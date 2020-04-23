AbbVie's Label Expansion, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

AbbVie Reports Label Expansion for Imbruvica

AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the FDA has given its nod to label expansion for its blockbuster drug Imbruvica. The drug may now be used in conjunction with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan for treating patients suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma in a first-line setting. The latest approval is the 11th one for Imbruvica in the United States and is expected to help in staving off the emerging competition in the market. AbbVie developed the drug in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Imbruvica works by controlling Bruton's tyrosine kinase, which is an enzyme responsible for oncogenic signaling. The drug's first approval came along in 2013 and it carved out a niche for itself in the market. The application for the latest approval was supported by the data from the E1912 study which tested the drug against the standard of care treatment of the chemoimmunotherapy regimen of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab. It involved 529 patients who are previously untreated. The data showed that after 3 years, 89.4 percent of the patients in Imbruvica arm showed progression-free survival while the corresponding rate for the chemoimmunotherapy group was 72.9 percent.

The overall survival rate was 98.8 percent and 91.5 percent respectively for the Imbruvica group and chemoimmunotherapy groups. The drug is already approved as monotherapy for previously untreated CLL and SLL. Brian Koffman, chief medical officer of the CLL Society said:

The results from ECOG-ACRIN's E1912 clinical trial in previously untreated, younger adult patients and today's milestone represent a paradigm shift in how physicians can treat patients with CLL and may enable many to choose a non-chemotherapy treatment option."

Imbruvica is one of the flagship products for AbbVie. The company expects its oncology unit revenue to show double-digit growth in 2020. AbbVie has a number of ongoing trials to assess the potential of Imbruvica for treating different types of cancers and autoimmune diseases. The drug has the potential to contribute to the company's revenue stream to compensate for the decline in Humira sales, which has been its mainstay for many years. Humira now faces stiff competition from generic products in the market.

AbbVie is looking to diversify its portfolio both organically and through acquisitions. The company is on the verge of completing its purchase of Allergan. The deal is valued at $63 billion and will likely close next month. With this purchase, AbbVie will add highly successful Allergan (NYSE:AGN) product Botox to its cache. Some of the other prominent products belonging to Allergan are Ocuflox and Refresh. Apart from acquisitions, AbbVie plans to augment its portfolio by testing its existing products for new indications. The company is looking to assess the potential of its Skyrizi product for treating ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Gilead teams up with oNKo-innate to develop Cancer Therapy

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) announced its new tie-up with oNKo-innate for the development of cancer immunotherapy. This three-year-long collaboration will focus on discovering and developing novel drug and engineered cell therapies using Natural Killer or NK cells. Gilead has entered the deal through its Kite unit. NK cells are a type of lymphocytes or white blood cells that are vital for surveillance and proper working of the immune system.

NK cell approach is closely aligned with T cell treatments which include checkpoint inhibition and chimeric antigen receptor or CAR T cell therapy. However, both the cells work in a different manner. NK cells have the potential to emerge as a differentiated mechanism for handling tumor cells. William A. Lee, PhD, Executive Vice President, Research, Gilead Sciences said:

We have a strategic focus of growing both our expertise and pipeline in immuno-oncology and we believe this exciting collaboration will support each of these objectives as we work to discover and develop novel cancer therapies for patients."

oNKo-innate will be responsible for developing novel immune cells targets for enhancing NK cell anti-tumor immunity.

Under the terms of the agreement, oNKo-innate will employ its proprietary technology platform and genome-wide screening techniques. It will also carry out the screening process for identifying and validating targets for seeding different immuno-oncology discovery programs. In return, the firm will be entitled to receive an upfront payment as well as milestone-based payments. oNKo-innate is a discovery-stage biotechnology company focused on identifying and developing pre-clinical immuno-oncology drugs.

Gilead Sciences had acquired Kite Pharma for $12.9 billion, and now, the company is banking on Kite's expertise for developing its collaboration with oNKo-innate. Gilead is, currently, in the news for the potential of its Remdesivir product for treating COVID-19 patients.

HCA Healthcare Inc. Reports Q1 Numbers, Suspends Dividend

HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported its first-quarter financial numbers and announced suspending its dividend, amidst the uncertainties caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The company also missed meeting its estimates. HCA Healthcare announced that it has decided to withdraw its previously issued guidance for 2020.

HCA Healthcare reported its revenue at $12.861 billion for the first quarter, up from $12.517 billion it had announced for the first quarter of the previous year. Its net income stood at $581 million, down from $1.039 billion on a year-over-year basis. The company's adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020. HCA Healthcare reported a 0.4 percent decline in its same facility equivalent admissions while its same facility emergency room visits dropped by 1 percent during Q1 of 2020 on a year-over-year basis. However, the company said that the COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on its numbers and the circumstances were well out of the company's control.

HCA Healthcare also announced that it has decided to withdraw its guidance for the entire year 2020. In order to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on its operations and performance, the company has decided to undertake several measures such as the implementation of cost reduction initiatives. HCA Healthcare also announced suspending its authorized share repurchase program. It is planning to cut back its planned capital outlays as well so as to preserve its liquidity. The company has also requested accelerated Medicare payments post March 31, 2020. The provisions for such payments are contained in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

William Rutherford, Chief Financial Officer of HCA Healthcare said:

The recovery period is really difficult to determine at this point. We don't know what the full effects and the damage to the economy are going to be."

HCA Healthcare is further looking to preserve its liquidity by suspending its quarterly dividend payment. The company expects the dividend payment to be resumed in the future though. The company also repurchased 3.287 million of its shares amounting to $441 million during the first quarter.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we've positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.