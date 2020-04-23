Coronavirus: What You Should Do Right Now

Look back what happened during previous market crashes and think about what could happen in the future.

There is no shortage of predictions about when the rate of growth of the virus will flatten out, disruptions will ease, and markets will bottom. However, you only need to look at how things have developed over the last few weeks to know how speculative such analysis can be and how wrong it can be to compare the experience of Asian countries to what we are seeing in parts of Europe and the US.

Today, I am going to tell you what you should do to protect and grow your portfolio during this pandemic crisis.

You should not sell your shares

Any investors who own good & strong businesses with a long-term horizon should not sell after a major market correction which will crystallizes a loss that is currently unrealized. The emphasis is on ‘good’ & ‘strong’ when making a decision to hold or sell. The definition of ‘good’ & ‘strong’ businesses are companies with strong balance sheets and liquidity position, no impending debt maturity, and have competitive advantages that will provide visibility in cashflows after coronavirus. The severity of the impact of the corona-virus containment measures on company cashflows will vary, and the reality is that some businesses will not survive. Some industries such as tourism, retail, and airlines are on the front line of this crisis and are likely to need life support from their governments to survive.

If you do not own such companies ( ‘good’ & ‘strong’ ) then you should consider the prospects for the companies you invested in based on the best information available today, disregarding the price you paid for the shares before you press a sell button.

Don’t think you can time the market and come back right before the market rebounds

Investors who exit today will likely miss out on the next rebound. Those who sell today may well realize a lower return over the long term than those who remain invested in a business that survives. As you can see below, just 20 best days in the markets will make a huge difference for investors who stayed and who didn’t.

Go through your watch list and buy quality businesses that are selling at a discount

90% of the value of companies is dependent on cash-flows beyond 1 year into the future. And when times are uncertain, the market tends to overshoot the downside. Thus, the market is being hit with fear. It’s best to buy when there is blood in the streets. I believe in six months’ time we will be sufficiently progressed through this health crisis that the market will be pricing a much more normal set of company earnings forecasts and uncertainty will have reduced. In the absence of leverage, the risk of permanent capital loss is low.

It’s not too early to buy

We don’t need the crisis to be resolved. We just need to be able to see when the worst will be behind us and have a feel for how bad that “worst” will be. Permanent bears are wrong. After only about a month of lock downs, countries are already planning a staged unwinding of restrictions. Infection resurgence remains a risk; however, the efficacy of social distancing, widespread testing and contact tracing is now proven as shown below.

Furthermore, it’s likely there will be a drug found that will reduce the symptoms or inoculate us against corona-virus at some point. There are many companies urgently working on such drugs and trials are already taking place. While not a certainty, news of success is a risk to the upside.

Low interest rates will continue and will support higher equity valuation

Central banks’ dovishness has been placing downward pressure on interest rates for the last 30 years. Low interest rates are necessary now more than ever to support the economy and help governments pay down debt. This will be one of the key long lasting impacts of corona-virus, as interest rates will need to stay low for a very long time to allow Government to repay the enormous debt that are being incurred, which in turn, will support higher equity valuation.

This time is not different.

While I don’t know when the pandemic will end or the full impact on global supply chains and the global economy, I firmly believe that markets will recover. Historically, share markets have survived more than 15 crises and still delivered the best wealth for investors who remain invested in the market.

Finally, below is a list of high quality companies listed on the ASX that offer a compelling upside potential:

Qantas: Qantas: Australia's Best Airline Has Become A Monopoly Operator Yet It Still Trades On A P/E Of 6.4x

REA: REA: A Great Business At A Really Great Price

Sydney Airport: Sydney Airport: The Time To Buy Is When There's Blood In The Streets

Orora: Orora Offers A 40% Special Dividend

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.