Maintain your well prepared broad asset allocation, but now may be the latest time to consider making tweaks at the margins of your strategy.

The S&P 500 remains an outlier to a stock marketplace that has effectively been in a bear market for more than two years already.

The recent stock market rally is potentially starting to coming apart. The S&P 500 Index has rallied by as much as +31% from its March 23 lows. It is still nearly +28% higher from its bottom set just one month ago. But the rally is now at risk. And signs of trouble are lurking everywhere as the bear continues to stalk its S&P 500 Index prey.

Putting the rally into perspective. Some are saying this is a new bull market. It’s not. While some abide by the “official” technical definitions, we should open our minds a bit more than that. Bull markets don’t trade nearly -20% below their highs from two months ago. At least up to this point, the bounce from March 23 lows is still no more than a bear market rally.

Speaking of bear markets, they don’t last a month. Instead, they extend over several quarters if not a few years. And they exact repeated and prolonged pain and uncertainty across a wide swathe of investors before they finally end. If we are at new all-time highs a month from now, what took place from February 19 to March 23 should be viewed instead as nothing more than a significant correction. A short-term trauma to be certain, and an important warning sign that should be heeded for what may lie ahead.

The bear is on the prowl. So where do we stand with what we can still best describe as the bear market rally at this point? It is showing signs of breaking down. Let’s begin with the basics.

First, the S&P 500 Index has faltered at technical resistance. A key test for the sustainability of the rally has been lurking for some time at the technical resistance levels of the downward sloping 50-day, 400-day and 200-day moving averages. Historically during major bear markets, the S&P 500 Index repeatedly fails at these key resistance levels on the long descent to the final bear market bottom. Today, the S&P 500 has shown initial hesitation upon arriving at its first major test in this regard in the medium-term 50-day moving average (blue line).

Of course, stalling at resistance alone is not necessarily a bad sign. I could actually contend that it is a sign of a healthy market that is showing some logical indecision after effectively completing its regression back to its mean trend lines following a historically wide deviation. And it is not uncommon for stocks, particularly in the central bank liquidity fueled post Great Financial Crisis (GFC) era to grind along a technical resistance line for a few days before finally blasting through it. This is what happened in late 2011, early 2016 and early 2019. And I am certainly never one to underestimate the power of the Fed, particularly when they are printing money at a gobsmacking rate of $350 billion per week (by the end of April, the Fed will have exceeded in just over two months the net balance sheet expansion that took place during QE1, QE2, and QE3 combined in the six years that followed the GFC – in a word, wow). As a result, it is worthwhile to further explore whether this recent faltering is something or nothing.

Next, let’s consider the intraday chart on the S&P 500 Index dating back to the market peak on February 19.

After holding upward trendline support throughout its bounce from the March 23 lows, the S&P 500 Index broke decisively below this trendline on Tuesday for the first time since the March 23 lows. So just as the breakout above the previous downward sloping resistance trendline (green) on March 24 signaled the beginning of the stock market bounce that we have seen since over the past month, it will be notable to watch whether the break below the current upward sloping support trend line (red) on Tuesday will signal the beginning of another sustained drop to the downside.

Let’s go one step further. Consider the intraday chart on the CBOE Volatility Index, or the VIX, which is a measure of stock investor “fear”.

After holding downward trendline support after peaking back on March 16 highs, the VIX broke above this trendline to open the week on Monday. Once again, just as the drop below the previous upward sloping resistance trendline (green) on March 19 foreshadowed the beginning of the stock market bounce that began four trading days later on March 24, it will be notable to watch whether the move above the current downward sloping support trendline (red) at the start of the week will signal the beginning of a renewed drop in stocks.

This bear is actually more than two years old now. From a headline perspective for many investors, the onset of the bear market since February 19 comes as a shock driven by the outbreak of an unforeseen virus followed by the outbreak of an oil production war. But in reality, the onset of today’s bear market in the S&P 500 Index has been more than two years in the making. For while the downside in the S&P 500 is relatively new, most of the other major global stock market indices have effectively already been trapped in the jowls of the bear dating back as far as January 2018. And how these many other markets are performing today help inform what we may reasonably expect from the headline benchmark S&P 500 Index going forward.

For initial perspective, the following is a chart of the S&P 500 Index dating back to the start of 2018.

Overall, everything looked great up until a few weeks ago. Successive higher highs. Trendline support continuously held save a brief spell in late 2018 and early 2019. And a particularly powerful upside burst from October 2019 to February 2020. The bullish optimism among stock investors was certainly understandable, and this optimism continues to persist in many circles today in the wake of the February-March correction.

U.S. Mid-Caps

But let’s begin our look underneath the market surface with the S&P 500’s closest counterpart in the S&P 400 Mid Cap Index.

