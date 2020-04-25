Gladstone Investment: 9.6% Yield, Stable Monthly Dividends, Extra Payout, Insiders Buying

Mid-April and May have traditionally been the months when we see Q1 earnings and dividend announcements from our favorite dividend stocks.

Well here we are again, and that information has never been so eagerly anticipated by income investors, as we find out who's cutting their dividend and who's maintaining it in the current shutdown economy.

One ray of sunshine has been Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), whose management announced just last week that it's not only maintaining its $.07 monthly distribution, but that it's also going to pay a $.09 supplemental distribution in June.

Based on just its regular $.07 monthly payouts, GAIN yields 8.70%, at a price of $9.65. Adding in the $.09 payout bumps up the yield to 9.6%. It has a history of paying supplemental distributions in the past three years: $.21 in 2019, $.12 in 2018, and $.12 in 2017.

The regular monthly $.07 payout was raised by 3% in January over 2019's $.068 payout.

GAIN is a Business Development Corp - a BDC, which makes debt and equity investments in established US private businesses, via secured first and second lien debt, and preferred and common equity. It's externally managed by Gladstone Management Corp.:

(Source: GAIN site)

It's a bit different from most other BDCs in that it usually targets a higher mix of equity, ~25%, vs. the usual BDC range of 5-10%. It normally invests in lower middle market firms, with EBITDA of $3-$20M, that already are cash flow positive.

(Source: GAIN site)

This model has served GAIN's investors well, with the company outpacing its BDC peers by a wide margin over the past three to five years:

(Source: GAIN site)

However, like its BDC peers, GAIN's price/share has been highly pressured in the 2020 market crash. GAIN has outperformed the benchmark UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (BDCS) in all of the following periods, but has lagged the S&P 500, except for the past month's "bounceback" period, when it gained 48%, vs. 25% for the market:

Holdings:

GAIN's biggest exposure is to Diversified services, which comprised 38.5% of its holdings as of 12/31/19. It also has 15.8% exposure to Home & Office Furnishings, Housewares, & Durable Consumer Products, plus 6.8% exposure to Leisure, Amusement, Motion Pictures & Entertainment, which will most likely be pressured in this current environment.

(Source: GAIN 10Q)

GAIN's biggest geographical exposure is in the Southern US, at 36.3%, followed by the Northeast, at 28.2%. One holding, Counsel Press, a legal services firm, is based in NYC, the US epicenter of the virus. However, it remains open for business, and issued this statement on its website: "All courts have been impacted by COVID-19, many deadlines have been extended, most courts remain open and filings remain necessary."

(Source: GAIN site)

GAIN's management issued this update on 4/6/20:

"Portfolio Update: While the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our portfolio companies to various degrees, the Company is proactively engaged with their management teams during these difficult times, and is providing management assistance and support, as necessary. At this time, our portfolio companies continue to operate with varying levels of results, depending on their sector and geographic location. The Company’s current financial position remains strong with a low-leveraged balance sheet and adequate liquidity. We do not expect a need to issue new common equity capital in the near-term and are in a good position to support our portfolio companies, should they face liquidity needs relating to potential temporary operating performance challenges. As expected, given the uncertainty of the pandemic there will be some affect on fair values in the near term, though we believe we have a strong portfolio of companies." (Source: GAIN site)

Investors should get a lot more color about ongoing operations for GAIN's portfolio companies when it reports its fiscal year ending 3/31/20 earnings on May 12.

Earnings:

GAIN had a healthy 14.65% rise in total investment income for the nine months ending 12/31/19, while net investment income, NII, jumped by more than 9X, due to higher investment income and much lower incentive fees in 2019. Realized gains from exiting company holdings can vary quite a bit from year to year - the nine-month period ending 12/31/18 had $30M more in net realized gains vs, the same period in 2019.

NAV/share improved by 1.7%:

GAIN exited five holdings in 2019, for total proceeds of ~$91M, and has a historic cash over cost multiple of 4.6X. Nth Degree was by far its best multiple in 2019, at 12.4X:

(Source: GAIN site)

Insiders Buying:

Like some of the other dividend stocks we've covered in our recent articles, GAIN's insiders have been taking advantage of lower prices. They bought just under 40,000 shares in March.

Preferred Dividends:

GAIN has two cumulative preferred series, Gladstone Investment Corp., 6.375% Series E Cumulative Term Preferred Stock due 8/31/2025 (GAINL), and Gladstone Investment Corp. 6.375% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock (GAINM). Management also declared the second quarter preferred payouts last week.

They both pay monthly and have attractive yields, of 7.1% for GAINL and 6.67% for GAINM. GAINM already is past its 9/3/18 call date, while GAINL's call date is a few months away, on 8/31/20:

Those yields are nice, but there's an additional kicker for these preferreds - unlike most preferreds, they both have maturity dates. Since they're selling at prices below their $25 call values, they also both offer a future capital gain.

GAINL is $2.55 below its $25 call value, and offers an 11.36% future capital gain. It doesn't mature until 8/31/25, and its total annualized yield to maturity is 9.18%.

GAINM is $1.57 below its $25 call value, and offers a 6.7% future capital gain. It matures on 9/30/23, and total annualized yield to maturity is 8.57%:

GAIN's preferred distribution coverage was 4.44X, based solely upon NII, not counting net realized gains. Its common distribution coverage was 2.89X, equivalent to a 34.61% dividend payout ratio, based upon NII and realized gains.

Financials:

GAIN has better ROA, ROE, ROI metrics than industry average, and its EBIT margin is much higher. It has a low debt/equity ratio of .34X:

Valuations:

Its Price/NII is ~8% lower than industry averages, while its current price/share is at a 23% discount to its NAV/share. It shows you how badly BDC's have been beaten up in the pullback - the industry average is even lower, at just 64% of NAV. The average industry yield also is much higher due to the pullback, at 15.44%. That, of course, is a moving target. It remains to be seen how many BDC's will lower their payouts over the next few quarters.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 12/31/19, GAIN had $170 million available under its credit facility and $12M in cash and an asset coverage of 384%. In 2018, the revolving period was extended to Aug. 22, 2021, and if not renewed or extended by such date, all principal and interest will be due and payable on August 22, 2023.

Options:

So far, we've offered you three high-yield plays on GAINM. Here's a short term Covered Call trade, which capitalizes on the current higher market volatility and option premiums.

The average price target for GAIN is $10.00, not that far away from its current $9.65 price/common share. GAIN's June $10.00 call has a bid of $.50, a bit over 2X the May and June distributions, for a static yield of 7.56% in under two months, or 47.61% annualized.

GAIN's options are very thinly traded, but you might be able to catch a good bid on this one.

You can see more info for this trade on our Covered Calls Table.

