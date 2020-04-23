The Impossible Road To Herd Immunity

A medical solution: a cure for Covid-19 or a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 or both will mitigate against an economic apocalypse but will not magically cure the markets and the economy.

A popular adage holds that when a hammer is your only tool, then everything looks like a nail.

The world is overtaken by a virus (SARS-CoV-2 causing the illness COVID-19, which will for the rest of the article be referred to as the coronavirus). It’s like a science fiction horror story but this is no story, it is very real and the world is at loss for a solution. This analysis is approached from an economic and markets point of view.

Any analysis starts with, where are we?:

1. There is no scientifically proven cure for the coronavirus as at 18 April 2020.

2. The human population generally has no immunity against the coronavirus as yet.

3. There is no scientific certainty that humans, post infection, will generally acquire an immunity, generally or specifically and it is also not known how long such immunity would last, if acquired.

4. The coronavirus is highly contagious and has spread around the globe in around 3 months.

5. The coronavirus causes serious illness or death to a sufficiently large portion of the economically active population to severely disrupt economic activity.

The debate, from an economics and markets point of view, is concerned with when a recovery can be expected and how much economic damage takes place? People talk about a “V” shape recovery (a sharp downturn and an equally sharp recovery) or a “U” shape recovery (sharp downturn, lingering for a while and then a sharp recovery). We are now cohabitating globally with this new novel coronavirus and we start our journey with no medical solution.

The only “cure” from the economic ills of this coronavirus presently, in the absence of a medical solution, is “Herd Immunity”.

Naked Herd Immunity.

There is nothing else on the table right now so “Herd Immunity” is the road we will travel until we get either a cure, a vaccine or both. What is herd immunity (or for humans, community immunity)? It is an immunology principle which has it that if sufficient numbers in a community have an immunity against a virus then that virus will no longer be able to spread. In economic terms it would mean that the economically active population can freely go about their economic activities without having to overtly concern themselves with the virus any more. Much like the way we deal with the common flu.

The general population required number for herd immunity used by virologists for the coronavirus is 70%, see here and here. A lower number of 60% is used sometimes so this analysis will assume that people who have recovered from the virus will have sufficient immunity for “herd immunity” to be achieved and that once 60% of the population has been infected that “herd immunity” has been achieved for normal economic activity.

The first step is to look at the countries with the highest reported number of people infected by the coronavirus, I’ve selected the top 24 as at 17 April 2020. Let’s look at their populations and how many infections do they have relative to the size of their populations? This is part of the "where are we" question.

Sources for all the charts and the data table are: Population Data from Worldometer; Coronavirus Infections Data from John Hopkins University; Chart and Data refinement/calculations by Sarel Oberholster.

The present levels of infections (the tiny red lines in the chart) are hardly visible relative to the size of the country populations.

Herd Immunity as defined above will require that 60% or more of the populations must have been infected by the coronavirus. The, where we need to go to, question.

It is very obvious that the journey towards herd immunity has hardly started given the need to get to 60% of the population. There is an argument being made that the official reported infection number significantly undercounts the real number of infections. Nobody will be able to say by what percentage, given that it is unknown, so to address this argument I will add an additional analysis throughout by making a very robust assumption to say that only 1 in 4 (or 25%) of infections are actually recorded officially and that 75% of infections go unreported.

You will note that, still, we are only just starting this journey even if we were to assume that 75% of infections are not reported.

The deaths from the coronavirus drive the economic responses of citizens and governments. Governments make the rules and presently government rules severely inhibit economic activity, restricted as it is to essential goods and services. The next economic question is how many deaths can be expected by the time herd immunity is reached and how does that compare with the situation presently using the data we have as at 17 April 2020. The weight of deaths to come will drive government responses.

The number of deaths at current numbers within the context of the journey towards herd immunity without a medical solution is truly horrific. Again the journey has hardly started. There is an argument that coronavirus deaths are under counted but as the number is already horrific it has no more power to influence the behavior of citizens or governments even if the number is adjusted upwards to cater for this argument. It will therefore not be adjusted. The numbers may be very uncomfortable to deal with but this is the data available to us right now and to try and argue around it serves no purpose. I will provide a data table at the end of the article but just looking at the chart one can observe that the USA, on current data, will experience over 10 million deaths, China over 47 million, to reach herd immunity without a medical solution. The fact that infections or deaths may have stabilized has no economic meaning per se when looked at through the lens of herd immunity and may well be a negative factor rather than a positive factor for economic recovery.

