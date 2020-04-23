Schlumberger: Tough Times Are Just Beginning

Schlumberger (SLB), the world's leading oilfield services company, has reported a drop in revenues and profits, and it will only get worse from here. Schlumberger's customers have already started reducing their capital budgets as they focus on conserving cash. The drilling activity is dropping in North America as well as in international markets, which will push Schlumberger's earnings lower. However, after cutting CapEx and slashing dividends, Schlumberger looks better prepared than before to withstand this downturn.

Earnings Recap

Schlumberger has reported a large drop in profits for the first quarter as exploration and production companies slashed spending and reduced drilling activity in response to the weak oil prices. The company experienced, what it calls, the "most challenging environment for the industry in many decades" as the industry got hit by a double whammy of the COVID-19 crisis that whacked demand and a price war among the leading crude producers in Q1-2020.

Schlumberger has posted a 5% year-over-year decline in revenues to $7.5 billion, led entirely by a 17% drop in North America revenues to $2.28 billion which offset the impact of 2% growth seen in the international markets to $5.12 billion. The significant decline in valuations seen in the previous month forced Schlumberger to reduce the value of some of its assets by $8.5 billion. The writedown pushed the company to a net loss of $7.38 billion, or $5.32 per share, as opposed to a profit of $421 million, or $0.30 per share, in Q1-2019. On an adjusted basis, Schlumberger booked a profit of $0.25 per share, depicting a drop of 17% from $0.30 per share a year earlier.

Schlumberger's cash flows also came under pressure. The company reported an 8% drop in cash flow from operations (ahead of changes in working capital) on a year-over-year basis to $1.27 billion. Its free cash flows on an adjusted basis fell by 14% to $661 million (unadjusted 1Q20 FCF were $179Mn). The company then spent $692 million on dividends and $26 million on buybacks, thereby ending the quarter with a cash flow deficit of $57 million. The company has now slashed dividends by 75% to $0.50 per share (annualized).

Looking Ahead

To say Schlumberger is facing a challenging outlook will be an understatement. The oil prices have tumbled to historic lows, with the US oil for May delivery trading at minus $7 per barrel at the time of this writing. The spread of the novel coronavirus and the ensuing lockdowns have pushed the global economy towards a recession and triggered the largest ever decline in oil demand. The demand shock has been so severe that even the record levels of supply cuts promised by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have had no positive impact on prices. The US oil prices have been hit particularly hard due to the storage capacity overhang. OPEC has now forecast a 6.9 million bpd drop in oil demand for 2020 in its latest monthly report. That's equivalent to roughly 6.9% of the global demand. And the group has warned that the commodity continues to face significant downside risk.

The weak demand outlook will likely keep oil prices subdued, forcing the oil producers to slash spending, remove rigs, and make wholesale cuts to production. Remember, Schlumberger's first-quarter results do not show the full impact of the downturn since oil prices only began to collapse in March and the company's customers responded by dropping rigs and frac crews. It's going to get much worse in the second quarter when WTI could end up averaging below $30 a barrel as opposed to $45.76 in Q1-2020. In fact, Olivier Le Peuch, Schlumberger's CEO, didn't mince any words with regards to his company's views on the industry's outlook when he predicted the second quarter could turn out to be "the most uncertain and disruptive quarter that the industry has ever seen."

I think the Schlumberger has given a fair warning, considering we will likely see an unprecedented decline in drilling activity in North America as the shale oil producers cut back spending to preserve cash flows and protect their balance sheets. Some of the oil producers have already taken the extraordinary step of removing all rigs from their key operating regions, like Apache Corp. (APA) that recently slashed its Permian Basin rig count to zero units. The US oil producers removed 73 oil and gas rigs in the past week alone, as per data from Baker Hughes (BKR), bringing the country's tally to 529 rigs. The oil rig count has now fallen to 438 units, the lowest since October 2016. That number will likely decline further as oil prices stay low and the exploration and production companies continue dropping rigs in the coming weeks. Cimarex Energy (XEC), for instance, which was working with 10 rigs and two completion crews at the start of the year in the Permian Basin, will idle nine rigs in early-May. Another worrying sign for Schlumberger is that several oil producers are taking frac holidays, which are typically reserved for the end of a year, in the second quarter. This includes companies such as Marathon Oil (MRO) which will implement a frac holiday in the second quarter in two of its most active regions - the Bakken and Eagle Ford areas. That's going to further push drilling and completion activity lower.

Schlumberger typically gets most of its revenues from the international markets which are also struggling. The international markets are dominated by the national oil companies which produce conventional oil and gas, as opposed to the independent E&Ps in the US that pump the more expensive unconventional oil. Several of these NOCs, such as Saudi Aramco which is one of Schlumberger's customers, have a high-quality asset base and solid fundamentals and are well-positioned to withstand the downturn. But the oil price crash has made things difficult even for the NOCs who are now curtailing spending and drilling activity. Schlumberger has already experienced this in several international markets, including China, Malaysia, Iraq, Nigeria, and Mozambique. This fueled a 10% drop in Schlumberger's revenues in the first quarter on a sequential basis. Investors should expect further drops in the future, particularly as several NOCs slow down drilling in order to comply with the OPEC+ agreement.

The silver lining here is that the major drop in drilling activity and the subsequent decline in production will help rebalance the oil market sooner rather than later. If the world discovers a viable health solution that helps in treating or containing the coronavirus, then that could alleviate the pandemic fears and help push oil demand higher. Once oil prices recover, the drilling activity will also improve, which will fuel Schlumberger's turnaround. This may not happen in the short-term. Schlumberger still likely has a long way to go, but at least there's light at the end of the tunnel.

What I like about Schlumberger is that it has improved its cash flow profile by drastically reducing CapEx, slashing dividends, and aggressively cutting costs. The company has taken some difficult decisions, particularly in regards to the dividends, which have improved its ability to withstand the downturn. The company has revised its 2020 capital budget down to $1.8 billion, which depicts a drop of around 35% from last year. The dividend cut will translate into cash savings of around $519 million on an annualized basis, as per my estimate. The company has reduced its workforce, furloughed workers, and started implementing structural changes to cut costs while its executives have taken a 20% pay cut. These factors will help the company in reducing expenses and preserving cash flows.

The cash savings can also help solidify the company's liquidity position. The company had a total of $6.8 billion of liquidity available at the end of the previous quarter, including $3.3 billion of cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. The company also enhanced its liquidity position after Q1-2020 by entering into a new revolving credit facility for a year which gives it access to €1.2 billion. These funds can help meet any cash flow shortfalls the company might face in the downturn. The company carried $16.64 billion of total debt, with manageable debt maturities. Its short-term debt consists of 2.20% Senior Notes of $499 million which will mature in the final quarter of this year and 4.20% Senior Notes of $600 million due in the first quarter of 2021. I think the company can either refinance or use its liquidity to repay these notes.

Schlumberger stock has tumbled by more than 60% this year and its shares may remain depressed in the near-term due to the worsening outlook for both North America and international markets. I currently don't see any compelling reason to buy Schlumberger stock and I think investors should stay on the sidelines.

