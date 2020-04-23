2 Warnings From Crude Oil - ETF/ETN Products And Options Take Note

April 20 is a day that will take on yet another meaning in the history books. Until last week, 4/20 was already a day of celebration for those who partake in and favor the legalization of marijuana. It is now a day of infamy for commodity traders, as crude oil fell into negative territory for the first time.

Marc Rich once said that crude oil was the blood that runs through the veins of the earth. The current deflationary spiral has changed assumptions for traders and investors.

Onion futures began trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the mid-1940s. In the 1950s, onions traded the most volume of all products traded on the CME, accounting for 20% of all trades. In the fall of 1955, an attempt to corner the market drove the price to under zero. At one point, 50 pounds of onions traded at less than the value of the bags that held them. In August 1958, the Onion Futures Act banned trading in onion futures as well as motion picture box office receipts. The ban remains in place today.

On April 20, 2020, the price of crude oil moved below zero for the first time. As crude oil moves by pipeline in the US, barrels are just a measure that represents 42 US gallons of the energy commodity. Unlike onions, there were no bags or barrels that had any value when the price fell into negative territory. And, the US regulators are unlikely to ban oil trading during this extraordinary period.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) has a significant energy weighting.

Carnage with a capital C in crude oil

The price of oil had been falling steadily since January 8, when nearby NYMEX futures rose to a high of $65.65 per barrel on the back of hostilities between the US and Iran in Iraq.

Source: CQG

Few market participants believe that crude oil would ever trade below zero. However, as demand came to a halt, the 9.7 million barrel per day cut by OPEC, Russia, and other world producers was not anywhere near enough to balance the fundamental equation for the energy commodity. As the May futures contract moved to expiration, it was a never say never moment in the crude oil futures arena. The price of the nearby contract fell to a low of negative $40.32 per barrel on April 20, almost $106 per below the early January high.

US crude oil is landlocked and travels by pipeline. Longs that bought at the lowest price in history found themselves with no ability to take delivery as storage facilities, pipelines, tankers, and any other safekeeping location were overflowing with the energy commodity. Longs would up scrambling to liquidate risk positions selling to those who could take the crude off their hands in a game of hot potato that drove the price to over $40 per barrel in the red. On Tuesday, April 21, the carnage continued in the June NYMEX contract, which fell to a low of $6.50 per barrel, down an incredible $13.93 per barrel from the April 20 close.

Onions went to zero; crude oil went lower- Brent holds up, for now

Onions moved below the worthless level in the 1950s, leading to the end of trading in futures on the root vegetable. Time will tell if oil continues to trade, but my guess is that the energy commodity that powers the world will. Crude oil is a bellwether commodity when it comes to the global economy.

The two benchmarks in the oil market are the landlocked WTI futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. WTI accounts for about one-third of consumer and producer pricing around the world. The Brent North Sea benchmark trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. Brent travels the globe by ocean tanker from production locations to points of consumption. The price action in the Brent futures market has been bearish, but the price has not declined to the extent seen in the WTI market, so far.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart of nearby Brent futures shows that the price dropped to a low of $16.00 per barrel on April 22. The most recent low was significantly above the WTI futures, and the late 1998 low in Brent at $9.63 per barrel. While longs had nowhere to go with the WTI crude oil, Brent holders had more delivery options given that the Brent was not landlocked.

Leverage comes at a price, but zero is the bottom in ETF/ETN products

In many of my articles on commodities that have leveraged ETF and ETN products that trade on the stock exchange, I point out that contango or forward premiums during periods when glut conditions exist eat away at the value of the products. At the same time, the leverage comes at a price, which is time decay. In all of these products, the downside is limited to zero. As we learned on April 20, zero became a gateway to a price that was over $40 per barrel lower. The administrators of ETF and ETN products use various derivative products including, futures, forwards, swaps, and options, to replicate the price action in the futures markets. When it comes to the leveraged tools, time decay eats away at values when a market remains stable or moves contrary to the direction of the product.

The administrators and issuers of ETF/ETN products for all commodities with the potential to fall below worthless will need to change certain assumptions to prevent an implosion in their offerings. On April 20, there were no problems with the double-leveraged UCO and SCO bullish and bearish products as they apparently rolled hedges that create the price replication from the May to the June contracts.

Crude oil ETF and ETN administrators and issuers likely dodged a bullet on April 20, but the price action is a significant warning that offering a product with a downside of zero requires hedges that protect the integrity of those products.

Options skews will change because of April 20

Historically, pricing put and call options assumed that the risk on a short call option was unlimited because the price of an asset can theoretically rise to infinity. When it comes to put options, the assumption that a price can only fall to zero went out of the window on April 20 in the commodity market.

In the past, call options tended to have a premium to put options when it comes to equal distances from a strike price. Now that crude oil broke through the worthless level in a furious move, options traders, market-makers, and other market participants will need to adjust their models to account for the potential for infinity on the downside. Option traders operate on probability, and the carnage in the crude oil market gave an entirely new meaning to the potential for multi-standard deviation moves on the up and the downside in markets.

While onions and crude oil have traded into negative territory, the electricity market has also experienced negative values. Power is a use it or lose it proposition where buyers have experience periods where they wound up paying another market participant to take a long position off their hands. Another market that could theoretically go negative is the natural gas futures. There is limited storage capacity in the natural gas market; once it fills up, the price could fall below the all-time low from 1992 at $1.02 per MMBtu, and into negative territory. The bottom line is that any commodity that has the potential to run out of storage space has the potential to trade in negative territory. The action in the crude oil market last week was another example of why seasoned commodities traders never say never.

Commodities can be brutal- Risk is a function of reward

Commodities are the most volatile asset class. Bitcoin and digital currencies appeared on the scene over the recent years with wild price swings as the leading cryptocurrency rose from six cents in 2010 to a high of around $20,000 per token. However, commodities continue to be the sector that routinely displays the highest level of price variance, as we witnessed in crude oil last week.

Source: CQG

The chart of June WTI crude oil futures shows that daily historical volatility on April 21 stood at almost 210%.

Source: CQG

The chart of expiring May futures shows the metric was almost 650% on April 22.

We learned two valuable lessons last week. ETF and ETN products likely dodged a bullet and need to be adjusted. And, the risk on a short put option in the world of commodities is not limited to a zero price for the underlying asset. May NYMEX futures settled at $10.01 per barrel on April 21, just over $50 per barrel above the low from the previous day. The active month June contract’s settlement price on the same day was at $11.57 per barrel, $8.86 lower than the price of April 20. Expect lots of volatility over the coming weeks and months in the oil market as the energy commodity has moved into uncharted territory, and the price action has changed more than a few assumptions when it comes to risk.

Trading commodities can be a wild ride. Since rewards are a function of risk, the trading opportunities in the world of commodities are vast. The one lesson that I learned early on was always to expect the unexpected from the raw material markets. More than a few market participants learned that lesson at an expensive cost over the past week. The ripple effects of the price action in crude oil will be substantial for producers, consumers, speculators, financial institutions, and all market participants. Since energy is a primary ingredient in the production cost for other commodities, the knock-on impact of the lowest crude oil price in history will also cause increased price volatility in other raw material markets.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) is a liquid product that holds a portfolio of commodity futures contracts with a weighting towards energy markets. The fund summary and most recent top holdings of DBC include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBC has net assets of $779.2 million, trades an average of over 1.8 million shares each day, and charges a 0.85% expense ratio.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that at $10.82 on April 22, the DBC ETF product was just 41 cents above the all-time low from March 2020.

Albert Einstein said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. The action in the oil market on April 20 was a lesson in market risk for us all.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.