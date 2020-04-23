iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF: Growth Outlook Remains Intact

Many stocks in its portfolio will benefit from the need to stay and work from home due to COVID-19 outbreak.

ETF Overview

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) owns a portfolio of U.S. software stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software index. Stocks in IGV's portfolio should continue to enjoy favorable industry fundamentals as the software sector is set to grow rapidly in the next decade thanks to the adoption of Software-as-a-Service model and the demand for cloud services. Many of these stocks will also benefit from people staying/working from home due to COVID-19 outbreak. Although these stocks appear to be more expensive than the broader market, they have much better growth profile. Therefore, we think this is still a suitable ETF to own for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Fund Analysis

Software sector is expected to grow rapidly in the next few decades

IGV's portfolio consists of about 104 software stocks. As can be seen from the chart below, global software market is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. This will be much higher than the current $550 billion in 2019. The growth in software sector is driven by the trend towards "Software as a Service" ("SaaS") model. For reader's information, SaaS is a business model that allows software companies to sell services instead of a one-time sale of a license. Their customers will have much lower up-front costs than purchasing one-time licenses. They will always receive the latest version of the software. These software companies will receive predictable and stable recurring revenues. This business model is highly successful and has resulted in increasing sales. The trend towards cloud services is also another primary driver to the increasing adoption to SaaS. As can be seen from the chart below, the penetration rate of SaaS has increased from 38% in 2016 to 58% in 2019. This penetration rate is expected to increase to 86% after 2022.

Many companies in IGV's portfolio will benefit from COVID-19 outbreak

Most stocks in IGV's portfolio are stocks that have competitive advantages over their smaller peers. Many of their customers benefit from the fact that it is very difficult for its customers to switch to their competitor's products. For example, Microsoft's (MSFT) Office 365 is widely used by many customers who require word processing. Switching to a different office product may result in incompatibilities. Similarly, Adobe's (ADBE) Creative Suite is widely used by professionals whom require to do photo and video editing. It will be challenging and time consuming for these users to switch to a different product and re-learn all the tools. Therefore, we expect these companies will continue to retain their competitiveness.

Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF Microsoft Wide Strong 8.76% Salesforce.com (CRM) Wide Strong 8.25% Adobe Wide Moderate 8.08% Oracle (ORCL) Wide Moderate 7.89% Intuit (INTU) Wide Moderate 5.87% Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Narrow Strong 4.50% ServiceNow (NOW) Wide Moderate 4.04% Autodesk (ADSK) Wide Moderate 3.36% Electronic Arts (EA) Narrow Strong 3.08% Workday Inc. Class A (WDAY) Narrow Moderate 2.09% Total: 55.92%

The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in many people working and studying from home. Many companies are forced to increase their budgets to subscribe to software services in order to enable their employees to work from home. This trend will not stop anytime soon unless a vaccine is developed, which may take 12 to 18 months. Companies such as Microsoft will benefit from this trend as it offers team collaboration services. Other companies such as Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts will benefit as well as they offer online video games for those who are forced to stay at home.

IGV is not cheap but has better growth profile than the S&P 500 Index

Despite the recent market selloff in March, 2020, IGV still delivered an excellent total return of 386% in the past 10 years. This is much better than the S&P 500 Index's return of 193%. IGV's forward P/E ratio of 28.32x is much higher than the ratio of 16.29x of the S&P 500 Index. Similarly, IGV's price to cash flow ratio of 14.32x is also much higher than the S&P 500 Index's 9.63x. The reason why IGV is trading at this high valuation is due to its better growth profile. As can be seen from the table below, its sales growth rate of 12.46% is much higher than the S&P 500 Index's 6.94%. Similarly, its cash flow growth rate of 16.39% is more than double the growth rate of the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think IGV's higher valuation is justified.

as of 04/17/2020 IGV S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 28.32x 16.29x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 14.32x 9.63x Dividend Yield (%) 0.49% 2.46% Sales Growth (%) 12.46% 6.94% Cash Flow Growth (%) 16.39% 7.61%

Risks and Challenges

A concentrated portfolio

IGV has a concentrated portfolio. In fact, its top 10-holdings account for nearly 56% of its total portfolio. This concentration can introduce considerable risk especially if a few stocks in its top 10 holdings perform poorly.

Economic recession

Since IGV is trading at a higher valuation than the S&P 500 Index, negative market sentiment in an economic downturn may result in valuation contraction.

Investor Takeaway

Stocks in IGV's portfolio will continue to grow thanks to increasing adoption of SaaS. These are also stocks with strong competitive position. Although it is trading at a higher valuation than the S&P 500 Index, this is justified given its strong growth outlook. Therefore, this fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

