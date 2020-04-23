We Need To Break Out Of The Low Productivity/High Debt Paradigm: Hirst

We need to break out of the low productivity/high debt paradigm and central banks must step back from backstopping everything and slowing the velocity of money.

The lack of penetration of funding coming from the government is going to be a big problem for small businesses and the economy going forward.

The velocity of loan money for small businesses is low, a problem Ash Bennington and Roger Hirst hope to see addressed in the next phase of the government relief package. During today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing, the pair discussed the problem of smaller, high-productivity businesses struggling to access government support while larger, less productive companies secure funding.

This failure in the disbursement of loans is just another sign of the pressure the real economy is under, even as equity markets continue to rally. Bennington and Hirst said we are seeing this pressure play out in the oil market. A commodity that reflects actual consumption and physical delivery, like oil, is much more indicative of the true state of the economy than equities, which are responding to central bank largesse, they said.

There’s a tremendous amount of risk lurking beneath the surface, as the very companies that we will need to lift the economy out of this crisis are the ones that are probably not getting loans right now.

Hirst said that forward-looking growth prospects are very much subdued because the companies that have been accessing funding are the ones effectively capping productivity and growth by acquiring more debt to buy back their own shares and prop up their share price.

“Central banks will be at the center of maintaining that status quo unless the system has been broken by the experience of the last six weeks,” he said. “To move into a new paradigm, we need to break something. We need to get central banks out of backstopping everything and slowing the velocity of money.”

“We have to take pain on asset prices now so that growth in the future post-COVID will be far better,” he said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.