The Impact Of Deleveraging On PIMCO RMBS CEFs

Our own preference among the three funds is for PCM for its RMBS overweight, steadier distribution coverage, more attractive discount valuation, lower fee and lower volatility.

Overall, the funds appeared to have come through the drawdown in relatively good shape, despite their high starting leverage.

We estimate that PCI cut its leverage by about 17% with a knock-on impact on NII yield of about 0.5%, all else equal.

Deleveraging has been one of the key themes for CEF investors over the last few weeks. In this article we take a look at what likely happened with the following PIMCO RMBS funds and what it might mean for investors.

PCM Fund (PCM)

Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)

Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

We estimate that PCI partially cut its outstanding repo by about 17% during March which has two likely repercussions - a slight underperformance out of the drawdown and a small drop in earning power. That said, all three funds still boast leverage and income levels well above most other funds which means that they remain attractive picks for investors with a constructive medium-term view.

Our own preference is for PCM for a few reasons. It boasts a more attractive discount valuation, a steadier distribution coverage profile, an overweight in non-agency RMBS - a sector we continue to like and a lower volatility profile.

Why Care About Deleveraging?

In this section we take a quick look at the various leverage-related issues that crop up now and then. Despite its importance to CEFs, there remain many misconceptions around the use of leverage.

For example, it's common to hear something to the effect that "a CEF with preferred shares must maintain asset coverage of 200% ... ". A quick glance at the 1940 Investment Company Act shows this is incorrect. The short answer here is that legally a fund with issued senior securities can have asset coverage below regulatory levels, however, it is constrained from certain actions such as distributions on common stock, common share buybacks, additional issuance of senior securities, etc. The conditions vary depending on debt and preferred shares but the short answer is that breaching the ratios is not "illegal" and don't have to be cured.

The second misconception revolves around the impact of deleveraging on NAV. The academic, and mostly correct, answer here is that deleveraging doesn't have to impact the NAV at all as the toy balance sheet in this table shows.

Source: Systematic Income

As with most things, it can get more complex pretty quickly. For example, there are scenarios where deleveraging can be a hit to the NAV, although the damage is usually fairly small. A fire sale of a chunk of fund assets will likely attract a wide bid/offer which would not only burn capital but likely require a remark of the rest of the portfolio. A scenario where the fund has to pay break costs on its financing agreements is another case of a potential hit to NAV.

What will typically take a hit and what is most relevant for income investors is the fund's earning capacity. This is why a deleveraging is often followed by a distribution cut such as what we have seen in some preferreds CEFs more recently.

The second potential damaging scenario for investors is one where the fund cuts leverage into the drawdown and then fails to take full advantage of the market reversal. This means that even if asset prices come all the way back, the fund's NAV is unlikely to return to its pre-drawdown level, all else equal.

What can investors do to anticipate deleveraging? Unfortunately, there is no fail-safe way to do this, at least not for all funds. This is mostly because funds tend to use bilateral credit facilities as a source of leverage which have non-transparent coverage conditions.

There are, however, two scenarios where it's possible to anticipate potential deleveraging to some extent. Funds with senior securities outstanding (preferred shares and debt) will tend to find it in their interest to maintain robust asset coverage figures because missing a common distribution is pretty embarrassing. Unfortunately, most CEFs don't finance themselves with senior securities and if they do, the asset coverage tends to be very strong. The second way investors can anticipate potential deleveraging is by checking for any hard leverage mandate in the fund's prospectus. Funds without such mandates will have more flexibility in managing their exposure which we discuss in more detail here.

A Glance At The PIMCO RMBS CEFs

PIMCO runs over 20 closed-end funds, so why focus on just three? The main reason is that these three funds are highly popular with income investors, they hold pretty similar portfolios which allows for relative value opportunities and they are overweight in non-agency RMBS - a sector we continue to find attractive in this market environment due to relatively strong household balance sheets and a housing sector still boasting decent fundamentals.