Mid caps first peaked in January 2018. And outside of a brief peak above in September-October 2018 and a modest breakout from December 2019 to February 2020, mid-caps remain stuck at resistance at its January 2018 highs. And when mid-caps broke to the downside by a staggering -44%, they decisively broke their technical neckline set at the Christmas Eve 2018 lows. Have they bounced strongly since bottoming in late March? Indeed, to the tune of +36%. But they have notably stalled abruptly at this Christmas Eve 2018 neckline. What was support is now resistance.

This is a notably bearish development from mid-caps. And it is hard to perceive that what is notably so much more ailing mid-caps is leaving the large cap companies that make up the S&P 500 Index unaffected.

U.S. Small Caps

Let’s continue down the size spectrum with a look at the S&P 600 Small Cap Index.

Small caps had already effectively been in a bear market dating back nearly 18 months by the time the COVID outbreak brought the S&P 500 down in February. After peaking in late August 2018, small cap stocks dropped by -28% over the next four months through the end of the year. Although small caps subsequently rallied they remain stubbornly stuck below resistance for the next year before finally crawling their way back above at the end of 2019. Despite topping out a month earlier than the S&P 500 in January 2020, small caps still never were able to eclipse the highs from August 2018. And since that time, small caps have fallen by as much as -44%. Bounced since? Sure, by as much as an impressive +30%. But the small cap rally stalled eight days ago now, and are currently trading -6% below April 9 intraday highs to date. And they came nowhere close to their previous neckline support from Christmas Eve 2018.

This is definitively bearish from small caps at least so far. And given that small caps have historically led U.S. stocks out of bear markets and into new bull markets, the fact that they are lagging so far behind is disconcerting for the S&P 500 to say the least.

Developed International Stocks

Let’s now venture outside of the U.S. for a collective look at the leading developed stock markets around the world as represented by the MSCI EAFE Index. Think Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Switzerland among others.

Developed international stocks peaked back in January 2018. And they have been in a bear market ever since. After dropping by -23% through 2018, it appeared that developed international stocks might have set a bear market bottom. They were fighting to reclaim bull market status with a subsequent rebound through the start of 2020. But the rally fell -6% short before peaking a month ahead of the S&P 500 in January. Since that time, developed international stocks have fallen by as much as -35%.

Another decidedly bearish development from developed international stocks, as the major peers of the United States from all around the world are not only nowhere near as recovered having bounced by a relatively less +17% since, they remain below their previous bear market lows from the end of 2018. Decisively lower lows in the midst of an ongoing two plus year bear market is definitively bearish. And in a globalized market that may become more deglobalized over the coming years, it stands to reason how the U.S. can continue unaffected when the rest of the stock market world has been struggling for so long now.

Emerging Market Stocks

Let’s now travel to the developing world and collective look at the leading emerging market stocks around the world as represented by the MSCI Emerging Market Index. Think China, Brazil, India, and Russia among others.

Emerging markets offer the bearish signal of them all. After peaking in January 2018, emerging markets plunged into a bear market by falling -27% through the end of October 2018. After retesting its bear market lows on three different occasions through August 2019, emerging markets staged a solid +19% rebound through January before topping out one month before the S&P 500 at levels that were still -10% below its highs from two years earlier. Since that time, emerging markets have fallen by -34% from its January 2020 top to levels -40% below their January 2018 highs. And since bottoming last month, the subsequent bounce remains below previous bear market lows. Another decidedly bearish signal.

Other asset classes are telling the same story. It’s not just the rest of the stock market world that has been telling a decidedly different tale than the S&P 500 Index for a long time now.

U.S. Treasuries

Consider U.S. Treasury yields. Remember during the first half of the last decade? Whenever the Fed came guns a blazing with massive monetary stimulus in the form of QE1, QE2, and QE3, U.S. Treasury yields would go rocketing higher.

Why? Because investors were glad to sell their Treasuries and reallocate to stocks driven by the perception that the elusive sustained economic recovery was coming with the next flip of the calendar. But didn’t the Fed’s Treasury purchases during these programs keep yields low? No, they rose each and every time. Why? Because the private market was selling more than the Fed was buying. This principle is an important point to keep in the back of our mind as we continue forward in today’s market.

So what are we seeing today from Treasury yields?

Treasury yields had been steadily falling since late 2018. Why does this matter? Because yields would not have been falling (and Treasury prices rising), if underlying economic and market conditions were strengthening. In short, they were confirming what the rest of the stock market world was also expressing for more than two years now and what the S&P 500 was denying.

Yields dropped sharply almost immediately as the COVID crisis took hold in the U.S. in late February. And following an OPEC+ driven liquidation phase that pushed yields sharply higher for a spell, yields have returned to the downside. With the 5-year breakeven inflation rate at a near deflationary reading of 0.58%, the zero bound appears to be the eventual stop for U.S. Treasuries.

