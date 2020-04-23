Tons Of Insider Buying Lately - Is That A Bullish Indicator? You Might Be Surprised

Peter Lynch is one of the most successful investors of all time, and probably my favorite. He ran the Magellan Fund at Fidelity, and for thirteen years his average annual return was a thrilling 29.2%. He is often quoted as saying that "There are many reasons insiders sell, but only one reason insiders buy: they think the price will rise." This quote has been repeated so much it is a platitude in my opinion. Most investors interpret it to mean that insider buys are always a good thing, a likely sign that the stock is headed up. There is good logic, or shall we say conventional wisdom, backing up that interpretation. After all, insiders should be the ones best acquainted with the business proper, and if they are buying it means that the business has a bright future and the stock price will go up. We should trust them, right? The main thing that is over-looked with all this is the THINK part of the Lynch quote. How much trust should be placed on what insiders think?

My intent with today's article is to put some nuance into this matter that is generally glossed over. Bottom line upfront: not all insider purchases are created equal. With the tremendous amount of insider buying that has been going on recently, those considering following in those insiders' footsteps would be wise to reflect before doing so.

The Spending Spree

If you haven't heard already, the recent market drop has spurred heavy insider buying at several publicly traded companies. The insider buy-sell ratio hasn't been this high since 2009, sitting at 1.75. Typically that ratio is below one, meaning that more selling than buying is happening:

Many retail investors and institutions have latched onto this theme, using it as fodder for their bullish investment thesis at the companies whose insiders are buying. But does insider buying always work out for those who invest alongside them? Let's take a trip through history.

Cel-Sci (CVM)

On January 13, 2016, the CEO of Cel-Sci, a biotechnology company, spent $1.1 million on 3 million warrants for shares of his company's stock. This came on the heels of a phase III trial announcement for a drug that was to treat head and neck cancer. Shares were trading around $9.25 at the time. Here is the activity since then:

Data by YCharts

That's a 5.08% return for CVM and 11.19% return on the S&P annualized. For most of the period under consideration, investors were sitting on 90% losses with CVM.

Here is where it gets really interesting. The phase III trials for that drug are still going on. Results haven't been published yet, but some expect announcements to be made soon. Furthermore, those warrants need to be exercised before January 13th 2021 or they expire. Until results are published and/or January 13th 2021 comes and goes, we can't really know how prudent that sizable purchase was. I know nothing about bio-tech, and never will. For more info, here is an article from North Shore Research, who only writes about CVM. Take what you will from this example. But this is a clear instance, so far, of an insider buy not panning out.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

On November 1 2012, T. Boone Pickens III, CEO of Astrotech, bought 1,783,746 shares of ASTC stock for $.90 a piece. It seems as though he was banking on the successful development of his company's miniature mass spectrometry machine. This device has particular application in the detection of explosives, a must have at airports especially in the post 9/11 world. As the market started to anticipate production and sales of said device, the stock price compounded rapidly in a short amount of time. But, when those sales didn't materialize, the descent was pronounced, though certainly not as sharp:

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the mass spec product spoken of has gotten considerable traction lately, to include European approval for use in their airports as well as approval from the TSA to start using the device at Miami International Airport. Most recently they are working to put together a breathalyzer type device, using the same mass spec technology, that can detect volatile organic compounds such as COVID-19 or pneumonia.

Please don't misunderstand. I am not pitching ASTC as an investment. Just trying to paint a broad picture for underlying price movements to see whether or not that huge purchase by Mr. Pickens was wise those many years ago. Well, I suppose it would have been wise had he sold at least a few thousand shares during the course of the tremendous surge. But he didn't. The only disposition on record is the sale of about 55,500 shares in mid-March of 2016, well-after the peaks. To be sure, he had a good return as those sales occurred at over $2.00 a-piece. Since then, and after a fat 5 to 1 reverse stock split in 2017, Mr. Pickens still owns a ton. 16.7% of shares outstanding as of the latest proxy. Since his huge purchase way back in 2012, his annualized return on shares still held has been a -6.22% vs. the S&P's 11.29%.

AT&T (T)

In the third quarter of 2014, insiders at AT&T dropped some serious change on shares of stock. A total of $4.9 million was spent by 4 different directors, the largest being a 100,000 share purchase. These transactions all occurred around $35. They all happened within a two week time frame. Fast-forward to today where shares are trading around ~$30. Were it not for the sizable dividend, annualized return would be negative: 3.24% return vs. the 8.26% at the S&P over the time frame. Interestingly, reinvesting dividends back into more AT&T stock made the annualized return 6 bps lower.

If you care to cherry pick data, AT&T was trading at decade long highs in June of 2016. Measured from the insider purchases to then, annualized return would have been 17% with T vs. 5% for the S&P. Those peaks quickly subsided however. Under all other time frames, it was a decided lag against the S&P:

Data by YCharts

For AT&T, it's pretty clear to me that all insider buys should be ignored. Sure, those insiders are buying because they THINK the stock will go higher. But it hasn't. Not in any sustained way. I don't think it ever will. Not unless deep and fundamental changes happen in corporate culture and strategic objectives. I have not been shy about speaking out against T. They buy back stock at absurd prices, constantly raise an already too large dividend given the size of their debt load and interest payments, and make questionable acquisitions at remarkable premiums. T has been dead money. The chart above makes that clear. Unless you can manage to expertly weave your way through buying and selling amid appropriate peaks and troughs, stay away from T no matter what insiders do.

