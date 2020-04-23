Yeti: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying

Shares of Yeti have plummeted more than 30% since the start of the year, about triple the losses of the S&P 500.

Consumer stocks, especially those that have recently gone public, have been among the hardest-hit stocks in the current bear market, and Yeti Holdings (YETI) is no exception. The maker of rugged coolers and drinkware, highly popular in the southern and east coast regions of the U.S. and starting to gain recognition in the west, is expected to see a double-whammy to its sales as shelter-in-place orders force the closure of Yeti's retail points of sale and a dour macroeconomy may make customers think twice about buying its high-priced products.

Shares are down ~30% so far this year, nearly tripling the losses of the S&P 500:

At the moment, Yeti is a falling knife, and we think it's highly likely for the stock to veer back to its March lows in the mid-teens. The company so far has only released results through December, when everything looked peachy with a >20% y/y bump in sales accompanying healthy margin gains, thanks to a wide and successful rollout of new direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. Yeti is due to report first-quarter results soon on May 7, and once investors see the full impact of the shutdowns on Yeti's growth, I believe shares will reel.

The bottom line on Yeti: this remains a great company that is popular among affluent millennials in a strong and growing niche. But though Yeti's share price has sunk back down to IPO levels, I believe it will get worse before it gets better for Yeti. Stay on the sidelines until Yeti is trading at a better price.

Coronavirus concerns: choked-off retail sales; tight liquidity

Let's start with the broad concerns that are weighing on Yeti right now. Obviously, the impact of the coronavirus and the shelter-in-place orders are top of mind for investors. Prior to the full impact of the virus being known, Yeti unveiled its guidance plan for FY20 alongside its Q4 earnings release in mid-February that called for 13-15% y/y growth this year:

Figure 1. Yeti FY20 original guidance Source: Yeti Q4 earnings release

Yeti hasn't yet pulled this full-year guidance forecast yet as many other companies have, but we think it's highly likely the company will do so when it announces its Q1 earnings. Now, the company's original plan for 13-15% y/y growth looks a bit out of reach. In Yeti's fourth quarter, revenue grew at a 23% y/y pace. But although Yeti's original guidance already called for roughly ten points of deceleration for Q4, we think it's highly likely for Yeti's full-year growth to slip negative given widespread store closures.

For all the effort that Yeti has made into building out its direct-to-consumer channel, it still relies heavily on its wholesale partners (mainly big-box stores such as REI, Dick's Sporting Goods, and the like). In FY19, 58% of Yeti's revenue was sourced from wholesale partners:

Figure 2. Yeti sales by channel Source: Yeti 2019 10-K

Many of these stores are now shuttered nationwide. And even for the few chains that have remained open, like Lowe's, it's unlikely that consumers will be thinking to spend much on Yeti's outdoor products when outdoor excursions are far and few between at the moment.

In FY19, Yeti managed to generate $54.9 million in positive free cash flow, a roughly 6% margin. But that's when stores were open and sales were growing. This year, investors are fearing that shuttered stores will lead to a cash crunch for Yeti, especially for a company that doesn't have too much liquidity on hand.

As of the end of Q4, Yeti had only $72.5 million of cash on hand, alongside $296.9 million of debt - or a net debt position of $224.4 million.

Figure 3. Yeti Q4 balance sheet Source: Yeti Q4 earnings release

According to its 10-K, Yeti has access to $150 million of borrowing under its revolving line of credit, which together with its cash makes $222.5 million of overall liquidity. However, this pales in comparison to Yeti's expenses. In FY19, Yeti's selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $385.5 million; after netting out depreciation/amortization and stock-based comp, its annual operating expense is roughly $304.3 million. Not included in this is the additional $21.8 million that Yeti paid in interest, or any production costs that Yeti has to take on with its suppliers even if sales are halted. When we consider all of this, Yeti's ~$222.5 million of liquidity looks quite thin when we consider that sales are going to be running pretty lean for several quarters. And unlike many other consumer/retail companies, Yeti has not yet unveiled a cost-cutting/layoff plan that helps us to understand the company's strategy for preventing a cash crunch.

Major holders dramatically reduced their stakes in February

What we find additionally concerning is that, in mid-February prior to the breakout of the coronavirus and when Yeti was still trading well above $30, Yeti's major holders sold 15 million shares of Yeti in a secondary offering that completed at $31.85 per share. This comprises roughly 17% of Yeti's outstanding shares that were forfeited into public ownership.

The 8-K filing below confirms the execution and details of the transaction:

Figure 4. Yeti insider share sales Source: Yeti 8-K filing

The biggest seller was the Cortec Group, a private equity firm that owned ~34% of Yeti prior to the transaction, and only ~13% now.

Figure 5. Yeti secondary sellers Source: Yeti secondary offering prospectus

Given the fact that these selling shareholders have saved themselves from the loss of ~$1.2 billion in the decline of Yeti shares, this may betray a lack of confidence in Yeti's ability to navigate through the current crisis.

The bright spots

That being said, it would be remiss to not mention the various strengths that Yeti has built up since its IPO. I'll reiterate my original thesis here: Yeti is a fantastic company that has fallen on hard times, but there will be an opportunity to invest in this company at lower share prices down the road.

One of the biggest bright spots for Yeti is the fact that the company has managed impressive growth in its direct sales channels. In 2015, direct channel sales only accounted for 8% of the total; now, direct channel contributes 42% to overall sales. Yeti's greater mix of direct channel sales has been one of the biggest drivers behind Yeti's three-point growth in gross margins to 52% last year, which is fairly high for a consumer products company and gives plenty of room for operating leverage and cash flows in non-crisis times.

Figure 6. Yeti direct channel growth Source: Yeti investor presentation

We don't know how much of Yeti's direct channel sales are from its online store versus its handful of company-owned retail locations, but we hope that Yeti is able to boost its online presence during the shutdown and drive growth in online sales to at least partially offset the loss of in-store and wholesale revenues. The company has done a good job of building a social media presence to draw in millennial followers, with its ~1.5M Instagram followers more than doubling that of Canada Goose (GOOS), another high-end consumer brand.

The right-hand side of the chart below also shows that Yeti's brand awareness has significantly grown over the past four years. The chart also highlights that Yeti still has untapped swaths of the market in both the Pacific and Mountain regions of the U.S., both with high concentrations of outdoor enthusiasts.

Figure 7. Yeti brand exposure Source: Yeti investor presentation

All this suggests plenty of room for Yeti to grow in the future, but with the cloud of the coronavirus hanging over FY20, growth plans are currently on hold.

Key takeaways

The bottom line on Yeti: wait for a deeper slide in the shares before buying. Yeti's first-quarter earnings release (as well as its decision on what to do with its current 2020 guidance) is due in several weeks, and it's more than likely that the company will have unpleasant surprises in store.

