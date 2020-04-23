Texas Instruments Zigging When Others Zag

TI's valuation isn't bad relative to the quality, but I think there are better opportunities out there.

I like TI's willingness to follow a different path than its rivals, and it could lead to improved long-term market share, growth, and margins.

Management is looking to harness its balance sheet to be a better partner to its customers; building inventory to ensure adequate product availability when the eventual recovery arrives.

TI posted a better than expected quarter, but management is bracing for an ugly downturn in the next quarter with a significant cut to guidance.

Texas Instruments (TXN) is a well-respected name in the semiconductor sector, and not unlike Broadcom (AVGO), TI management has earned that respect with sound management practices and a willingness to break away from the “growth above all” philosophy that has often dominated the space. While I thought TI was overvalued back at the time of fourth quarter earnings, the stock has more or less tracked the SOX index since then.

Not everybody is going to agree with it, but TI is once again showing a willingness to break from the pack during this downturn. Learning lessons from prior downturns, when unexpected recoveries in demand caused production difficulties and headaches for customers, TI is choosing to invest in inventory and keep production levels relatively high. If this strategy pays off (particularly if there’s a more V-shaped recovery in TI’s markets), TI could gain share at the expense of rivals that don’t have the balance sheet to do this.

The relative valuation is a little better here now, but still not at a level that I’d say is a clear-cut buy, and I’d still prefer Broadcom (which I own) at these prices.

A Beat Before The Curtain Falls

The next quarter for certain, and probably a few quarters thereafter, are going to be ugly for TI and other analog chip companies, but TI did report a better than expected first quarter. Revenue beat by a healthy 5%, while gross margin beat expectations by about 40bp.

Revenue declined 7% from the year-ago period and a little less than 1% sequentially, with analog down modestly (down 2% qoq) and embedded up about 3%. Management regrettably doesn’t offer much detail on end-market performance, but industrial was a source of strength, growing at a mid-single-digit rate. Auto and personal electronics were weaker (down MSD yoy), despite a double-digit improvement in PCs, data center was quite strong (a clear ongoing theme), and communications was very weak.

Gross margin was better than expected, but down slightly from the prior year (20bp) and up slightly sequentially (10bp). Operating income declined about 10% yoy (margin down 100bp) and slightly on a qoq basis (margin up 10bp).

Inventory days expanded by one day, and TI ended the quarter with a very manageable debt load and no meaningful near-term maturities.

Management guidance makes it clear that TI is seeing significant end-market erosion (it would be frankly stunning if they weren’t). Sell-side projections hadn’t fallen all that much going into the quarter, and management is now looking for a 13% qoq decline at the midpoint that is 9% below the prior sell-side average, while the EPS projection is 18% below at the midpoint.

Using The Balance Sheet To Serve Customers

TI is the first of its peer group to report, so time we’ll find out over the next few weeks what sorts of strategies management teams have in mind for dealing with this downturn. I’m willing to go out on the limb of saying that TI’s strategy will probably not be widely followed, unless customer pressure forces the issue.

Instead of cutting production to match near-term demand, TI is going to maintain its utilization rate and build inventory. The reason for this is past downturns have seen the semiconductor basically get caught flat-footed when the markets turn, leading to problematic lead times and production bottlenecks, dissatisfied customers, and double-ordering that messes everybody up. There are near-term balance sheet consequences to this move (expanded inventories), but TI can afford it.

There are also complicated margin ramifications; maintaining utilization could help support margins, but if the downturn proves to be longer-lasting, there could be some sharper negative consequences. Luckily, obsolesce isn’t as much of a threat as it might be for some other chip companies outside the analog space.

This fits with TI’s prior practice of establishing a consignment model with customers that eases balance sheet pressures on them. All in all, I would say that TI is leveraging its balance sheet to be there for its customers through the downturn and into the recovery. If the recovery does take on more of a V-shape, this could serve TI well in terms of stronger customer relationships and market share gains in its markets.

Whether or not the recovery as a V-shape is a key question. About 80% of TI’s revenue comes from auto, industrial, and consumer markets, and I do think that autos, short-cycle industrial (including automation), and certain consumer products could all see sharper V-shaped recoveries relative to end-markets like aerospace, oil/gas, and construction. Some of that depends on further government action, including a possible stimulus package for the auto industry (similar to the “cash for clunkers” program a decade or so ago).

Thinking about the larger analog market, past downturns (2000-01 and 2008-09) saw peak-to-trough drops of roughly 40%, while the 2018-19 downturn was a comparative speedbump at 12%. Does this downturn “finish the job” and push the 2018 downturn closer to 40% before the real recovery? That’s not my base case (mine is 25% to 30%), but it’s possible.

The Outlook

Not everything is ideal at TI, as the company was a noticeable share-loser in the MCU market in 2019, with about one point of share lost in 32-bit and two points in 16-bit. Share losses in various markets have been part of the bear thesis for some time, but I think that needs to be weighed against management’s clear prioritization of growth markets (industrial and auto) and margins/cash flow (like Broadcom, TI was one of the first to run the company to margins/FCF over revenue growth). Said differently, TI may be losing share, but it’s quite plausible to me it’s share they didn’t want at the prevailing economics.

Factoring in the Covid-19 recession, I’ve definitely whacked my assumptions for the next couple of years. I do still think TI will generate mid-single-digit revenue growth over the longer term, and I’d note that sell-side analysts are chronically bad at forecasting troughs and recoveries – TI has delivered double-digit yoy revenue growth in past recoveries, but hardly anybody models that (Goldman’s Toshiya Hari being at least one notable exception). I likewise still think that TI will achieve its high-30%’s FCF margin targets, though it’ll take a little while.

The Bottom Line

On a cash flow basis, I think TI is priced for a mid-to-high single-digit return that I suppose is fine for a company of TI’s quality, but I’d rather own Broadcom (among others) at prevailing prices. I like TI’s strategy for managing the downturn, and its willingness to be opportunistic, but I’d like a better prospective return if possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.