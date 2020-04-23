Lam Research: Q3 2020 Mixed Results, Yet Strong Prospects And Cheaply Valued

Best of all, Lam is valued at just 16 times its forward free cash flow.

Lam's earnings call remind investors of the lack of visibility the sector finds itself under.

As expected, Lam did not offer any guidance to investors.

Investment Thesis

Lam Research's (NASDAQ:LRCX) Q3 2020 results were more mixed than investors had hoped for. On the other hand, Lam is navigating this uncertain period significantly better than many other companies.

Also, Lam continues to generate strong free cash flows even during this challenging period. Further, Lam has up until recently been a strong repurchaser of its own shares and is determined to resume repurchasing its shares as soon as possible, noting its ambitions to return 75% to 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

Lam trades for just 16 times its forward free cash flow and is a highly compelling investment opportunity. Here's why:

Q3 2020 Results: Share Repurchases Shine

During this period of poor visibility into its supply chain, as well as, the overall macroeconomic conditions we have become accustomed to, investors should feel positively ebullient that Lam's balance sheet is so strong. Indeed, cash and equivalents increased to $5.6 billion in Q3 2020.

Having said that, this was mostly down to Lam drawing down $1.25 billion on its revolver. Nevertheless, its balance sheet remains cash positive with a net cash position of $600 million.

As a reminder, earlier in the day, prior to its earnings, Lam's stock had rallied significantly, and investors' post-earnings reaction is mostly a response to the momentum that built up during the day, rather than any fundamental interpretation of Lam's results.

What's more, although Lam's top line was down 3% sequentially, more importantly, management's tight cost controls reflected themselves in Lam's gross margin being up 90 basis points sequentially to 46.6%, a whopping 260 basis point increase from the same period a year ago.

Furthermore, management aggressively repurchased $245 million worth of shares throughout the quarter, which supported its EPS coming in higher sequentially by 13%. Year over year, its EPS was 12% higher.

Having said that, management asserted during its call that it would not be repurchasing any more shares over the coming few months, given the level of uncertainty and poor visibility Lam has.

However, Lam did argue that it remains committed to its long-term plan of returning 75% to 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders.

In essence, the combination of a strong balance sheet and significant share repurchases clearly reminds investors that Lam's is a strong and compelling investment, even if its outlook is presently obfuscated.

Looking Ahead? More Uncertainty

There's absolutely no question that Lam is being plagued by poor visibility. Not only did Lam not offer any tangible guidance, but its commentary during the call was more subdued than it had been over the previous few quarters.

Lam's CEO Tim Archer commented that global manufacturing and supply chain networks are still being disrupted and restricted. On the other hand, Archer declares that Lam exited Q3 2020 with a record backlog of orders, with deferred revenue of $726 million.

Furthermore, Archer pointed out that, during 2019, Lam's diverse portfolio allowed it to successfully navigate the mixed cycle in the semiconductor space, where weakness in memory was more than offset by the strength in foundry and logic spending.

Currently, Archer believes that cloud and enterprise strength should aid the weakness Lam is seeing in consumer-oriented end markets like smartphones and auto.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety

Again, there's significant near-term uncertainty, Lam reminded investors that it plans to execute against its financial targets noted last month at its investor day presentation:

Source: Lam Research Investor Day 2020

However, given that Lam's trailing nine months only generated $1.1 billion in free cash flow, investors will be questioning just how realistic are Lam's targets for CY 2023 highlighted above.

Specifically, Lam's outlook points for calendar 2023's free cash flow to be in the ballpark of $4.3 billion. In other words, its free cash flow would increase by 85% compared to calendar 2019.

However, given that Lam's market cap is today just $35 billion, even if calendar 2021 was to roughly bounce back to $2.3 billion as it did in 2019, this would put Lam on a 16 times forward free cash flow multiple, which is cheap, given its long-term prospects.

The Bottom Line

Lam's near-term outlooks are less positive than they were during 2019. However, once we get past 2020, Lam's diversified portfolio and strong free cash flow generation would once again be appreciated.

Indeed, the argument could be made that any company that is not burning cash in 2020 should be viewed as a compelling investment, particularly given that the stock trades for just 16 times its forward free cash flow.