The chart below shows allocations of the three funds. While allocations among the three funds are broadly similar, it is clear that PCI and PDI hold nearly indistinguishable portfolios.

Source: PIMCO

The chart below shows a rolling NAV return correlation between PCI and PDI. Investors familiar with the funds know that in 2016 PCI adopted an investment mandate making it much similar to PDI. This explains the fact that the NAV return correlation has been bouncing close to 100% since then.

Source: Systematic Income

NAV correlation is not enough to give us a clue as to how similar two securities are however. In fact we can give examples of securities with perfect correlation but divergent returns. This is because correlation is defined as the relationship between deviations from the mean and the mean of the two securities can be very different. This is why investors who try to find alternatives to PIMCO funds by screening for the highest-correlated funds, without also checking on the co-movement of returns, are likely to be disappointed.

So, let's take a look at how NAV returns have moved for the three funds. PCI and PDI move very tightly together with PCM moving in similar ways but at a lower beta and volatility. This suggests that the funds do, in fact, hold broadly similar portfolios.

Source: Systematic Income

Action in PIMCO RMBS CEFs

In this section we take a look at what happened to the leverage position of these three funds over the previous month. Although PIMCO are not as helpful as they could be in providing updates on the liability positions of their funds, there is enough information to allow us to reconstruct the important bits of the balance sheet with good confidence.

To calculate the leverage positions of the three funds we begin with the February-end and March-end leverage figures provided by PIMCO. These figures are defined as percentages of total assets. These figures are listed in the Total Leverage, Repo and CDS columns. We then use the shares outstanding and NAV figures to calculate net assets and then add back the liability figures to back out total assets which in turn provides us with absolute leverage figures. Figures that are provided by PIMCO are shaded in grey and our calculations are in white with the February leverage estimates highlighted in pink. The important numbers to compare are the estimated leverage figure in February to the official ones in March.

Source: PIMCO, Systematic Income

The key figure to get right here is total assets and the reason to get it right is to make sure we have confidence in the absolute leverage estimates. Our total asset estimates can go wrong in two ways: if we use the wrong shares outstanding in February (we use the same figure provided by PIMCO as of March) and if we use the wrong liabilities ex-leverage figures.

On the shares issue we have good confidence about PCM which has kept their shares outstanding basically flat since December till March. PCI and PDI have been dripping shares into the market since the start of the year, however this has been suspended since 12-March due to the funds' sharp NAV drops. And in any case, since the start of the year the shares outstanding of these two funds have grown by 1.5% and 2% respectively a lot of which happened prior to March so if we are wrong on this front it's not by very much.

Liabilities ex-leverage figures can typically compose low to mid-single digit percentage of the total asset figure and is made up of things like accrued management fees, payables for investments purchased etc. We back out this figure as the residual of total assets less net assets and leverage and keep it the same for February. While it's not going to be exactly the same in February as it was in March, the differential to the right figure is a rounding error.

Talking About Deleveraging

There are different ways to talk about "deleveraging" - we can look at changes in stated percentage leverage figures, percentage changes in absolute leverage, changes in total assets or changes in NII yield. If we just take a cursory glance at the Total Leverage columns of the February and March tables it may seen like the funds have all added leverage. For example, PCI has gone from 44% to 47.5% leverage which may seem like the fund has added risk during March. This conclusion would be incorrect simply because leverage is a ratio of borrowings and derivatives versus total assets. So, without knowing how both have moved, it's impossible to know what actually happened.

The most intuitive way to look at leverage in our view is to simply look at the changes and ratios of absolute leverage figures. For example, PCI has gone from $2.5bn in absolute leverage to $2.1bn - shedding about $400m in repo borrowing. The reason its percentage leverage has increased is because its total assets have fallen even more due to a drop in the market.

If we look at the percentage change in the absolute leverage figures we can see that PCI is the standout here with a drop of about 17%. The other two funds have not moved by much and PDI may even have increased its absolute leverage.

