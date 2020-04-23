Mosaic: Things Are Going Fine

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) has been a terrible performer this year, with shares down 50% YTD. While we had initially thought this was warranted due to COVID-19 hitting the prices of agricultural products, upon further research, we have discovered that COVID-19 could actually be beneficial to Mosaic, therefore, we have added to our position recently.

Lower crop prices

Initially, we had believed that fertilizer demand would be down significantly due to lower prices of soybean, corn, and palm oil, all of which are planted by Mosaic's customers.

Source: Palm oil prices

Palm oil prices were initially strong in early 2020, but the price increase quickly faded into April due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The lockdown caused a massive demand decline in China, which is the world's #2 largest palm oil importer. Palm oil, which is used in cooking, cosmetics, and many other applications, was not needed as much as more people remained in their houses. Recently, demand has picked up once again as the China lockdown was lifted, but the price gains were capped by a global surplus of crude oil driving crude prices to new lows. Lower crude prices make palm oil a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Source: Business Insider

Corn prices have fallen to levels not seen in many years as COVID-19 impacts travel, reducing demand for ethanol biofuels. Most gasoline has 10% ethanol content, and ethanol is commonly made from corn. Adding to the concerns of excess supplies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates total U.S. corn planted acreage at 97 million acres in 2020, up 8% from last year.

Source: CME Group

Soybean prices are also down to lows, likely due to its role in biodiesel and animal feedstock. Demand for fuel is declining due to a massive decrease in travel, while demand for animal feedstock is decreasing due to some meat plants closing.

With crop prices at multiyear lows, we had thought there would be very little incentive for farmers to plant crops, but we couldn't have been more wrong, as shown by Mosaic's April update.

April update

On April 9, Mosaic released an update that helped to alleviate most of our concerns. First of all, the company announced that all of its mines and facilities were still operational, with the exception of a mine in Peru, due to the fact that the fertilizer industry is an essential industry.

Source: April update presentation

More importantly, though, COVID-19 seems to have very little impact on fertilizer demand and prices, even crop prices at multi-year lows.

In North America, Mosaic is seeing no decline in application rates from US farmers, even with weak corn prices. Management believes this is due to farmers hedging against crop price declines when prices were higher, as well as the fact that fertilizer prices are near multiyear lows.

Brazil, meanwhile, is seeing rising fertilizer demand stemming from a weak real keeping crop prices competitive in international markets, which leads to strong farmer economics. Management is expecting record shipments of fertilizer to Brazil.

Source: April update presentation

Likewise, demand in China and India have remained strong. In China, corn prices are actually up YTD and DAP demand was flat compared to last year. Phosphate inventories are below strategic reserve levels and therefore much of the local production ramp-up is being diverted to local demand and not being exported. In India, Q1 was not a major application season, but demand still grew nevertheless by 4%. Management expects pricing contracts to be settled soon with both India and China, which should give a good benchmark for global potash prices.

All this shows that even with the massive impact of COVID-19 on the world economy and the devastating impact it has caused to crop prices, fertilizer demand has actually held up extremely well.

Source: Plant Nutrient Price Dashboard

This diagram uses Mosaic's weekly price index to model phosphate and potash prices. As you can see, phosphate prices have generally been above February levels, while potash prices are down slightly. There have been no major changes in prices to either phosphate or potash, even as COVID-19 has spread throughout the world.

Key commodities

Source: April update presentation

According to Mosaic, the demand for phosphate is still expected to grow in 2020 and will more than offset the increase in supply, especially so if you factor in the decrease in exports due to lower Chinese production.

Source: April update presentation

For potash, meanwhile, demand increases will also be more than enough to offset the massive rise in supply this year due to new producer ramp-up.

Both these diagrams show that while crop prices are down substantially, there will still be strong fertilizer demand growth, which should lead to higher selling prices for fertilizer, benefiting Mosaic.

Valuation

Mosaic's valuation is incredibly low, and the current price bakes in a substantial margin of safety as the market cap is over 50% below book value. If the commodity markets start a long-term bull run like what happened from 2006 to 2008, the stock should outperform the market substantially.

We estimate that Mosaic should be able to make $1.6bil in adjusted EBITDA ex synergies, or $1.8bil including synergies, in our worst-case scenario. This means that even with this incredibly low EBITDA number, Mosaic would be trading at an EV/EBITDA of just 4.7x, an incredibly low multiple even for a cyclical commodity company.

Insiders seem to agree, as they have been buying large numbers of shares even as the share price has plummeted due to COVID-19.

Source: Insiderinsights

Takeaway

Overall, Mosaic should see a net benefit due to the impact of COVID-19. There is honestly no reason for the current price to be this low, and we expect a long-term rebound as the company exploits synergies and as phosphate and potash prices recover.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.