Walgreens (WBA)

Between October 10 and October 14, 2014, activist investor Barry Rosenstein of Jana Partners LLC bought $77.3 million worth of Walgreens stock, 1.25 million shares purchased at the average price of $61.86. He was hoping, through his newly appointed seat on the board of directors, to get margins for Walgreens up to healthier levels, on par with that of their business combination partner, Alliance Boots. The new company was joined in 2012 and is called Walgreens Boots Alliance. Well, things haven't been so hot for the combined entity:

Data by YCharts

They shined for a while as the market expected the Rosenstein plan to indeed deliver. It didn't...

Data by YCharts

Their operating margin has contracted even while revenue grew. That is a REALLY bad sign. From the time of the big insider buy to the present, WBA returns are -4.76% vs. 8.87% for the S&P.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Throughout September of 2014, Chairman Emeritus of Cousins Properties Incorporated, an office REIT, was buying shares heavily. He bought 290,000 shares for about $12.50 a piece for a total expenditure of $3.6 million. What happened since then? Turns out, he bought at a top right before a sustained plunge:

Data by YCharts

All told, this amounts to a -1.5% annualized return for CUZ against a 7.8% annual return on the S&P.

Phew...

Had enough examples yet? Let me be clear about something: I did not cherry pick this data. I merely screened for companies that had large insider purchases in the past, and let the data speak for itself. I deliberately avoided including oil and other commodity stocks in this exercise because the macro environment for oil lately would really obfuscate results. Without going into any detail whatsoever, here is a chart of some other companies that had big insider buys in 2014:

Data by YCharts

Not a one of them beat the S&P. Only one of them has had a positive return.

The examples above are a rather eclectic collection, I know.

Others have done research to back up what I am trying to say, namely that insider buying is not a signal to buy and hold. But it may be a signal to trade quickly. An article from the Journal of Applied Financial Economics by Naser I. Abumustafa in 2011 makes the following abstract:

Our finding indicates that insider trading at NYSE outperform the market in the short run only. The results suggest that both types of insider trading, buying or selling, are profitable in the short run. At the same time, our results conclude that all insiders trading are not profitable in the long run. Stocks that were sold or bought by insiders underperform the market in the long run.

Interesting, no? Re-visiting some of the charts above, we see that this did indeed play out much of the time, albeit under different time frames. Cel-Sci went up 50% in the months after the CEO bought his mitt-full. WBA stock was up as much as 50% just over a year after Rosenstein made his sizable buy. For both T and ASTC, within two years insiders could have had a tremendous return had they cashed in. But when the time frame gets stretched out, the evidence turns against the insiders. How much of this is the market merely acting on the insider buys themselves, not on any other more durable data? I look at this similar to how I look at technical analysis. I think technical analysis is mostly nonsense. However, there are hundreds of thousands of people who think it DOES work, and the market is therefore influenced by it. So when a bullish chart pattern emerges, the bullish thesis might indeed play out simply because others saw the signal too and bought which pushed the price up, not because something good happened at the company. It's a version of a collective self-fulfilling prophecy. Paying attention to how technicians influence the market can be a small layer of evidence fundamental investors can use in forming their own theses and subsequent buy/sell decisions.

With insider buys, the short-term success could be attributable in part to others acting on the insider buy, not because something good happened at the company. Then when nothing at the company materializes, the short-term movements are given up and things revert back. If you have the guts, buy along with insiders hoping to collect a quick return, and then get out. The data indicates that the longer you hold, the more your returns will suffer.

Conclusion

Here is what it all boils down to: insider purchases are only as good as the investment prowess of the insider who made the purchase. If he or she is a really poor investor, then if anything their purchases should make people stay away from the stock, not buy as well. Consider that next time anyone mentions heavy insider buying. Some companies that have had insiders buying a lot lately include Simon Property Group (SPG), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), MGM Resorts (MGM), and Exxon Mobil (XOM). Just for kicks, here is their performance in the last ten years compared to the S&P:

Data by YCharts

None have held up as well as the S&P in the recent downturn. The only two businesses who trended above the benchmark for a considerable stretch of time were Williams-Sonoma and Simon Property Group. With three of them, investors lost money in the last ten years.

Each investor must ask themselves penetrating questions in context of the recent insider buys at these entities. For the names that have done well against the S&P historically, does the data indicate that future conditions will be conducive to them continuing that outperformance, whether or not the CEO thinks so? More importantly, for the laggards, what data do you have outside of insider buying that would suggest that looking forward, they can change what they have done in the past and start generating good returns? I am not saying that no attention should be paid to insider activity. What I am saying is that it should be a smaller part of a larger, much more durable investment thesis. Investors should be making decisions that are data driven, beyond what the CEO does or does not think. Not all CEOs are created equal. Frankly, not all CEOs are good investors (or good CEOs for that matter). Who cares if they think their stock is going to go up. Their buying and selling activity is only as good as their logic and reasoning. While insiders and directors often know their business better than anyone else, keep in mind that with that knowledge comes an awful lot of bias, even egotism. It might be their bias and their egos that drive them to buy a bunch of shares. Perhaps they over-estimate their capacities at the helm. If that is the case, I care not at all if they are buying their own stock. At all times possible, I want my investment decisions to be absent of biases or ego.

I hope this little exercise was enjoyable and thought provoking for you. The research I put into it was fascinating. I would encourage all to use this data as a spring-board for other due-diligence. It was not my point or intent to recommend that anyone buy, sell, or hold any of the stocks mentioned (except AT&T). I don't know enough about most of them to have a thesis of my own. The point was to dig into the consequences of insider activity, consequences individual investors likewise assume if they buy along with those insiders. As a community, I am of the opinion that investors desperately need to re-frame the Peter Lynch quote we have heard time and time again. Capitalize, bold, underline, italicize, and paint red the word 'think' in that quote:

"There are many reasons insiders sell, but only one reason insiders buy: they THINK the price will rise."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.