Put simply, Treasury yields would not be plunging still today if investors were feeling sanguine about the economic and market outlook. Bearish.

Gold

Gold has also been signaling the same story as non-S&P 500 stocks and Treasuries since late 2018.

Investors have two basic reasons to buy gold. The first is to protect against a perceived inflation outbreak in the future. But given the fact that the 5-year breakeven inflation rate had been fading since peaking in May 2018 before its recent sharp drop, the rise in gold was not being driven by future inflation concerns.

The second is to protect against economic and market instability such as what we are experiencing now through its role as an alternative global reserve currency. Check the second box.

Some are estimating that gold could continue meaningfully higher from here. I think they are right, but not without heavy bouts of volatility along the way. It is gold, after all. And the reason I think they are right is that we are likely to see even greater economic and market destabilization before this current episode is over.

This is yet another bearish signal among many bearish signals for the one remaining outlier in the S&P 500 Index. And all of these bearish signals exist at a time when this same S&P 500 is arriving at key technical resistance. None of this bodes well for the headline benchmark going forward.

But maybe the S&P 500 still has the special sauce. With all of this being said, we must remember that this is the same S&P 500 that has repeatedly defied gravity and nearly every fundamental challenge that has been thrown in its way throughout the post GFC period. And it has been a stellar performer for a decade and counting while the rest of the world has been stuck in the mud dating back to before the GFC.

Why should it be any different this time? One key reason. What enabled the S&P 500 to soar for years in the post GFC period when the rest of the world was floundering was the massive volume of corporate share buybacks in this country. Overall, U.S. corporations repurchased more than $5.1 trillion of their stock since 2010 according to S&P Global. This share buyback activity happened nowhere else in the world anywhere even close the scale that we have seen in the U.S. over the last decade. And this tsunami of buyback activity more than offset the -$500 billion in net fund outflows that steady streamed out of the domestic equity market over this same time period according to the Investment Company Institute. Put simply, corporations were the consistent buyers of stocks for a decade while institutional and retail investors were the consistent sellers.

So what of this key buyer in U.S. corporations in a post COVID-19, post OPEC+ world? Corporations are suspending their buyback programs at a breakneck pace daily as 2020 Q1 earnings reports continue to roll out. Buyback activity has already be curtailed by more than 30% since mid-February when the crisis first began, and earnings season is only just getting started. We should reasonably expect that the total cut in share buyback activity will be well in excess of 50% before it’s all said and done.

Put simply, the S&P 500 is increasingly losing its decade long marginal buyer of stocks with each passing trading day.

This may ultimately prove too much for the S&P 500 to overcome before it is all said and done.

And with stocks still trading at historically high valuations at more than 22 times GAAP earnings at a time when the “E” in the P/E ratio is still only at the very beginning of being slashed as updated earnings guidance (or lack thereof) also streams in from various corporations over the next three weeks. With the prospects of persistent economic weakness (and thus a sustained period of weak corporate earnings) along with an expected rise in corporate defaults (bankruptcies are typically not good for stock prices to say the least), it is reasonable to expect that the potential marginal buyers of stocks beyond corporations that were effectively willing to repurchase regardless of the price in institutional and retail investors will likely require a valuation that is meaningfully lower than it is right now or likely to become in the months ahead.

Bottom line. The S&P 500 has been a strong performer since bottoming on March 23. But the headline benchmark has arrived at key resistance. It’s now crunch time for the S&P 500.

Will it continue to the upside and break through this resistance? Maybe. The post GFC period has taught us to never count the S&P 500 out, particularly when the Fed has its back to the tune of $350 billion per week.

But with an abundance of market indicators outside of the S&P 500 so definitively signaling something far more troubling for more than two years now, it is difficult to not hold a bearish view on the outlook for the S&P 500 going forward in the months ahead. An extended bear market is long overdue from a historic market cycle perspective, and we may now be entering into a sustained bear market from here whether the Fed likes it or not.

I remain long a selected group of individual stocks, all of which are S&P 500 components. Each have particular factor components such as bottom decile price volatility, single-A or better credit quality, and relatively low debt-to-total capital ratios that continue to make these companies attractive investment holdings even in the current market environment.

But as for the broader market index itself, now may be the time to consider establishing an inverse allocation to the S&P 500, if nothing else as a direct hedge against a portion of your long stock allocations such as those that I have described from my own portfolio above.

The bear remains on the prowl. Thus, we must stay prepared and on watch with our investment portfolios. And now is a juncture to consider potential adjustments at the margins (in other words no drastic moves, as all changes should be tweaks to the plan that you already have in place) to your broad asset allocation strategy if necessary.

I hope everyone is continuing to stay safe and healthy. Take good care.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Global Macro Research will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, PHYS, SH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.