A drop of 17% may sound like a terrible result for holders of PCI, however what is more relevant for investors is the drop in total assets. Here, the drop looks to be more benign of about 7.5%. And even more to the point - investors are probably more interested in the impact on income and less on total assets as such. The impact here is even smaller because the reduction in leverage comes with the reduction in leverage costs. All in all, the likely reduction in NII yield for PCI should be about 0.5% with other funds basically flat.

Source: Systematic Income

Historic Performance

Let's see if we can glean any lessons from the performance of these three funds over the recent drawdown. The figures from PIMCO showed that PCI had slightly more leverage relative to the other two funds by an average of 4.5% coming into the drawdown. The fact that PCI underperformed through the drawdown jives with these numbers.

Source: Systematic Income

Out of the drawdown, it's interesting to see that PCM has outperformed the other two funds. It's not clear what the driver of this outperformance is but it's likely to be an underweight in EM and developed ex-US bonds. The fact that the leverage of PCI and PDI, coming out of the downturn were only 1.5% different broadly agrees with their similar performance since the trough.

Source: Systematic Income

Now let's take a look at leverage estimates of the funds had they done nothing. Without any shifts in leverage, PCI would have crossed the 50% figure around 19-March and PCM would have touched it around the 25th. The fact that both funds appear to have cut leverage while PDI appears to have not is suggestive that the 50% leverage figure is the key number to watch for PIMCO funds. Possibly, the required haircut on the repos is around this level or fund managers see it as a ceiling on the level they are comfortable with in running the fund.

Source: Systematic Income

Now let's assume the funds shifted their leverage to the March figures on the day when the fund NAVs hit a low - 25th of March. This is a pure guess but it doesn't have to be right to be instructive. We can see in the chart that the leverage of all three funds became much more compressed and remained below 50% which gives us some confidence that both our estimates and the leverage narrative is broadly correct.

Source: Systematic Income

Finally, if we look over the entire drawdown period to today we can see that PCI has underperformed both funds over the entire period. The key takeaway here is two-fold: first, PCI underperformed into the drawdown because of its higher leverage and 2) PCI was unable to recapture this lost ground largely because it partially deleveraged around the drawdown trough in our view. All in all, however, it's hard to get excited about this kind of permanent capital loss. The fund's high earning power means it can recover this capital in a few months.

What To Do Now?

So, what are the takeaways from this analysis?

Firstly, all three funds are leveraged roughly the same at this point. If this continues to be the case then the forward NAV performance of PCI and PDI should be more similar than it was over about 18 months prior to the drawdown when PCI outperformed PDI.

Secondly, unless investors have differentiated views on the individual subsectors, those with a more constructive view on the market may be better off in following discount valuation and distribution coverage signals in their fund selection rather than historic performance.

Thirdly, at this point the PIMCO funds are still offering leverage well in excess of other funds so these funds will continue to be providing high upside beta as well as high income figures.

Fourthly, in terms of relative income figures, we would expect PCI coverage to underperform that of PCM and PDI over the coming months due to its likely deleveraging. That said, because these funds are highly complex it's hard to make a high-conviction absolute call on coverage at this point.

Our own preference at this point is toward PCM for a few reasons. First, its z-scores, discount percentiles and discount sector spreads are more attractive than those of PCI and PDI. Its 1-year NAV return has held up better and its NAV volatility is below PCI and PDI. Given our deleveraging estimates we would expect the PCM NII yield to exceed the other two funds.

Source: Systematic Income Service

The fund's distribution coverage profile has been moving the right way and has been much more steady. The sharp drop in short-term rates may very well change this so we need to watch this space carefully.

Source: Systematic Income Service

Conclusion

Overall, the PIMCO RMBS CEFs appear to have come through this recent drawdown episode pretty well. We estimate that PCI was the only fund to cut its leverage more than a minimal amount, however, even with PCI the net impact on income should be fairly small. This means that investors who are long-term holders of these funds have no reason to move elsewhere, particularly if they have a constructive view of the market over the medium term.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Get investment ideas from our quantitative yield-target portfolios and systematic strategies. Pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.