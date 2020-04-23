Nvidia: Outperformance And Valuation Lead Me To Hold Off

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has seen massive outperformance the last few weeks compared to its peers, the Nasdaq (COMP), and other technology stocks I cover. This performance started to concern me when the stock reached toward the $300s - a point where it was only 5.4% off all-time highs. The reward has become minimized, and the risk has maximized.

I realize some catalysts have come to pass, reducing the risk, including the Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) deal being approved by Chinese authorities and no pre-announcement in conjunction with scheduling its earnings call. Still, these aren't enough to overcome my concerns for the next few months.

This is causing me to scale back on my bullishness on Nvidia for the time being. I'm not saying you should sell (though taking a little profit off the top is wise), but I'm not looking to purchase more, either. My recommendation is to hold if you have been holding before or during the coronavirus bear market.

As Valuable As February?

Since March 16th, a time when I told my Tech Cache subscribers Nvidia was prime for the pickings, the stock has outperformed by a nice margin.

Buying NVDA on that day has fared well, but Nvidia has outperformed by a decent amount. Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) is the closest but trails by almost 9%.

Seeing how Nvidia is off its all-time highs by only a little over 9%, it becomes harder to recommend it here until I understand precisely what management's outlook is for its FQ2 (May-July). To stay in here would mean taking the risk the company didn't consider a high enough impact to FQ1, or FQ2 will see a meaningful deceleration in the growth momentum it just started to generate over the last year.

Granted, Data Center continues to be strong as the work from home lifestyle continues to march on and likely will continue through May, but this doesn't warrant being at the valuation from mid-to-late February.

Risk To Near-Term Estimates

Nvidia has had an excellent V-shaped recovery, and perhaps, it's due to the better outlook of opening the economy up in May. Still, consumer spending will lag as those out of work will tighten up budgets. Could Data Center outperformance overshadow this? I'm not so sure.

(Source: Nvidia's Q4 FY20 Revenue Trend slide)

Guidance for the current quarter is $3.00B, which is $105M less than the left-most quarterly trend numbers. Auto likely will crater here with auto manufacturers at near standstills in plants (and retooling to make ventilators), and so I expect 30%-40% down in that department. This means Auto will be about $106M for the quarter. This already accounts for $57M of the $105M sequential reduction. Professional Visualization will likely drop about 10% as designers may not be employed or using work machines at home. Spending in this area probably has been cut by employers. I see 10% as conservative, but at that level, it accounts for revenues of $298M - a $33M reduction from Q4. This leaves $15M in the positive all else being equal - or revenue of $3.015B.

However, this doesn't take into account the two major divisions of Nvidia. If gaming were to only drop 5% to $1,416M (not likely), Data Center would have to grow almost 8% quarter over quarter. Last year's quarter saw a decline of 6.6% sequential. So, it not only needs to buck the seasonal trend, it needs to do it meaningfully. Now, I'm ignoring the fact hyperscalers started to pick up toward the middle of the calendar year last year and began spending more heavily as inventories normalized. Perhaps, the near-7% sequential decline was attributed mostly to the pre-normalized environment. If so, Data Center strength could have remained enough in the first part of the current quarter, but since Nvidia's fiscal quarter is smack in the middle of the economic slowdown, the puts on one side will likely outweigh the takes on the other.

We can turn to Micron (NASDAQ:MU) to give us insight into the graphics and gaming world as it produces GDDR memory for Nvidia and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD). However, if you are looking for console launches boost to help Nvidia, you won't see much if any, since AMD's Radeon has taken both the Xbox and PlayStation sockets.

In the graphics market, GDDR6 bit shipments increased more than 40% quarter-over-quarter, and we anticipate strong growth with the launch of new gaming consoles that are expected to feature 16 gigabyte of GDDR6. - Micron's CEO, FQ2 2020 Earnings Call

If anything, this will cause memory prices to work against Nvidia as the demand for GDDR memory increases without seeing the payoff. However, console margins are much thinner than Nvidia's typical market, so there's that benefit.

Mellanox Removes Some Risk, But Not Enough

As I mentioned at the beginning, the acquisition of Mellanox is now ready to close on Monday. This removes the risk of not seeing higher revenue and earnings by not combining the two companies. However, this was mostly priced in after the announcement of the acquisition last March. Estimates are already high for 2021 and 2022, with the company expected to grow revenue for FY21 by 19% after falling 7% in FY20. Estimates are plentiful in FY22, with expectations for revenue growth of just over 16%. With coronavirus risks in place for this quarter and next, even with Mellanox's addition, the comps (when taken for last year if the company had Mellanox revenue on the books) don't add enough offsetting growth to drive considerable upside in the next six months.

Sure, you can take a holistic view of it and show there is higher cash flow coming back to the balance sheet, but it doesn't drive the valuation higher at the already elevated levels. The point is not the absolute estimates or estimates being raised considerably, it's the fact it's priced into the valuation.

These are peak valuation numbers; the same valuation the stock was given at its height in 2018 when things were riding high, and cryptocurrency was pushing revenue ever higher. Furthermore, the valuation of the stock has more than doubled (2.5x) from just before the announcement while revenue is expected to only grow 28% from FY19 to FY22. Even adding MLNX's FY21 revenue directly to NVDA's for FY22 (they end a month apart), the 41% revenue growth doesn't justify the valuation against the risk. Again, its possible Mellanox revenue offsets some of the coronavirus risks, but it certainly leaves the stock out to dry should anything not be met - and really exceeded - on every metric.

Yeah, I'm Happy With Not Buying More

If this quarter was looking stronger and the odds of meeting and exceeding guidance were more than the 30%-40% odds I'm considering, I would be comfortable here and expect the reward to at least be the highs in February. Since the quarter is anything but certain, and the impact may have been understated in February when management issued guidance, I don't want the risk of buying at these levels. I'm willing to see how the quarter plays out and wait. The real factor is guidance for FQ3 once the dust settles with the economy. Perhaps, the stock has baked in a less than desirable current quarter, but next quarter's risk is not adequately baked in.

Now, should the company exceed my expectations and should gaming revenue outperform because of the exact risk I'm outlining (coronavirus), then I will be happy I held and did not sell. But for me to buy more here, I'm going to need excellent earnings and guidance to back up the elevated valuation.