The next question to be addressed is how long it will take each country to reach herd immunity given the levels of daily infections experienced by the 24 countries?

The test is to divide 60% of the population by the current daily rate of infections and convert it to years. The numbers are seemingly outside of reality but we will take a closer look at it. First some observations. The more successful a country is with lock-downs, quarantines, social distancing and other measures to limit the spread of the virus the further out herd immunity is moved. Case in point is China. It is reporting new cases of infections at very low levels presently often less than 100 per day. The optics may be great but using a moving average of 200 cases per day, given the size of the Chinese population, returns 19,700 years for China to reach herd immunity. Practically it means that China cannot achieve herd immunity at the reported rate of infections. The chart is cut off at 100 years but the data as it stands presently tells us that herd immunity cannot practically be achieved at current rates of infection anywhere in the world.

Another way of looking at it is to ask what the current progress of the selected countries are towards herd immunity?

All selected countries are at less than 0.5% of the way to go, or, they all have more than 99.5% of the journey still to complete.

Can herd immunity be achieved, in the absence of a medical solution, within one year? How many infections per day would be required for each country to reach herd immunity within one year?

Once again the numbers are untenable. The USA would need over 500,000 infections per day against around 28,000 per day reported presently to reach herd immunity within one year. China would need over 2.3 million infections per day against 200 per day reported presently for the same result. One year to herd immunity is a bridge too far. One year would loosely equate to a “U” shape recovery thesis, so on Naked Herd Immunity, a “V” shape economic recovery is practically impossible.

Perhaps three years would work for a stretched out almost “U” shaped recovery?

Nope, still not feasible.

Perhaps 3 years plus the assumption that 75% of infections go unreported may get countries across the line to herd immunity?

It is still not achievable from a global perspective with specific reference to India and China, though the USA, Belgium Ireland, Spain and perhaps the UK may get there if they can pay the political and human cost (which I do not believe that they can or should).

This brings us to the economic conclusion that there is no economic value in a strategy of Naked Herd Immunity. The economic reality presently is that there is no other strategy other than to implement measures to limit the death toll while chasing a medical solution. The path of Naked Herd Immunity leads to an economic apocalypse lasting three years or longer.

Sky News reports in, Coronavirus: Britain warned to prepare for up to six waves of COVID-19 in next year that Professor Anthony Costello, from University College London's Institute for Global Health, commented: “Few expect a vaccine to be available until the spring of 2021 at the earliest, and Professor Costello suggested the UK could face as many as six waves of the coronavirus before then.”

Naked Herd Immunity dictates a time line of three years or longer for the economic shocks from the coronavirus to play out. The initial economic shocks will be to the private sector but will migrate over time to the public sector (more about it below). It follows that the unprecedented money creation caused by the coronavirus economic shock will not be a short term phenomenon but will be rolled out again and again. All existing wealth and savings not shielded will be diluted also again and again with every Quantitative Easing (QE) and every fiscal stimulus.

Herd Immunity with the assistance of a cure for COVID-19.

A viable treatment which would limit/reduce the death rate in the absence of a vaccine still implies a strategy towards herd immunity. Governments would be able to relax restrictions on economic activity relative to the availability of medical treatments for infected persons. The infection rate can be allowed to increase and the period towards herd immunity can be shortened. This is an economic second prize and not a great 2nd prize unless the treatment is a spectacular success as the population still needs to get ill before reaching immunity. Keep in mind that immunity after recovery is not yet a proven scientific fact.

Government’s measures to combat the coronavirus are an economic blight. Remdesivir is the current frontrunner as a cure but clinical data is still “weeks or months” away and rolling it out globally, even further out. The information available on remdesivir is incomplete on whether it is a cure let alone it being a spectacular cure.

The time line for Herd Immunity combined with a cure or viable medical treatment may be shorter than Naked Herd Immunity but probably not by much. It follows that the money creation needs will be similar and for a similar period.

