Chipotle: Already Expensive Again

The stock is back to trading at over 40x EPS estimates despite questions surrounding restaurant spending in the future.

In the blink of an eye, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has already rallied back to expensive levels above $800 despite questions about restaurant level profits in the future. The company was well positioned for a boost in digital sales due to a pandemic, but this path hurts the bottom line. My investment thesis remains negative on Chipotle at these stock prices.

Image Source: Chipotle Mexican Grill website

Glaring Q1 Negative

Chipotle was on path to report a strong quarterly comp before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the economy. The company reported comp sales were up 14.4% through February, boosted by 2.1% leap day benefit.

The economic shutdown resulted in a 16.0% decline in March comp sales. The company only grew comp sales for the quarter by 2.0% when excluding the leap day benefit despite offering free delivery at a great cost to margins during March.

The main issue here is the shift to digital sales has a huge impact on profits. Chipotle grew digital sales by an incredible 102.6% in March to 37.6% of sales due to an Uber Eats partnership. The company saw a revenue boost of $90 million from the prior quarter:

Q1'20: 80.8% growth, revenues of $372 million

Q4'19: 78.3% growth, revenues of $282 million

Q3'19: 87.9% growth, revenues of $257 million

Q2'19: 99.1% growth, revenues $261 million

Q1'19: 100.7% growth, revenues $205 million

Q4'18: 65.6% growth, revenues $158 million

Q3'18: 48.3% growth, revenues $137 million

Q2'18: 33.0% growth, revenues $130 million

Q1'18: 20% growth, revenues $102 million

For Q1, Chipotle grew comp sales by 3.3%, yet the restaurant concept saw restaurant level operating margins dip 340 basis points to only 17.6%. For this reason, EPS declined 9.4% in the quarter to $3.08 while total sales still jumped 7.8%.

The company can generate digital sales, but the impact to the bottom line is very meaningful. The low-calorie sales might keep the stores open and pay the staff, but it isn't something for investors to pay a rich multiple to own the stock.

Profit Impact

Restaurants are one sector where the long-term impact on profits could be profound. The stores are going to have meaningful questions regarding in store dining and the current delivery costs are a major hurdle to profit expansion.

The company beat Q1 EPS estimates by a wide margin, but Chipotle was one of the better positioned concepts to grab sales in this environment due to the shift to digital sales and the limited in store dining in the past. The question is whether long-term sales see a dip as digital sales lose momentum due to higher costs and a reopened economy.

The average analyst EPS estimate for Chipotle in 2021 has now dipped to $19.60. The low-end EPS estimate is down to only $14.21 which suggests flat numbers with last year.

Source: SA earnings page

The stock at above $830 in after-hours trading places Chipotle at over 41x EPS estimates for next year. The forward P/E ratio soars, if the low end numbers are more accurate as some analysts haven't cut 2021 estimates yet.

Data by YCharts

The stock is already priced for perfection when so many questions exist on the ultimate COVID-19 impact to restaurants. Even if EPS estimates creep back up towards $22 in 2021, the stock is still trading at nearly 40x those numbers.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Chipotle is already priced for perfection after doubling off the $415 lows despite an environment of low-calorie revenues. Investors should use this rally to exit the restaurant stock as the boost in digital sales could easily impact revenues comparisons in future quarters when consumers return to other dining options, especially if Chipotle quits offering free delivery options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.