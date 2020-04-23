Aimmune: Current Lows Look Attractive, But Coronavirus May Play Spoilsport

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) was a stock I followed and invested in and also recommended to my subscribers before the approval. The stock did double over a period of 6 months, however, there were some jittery moments right before Palforzia’s (AR101) approval with unscheduled delays and so on. However, that is past history.

What is important now is to understand whether the current terrible crash in the stock - one that has brought it back down to below what it was when I recommended buying it - is an opportunity or a disaster.

On the opportunity front, there are mainly four arguments. One, that this crash has been across the board due to the coronavirus, therefore there is nothing wrong with the AIMT story, therefore it will rise again. Two, Palforzia’s potential will be realized once it begins to be commercialized. Three, Palforzia is simply the tip of the proverbial iceberg and AIMT has a rich pipeline of allergy medications and other assets. Lastly, Palforzia is right now the only game in town after DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) debacle. The last few points are bolstered by Nestle’s continued interest in AIMT.

On the disaster front, what is mainly being said is that Palforzia’s potential is exaggerated, and that the market isn’t as big as it seems. Let’s put all these together and see whether AIMT is investible right now at these prices, keeping in mind the fact that I usually do not invest in post-approval stocks.

Palforzia’s potential has been discussed before. According to the company website, quoting a source, more than 30 million people in the US and Europe have food allergies. There is no prophylactic medicine; when exposure occurs and there’s an allergic reaction, rescue therapies like antihistamines or injectable epinephrine are used. In the US, 1 in every 5 children visit the ER due to peanut allergy, which is 400,000 visits every year. Sometimes, the allergic reaction can be life threatening. This is, evidently, a huge market and an unmet medical need. AIMT holds full rights to the drug, although it is yet to start selling.

Palforzia has also demonstrated excellent trial results. Taking baseline patients with a median tolerance of 10mg to peanuts, Palforzia was able to progressively increase this to 1000mg in 12 months. This level of desensitization is near-legendary in medicine, and something that allergists once only hoped to achieve. However, here’s a Seeking Alpha article that discusses some of the lacunae in the trial data. (Quite strange: I don’t see that article listed under the author’s profile). I checked couple of the article’s references and couldn’t find them. For example, author says “Inexplicably, 21% of patients in the Palforzia arm dropped out of the study compared to 8.0% of patients in the placebo arm.” I clicked on that link, found a table for study discontinuation (below) but could not find those particular datapoints. Maybe I am missing something.

Some of the other claims are true - for example, lack of adult efficacy - “Efficacy was not shown in the participants 18 years of age or older.” (sentence at the end of the results section). However, the data about incidence of exposure in at-risk children seems doubtful given the relatively small trial and AIMT's own numbers.

Overall, even for longs, it is a good article to try to digest and look at the opposing viewpoint especially when you are investing your money and few people have Nestle’s deep pockets.

As to AIMT’s pipeline, here’s how it looks like at present:

This may not look like much, unless we take into account the therapeutic approach called CODIT, or Characterized Oral Desensitized Immunology Therapy. Palforzia is a product of this technology, and so are the two other drug candidates in the clinic. The technology is potentially capable of producing medicines for many of the other numerous food allergies people are susceptible to. So the pipeline is long-tailed.

Besides, Palforzia itself has multiple other developments in progress - “In addition to the approved indication, we are evaluating PALFORZIA for use in young children aged one to less than four years old in a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled multinational Phase 3 trial called POSEIDON. We expect to complete enrollment of this trial in the second half of 2020. We also submitted a Marketing Authorization Application, or MAA, for PALFORZIA with the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, in June 2019 and the application is currently under review. We expect the EMA to issue a decision on the application in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

So we have a label expansion, and a market expansion, in progress, which should act as near term catalysts for the stock.

Besides these, they also have AIMab7195, a drug they inlicensed from Xencor as adjunct treatment to Palforzia and other CODIT assets. This is not a major asset right now, but I am happy to see them actively trying to diversify their pipeline by making strategic acquisitions.

The company, in its last 10-K, stated that it had cash of some $158mn, but that for the foreseeable future, they will continue to bleed cash. They hired around 80 people for marketing Palforzia, and they have R&D costs to support the pipeline. This cash will not last them more than a year, so I would expect some sort of a dilution in the next 6 months, assuming they do not find other non-dilutive means of raising cash, and there isn’t a buyout.

However, they received, from Nestlé Health Science’s, a $200.0 million equity investment, and in February 2020, they drew the second loan tranche from KKR of $85mn. With that funding, they should be settled for another year, although these funds will have various payables to settle over the years. Nestlé’s total outlay on AIMT stands at almost half a billion dollars in 4 years. Since Nestlé now owns a substantial portion of AIMT, and since there is the synergy that comes with producing peanut-based chocolate and owning an antidote to peanut allergy, I take the chatter about a possible Nestlé buyout seriously.

AIMT’s patent position vis-a-vis Palforzia is solid. They have five issued patents in the US covering formulation, methods of treatment, and certain manufacturing methods for the drug, and these expire between 2034 and 2040. However, they do not have a composition of matter patent, and given the nature of the drug, aren’t likely to get one. This would normally make it susceptible to generic attacks, however, “With the FDA’s approval of PALFORZIA’s BLA, PALFORZIA qualifies for this 12-year period of market exclusivity, known as reference product exclusivity, such that no approval of a biosimilar version of our product could become effective prior to the expiration of that 12-year period.” This is good news. However, after Amarin’s (AMRN) patent debacle last month, I am a little worried about companies that lack composition of matter patents, or those that reformulate known material into drugs, even if they have strict control over formulation IP. These are just waiting for another Judge Du to come and quash their future prospects.

Considering all that I researched, it seems to me that what is really going for AIMT right now is the low price and the Nestle connection. The coronavirus is also keeping things subdued for now, so we don’t know if any generic attack is coming soon. The price is low enough to make it somewhat attractive, but the question surrounding the pandemic, and therefore lack of near term commercialisation, makes it difficult for me to recommend the stock at this time.