Herd Immunity via a vaccine.

There are many vaccines under development but none are expected to pass clinical trials within 12 months. Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and co-director of Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development told the New York Magazine on the timing of a vaccine: “As it is, 12 to 18 months would be a record. It is possible, after a year or 18 months, to get an efficacy signal that a vaccine shows some effect to prevent the infection? The key is going to be showing that it’s safe. To show all of those things in a year to 18 months would be unprecedented.” A vaccine, after passing clinical trials, must then be mass produced and mass distributed, probably with special needs packaging and distribution. None of this will happen in a short time span, just look at the global fiasco on N95 masks, something easily manufactured and distributed. There is also the risk of virus mutation which may limit or sidestep a vaccine entirely.

The present reality is that there is no vaccine. A vaccine would provide a shortcut towards herd immunity and will avoid the need for the population to acquire immunity via illness. This would be the 1st prize economically. A rapid economic recovery is theoretically possible with a vaccine but each passing day without a vaccine makes that an increasingly unlikely outcome. A vaccine cannot repair the economic damage done while the world was travelling on the path of Naked Herd Immunity.

The time line for Herd Immunity combined with a vaccine has the potential to shorten the period of economic shocks to 18 months to two years. The consequences of money creation supported interventions will not disappear overnight but the quantum of interventions should be considerably less than in the previous two scenarios.

The dilution of savings and wealth will nevertheless still be massive. Every holder of savings or wealth will have to confront this risk of dilution and find an appropriate solution. My personal preference is for holding a substantial dilution hedge in the form of a gold Exchange Traded Fund such as SPDR Gold Shares (GLD). Strategically one can buy the dips but the money creation is already under way and each expansion of it will tend to drive the gold price higher. There probably is not a lot of time left before all eyes turn to gold. This is a strategic positioning not a short term trade. The markets are volatile and the economic risks are high but gold should perform well even in the face of extreme market volatility. Compare for instance the relative stability of the gold price during the initial coronavirus market crash (yes, it did dip but only for a few days, just to fully recover) and again when the oil price crashed spectacularly, gold weathered the storm well.

Macroeconomic trends of the coronavirus.

• The measures taken by governments globally to limit deaths will significantly shrink the global economy.

• Early estimations by the World Trade Organization (WTO) still hoping for an early solution to the coronavirus are for severe contractions in global trade.

“We project that trade in 2020 will fall steeply in every region of the world and across all sectors of the economy.

In light of the uncertainty about the pandemic’s precise duration and economic impact, forecasts are inevitably based on strong assumptions. As a result, our economists have developed two plausible scenarios instead of their usual single set of numbers.

In an optimistic scenario, our economists see the volume of global merchandise trade falling by 13% this year compared to 2019.

If the pandemic is not brought under control, and governments fail to implement and coordinate effective policy responses, the decline could be 32% — or more.

Again, let me emphasize that all these projections are highly uncertain given the large number of unknown factors at play here. For instance, credit market stresses are affecting the availability of trade finance.

Nevertheless, these numbers are ugly — there is no way around that. Comparisons with the financial crisis of 2008 and even the Great Depression of the 1930s are inevitable.”

The WTO is not known for alarmist economic commentary so them mentioning the 2008 Global Economic Crises and the 1930s Depression in a single sentence support my assertion that the path of Naked Herd Immunity leads to economic apocalypse.

• The International Monetary Fund (IMF) described the economic shock as “The Great Lock-Down” in early April 2020, predicting: “As a result of the pandemic, the global economy is projected to contract sharply by –3 percent in 2020, much worse than during the 2008–09 financial crisis”. They continue to explain that their projection relies upon the coronavirus pandemic fading in the 2nd half of 2020 concluding that: “Risks of a worse outcome predominate”. The IMF is another organization not prone to alarmist economic comment so again take note of how concerned they are. I’m not sure on what factual information they base the fading of the coronavirus in 2nd half 2020, as presently, there are no facts supporting such an outcome.

• Sick people cannot work. It seems obvious but in desperate economic times we may see businesses and governments experiment with it. A micro example is the Smithfield Pork Plant (Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak).

• Most economic commentary deals with a supply shock (a grave concern for the WTO, sick and locked-down people do not produce at economic scale or at peak productivity) or the demand shock (sick or locked-down people buy a lot less goods and services, a factor dealt with by the IMF) but less reported is the tax shock. Governments globally live on tax income, an income which will severely, materially and significantly implode and the longer the virus impact remains the greater and for longer governments’ income will diminish.

• Governments also take a double dip harm. Tax income will implode but at the same time governments are rolling out unprecedented “stimulus packages” mostly handing out money they do not have. It’s worth mentioning that "fiscal stimulus" referring to a program of building infrastructure and adding economic value is not compatible or comparable with “fiscal stimulus” of handing out money which adds no economic value and is aimed at purely keeping the economy on life support.

• The enablers of the current economic life support are the Central Banks. They have the ability to create (nowadays digitally) money out of thin air and they are now, for the first time in economic history, doing it without limitation. The logic is that the coronavirus crises justifies unlimited money creation (an act of desperation) and we’ll deal with the consequences later, after the crises has passed. In 2008 the money creation was channeled into financial markets and financial assets using the banking channel to contain the inflation of money creation within the financial assets markets. In 2020 that has changed. The money is still pushed via the banking channel into financial markets floating financial assets on a sea of liquidity. It now also jumps the fence in the banking channel from only financial assets to lending activities linked to the real economy of goods and services via “soft” loans to individuals, small businesses, large businesses, institutions and almost every economic participant. A second channel for the distribution of money creation via the government channel has been opened. The government channel will suck in money creation to fill the tax gap, to fund stimulations and money distributions in loans, gifts and unemployment benefits/social security as well as fund the extraordinary medical and health response required. The new and repurposed combined banking and government channels for money creation distribution open the risk for inflation in goods and services. The intermingling of a supply shock, which would exacerbate the inflation risk, and the demand shock, which would diminish inflation risk, indicate that the inflation outcomes will probably manifest as sectoral inflation depending on how the money flows combine with the economic shocks rather than general inflation.

Conclusion

The paradox of trading lower deaths for economic destruction and factually being on the path of Naked Herd Immunity until we get a medical solution accentuate one economic fundamental variable and it will remain in play long after we have a medical solution in place. That is the fact of money creation to infinity. The immediate economic shocks are carried with money creation. The markets and financial assets are carried with money creation. The governments’ tax shocks will be carried with money creation. The governments’ “stimulus packages” are being and will be carried with money creation. The economic life support will be carried with money creation. Old debt and new debt and soft debt and bad debt, all will be carried with money creation. There will be no “V” shape economic recovery and there will be no “U” shape economic recovery. There is no longer any chance of an early economic recovery, that ship has been sunk by the coronavirus. Any economic recovery will have to first heal the damage done by the economic shocks, the tax shocks, the income shocks, the debt shocks and the money creation shocks, much of it already baked into the cake but still to pop out the oven, before any economic recovery of substance will materialize.

When money creation is the economic star attraction, then the go-to assets to hold are the traditional hard asset inflation hedges. Buy gold, buy silver, buy precious metals, buy your favorite inflation hedge assets but whatever you do, protect your money/savings/wealth (if you can) because too much money creation will dilute it while in the end government debt will have to be inflated away.

The time lines for each of the scenarios towards Herd Immunity are all indicative of money creation on a global scale never seen in history and each macroeconomic trend will re-enforce the expected dilution. Companies may not survive the economic shocks (shares), banks may become zombie banks on government life support (cash), repayment of debt instruments will be significantly at risk of distress and default (bonds) or will pay zero or negative yields while all of these assets will suffer from the economic shocks and the dilutions. Gold and precious metals will, just as it did when kings debased coinage, avoid the dilution and preserve the wealth and savings of the holder at a time when the general economic and global risks will be elevated for much longer than what is generally expected. The trillions of US dollars QE and "fiscal stimulus" done globally since the initial realization of the coronavirus economic shocks are but a small first installment compared to the amounts of QE, bailouts and "fiscal stimulus" which will be required to get the global economy to the other side of Herd Immunity.

Data Table

