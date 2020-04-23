FXY: Yen Will Weaken As The Equity Recovery Continues

As opposed to the euro, the Japanese yen is not that much undervalued relative to the USD according to PPP "fair value" metrics.

About FXY

The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXY) is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the USA, designed to track the price of the yen against the US dollar. The fund is rebalanced quarterly.

Introduction

Even though there is still a lot of uncertainty coming ahead on the economic and political consequence of Covid-19, we are not convinced that it is the time to fight central banks and get bearish on risky assets. Deutsche Bank recently put together a chart (figure 1) showing the history of the largest inflation-adjusted bailouts and interventions (central banks + governments) since 1970 overlaid with the G7 debt-to-GDP ratio (private and public). It is striking to see that the Covid-19 bailout is now over USD 10 trillion and that the aggregate G7 debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to increase from 275% to 300%. In addition, another interesting observation is the size of the bailouts; as the financial market has become more globalized in the past cycle, any economic shock resulted in a bigger and bigger bailout.

Hence, as a result of the massive liquidity injections from central banks and governments, we recently wrote that the equity recovery could last for a while, completely ignoring the economic fundamentals. Hence, this leaves us with the following question: what happens to the Japanese yen if equities continue to trend higher?

Figure 1. History bailouts vs. G7 debt-to-GDP

Source: Deutsche Bank

JPY (FXY): A hedge against uncertainty and equity selloffs

One particularity of the Japanese yen is that investors can extract a lot of information by just looking at a cross-yen chart (vs. USD, AUD or GBP). Volatile overnight sessions tend to be expressed by a stronger yen as traders usually use the currency as a hedge against elevated price volatility. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the performance of the major currencies against the US dollar when the VIX rises above 20; as expected, the yen is the best performer, averaging 45bps in monthly returns, followed by far by the Swiss franc (12bps). We saw that inertia - how an asset has performed in the past - is an important characteristic when defining a "safe haven".

In addition, we find that yen has proxied equities quite well in the past 13 years; figure 2 (right frame) shows that World (ex-US) equities have co-moved significantly with the AUDJPY exchange rate, which we use as one of the proxies for risk-on environments. We saw some divergence in 2017 and 2019 between the two times series, but equities eventually converged back to their "fair" value.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Drivers of FXY

As for all major currencies, two of the most important drivers of FXY in the long run are the real GDP growth differential and the real interest rate differential (IRD). Figure 3 (left frame) shows that Japan has underperformed the US for years now and the real growth differential is currently at -3 percent. We do expect real growth to remain weak in Japan for the coming quarters, which should pressure FXY to the downside.

In addition, FXY has not been influenced by the recent rise in the real IR differential between Japan and the US. The drop in US yields should have been associated with a weakening dollar and a yen strength, but we can notice that FXY was mainly unchanged and has been averaging 88 in recent months. This is also negative for FXY in the short to medium term and therefore it is hard to believe that the yen can strengthen significantly in the coming weeks.

Figure 3

Data source: Eikon Reuters

Mind the JPY risk-off rallies

Like we said earlier, as the yen is considered to be a liquid asset that investors could suddenly buy "en masse" in periods of equity selloffs, we are aware that traders should consider widening their stop when they are betting against FXY. Figure 4 (left frame) shows the relationship between FXY and the VIX in the past two years. Even though some FX strategists have been questioning the status of the yen as a safe haven, we can notice that FXY rallied in both of the recent important selloffs (Q4 2018 and Q1 2020). Hence, investors who are already long equities will just increase their risk-on exposure by being short FXY and be more exposed to downside risk.

In addition, we also find an interesting relationship between FXY and the price of Bitcoin in recent years; a positive trend in cryptocurrencies has coincided with a stronger FXY for most of the time. Hence, we do think that the yen generally provides interesting information on the current state of the market and has strongly reacted to important events in the recent 18 months. Therefore, long-term yen traders must be able to stomach much higher vol.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

The yen is not that undervalued relative to USD

In the past two years, a significant number of investors have been patiently waiting for the USD to start weakening against some of the major currencies after the strong eight-year rally. However, the underperformance of most economies relative to the US amid elevated uncertainty in 2018 and 2019 due to Brexit and the US-China trade war has led to a strong dollar in the past 26 months. Some investment managers have again turned bearish on USD for 2020 as they bet that the massive increase in the Fed's balance sheet will start to impact the greenback in the coming months. Their favored candidates to offset some of the USD weakness have been the euro and the yen.

We disagree with these statements. First of all, we do not think that the central banks' balance sheet ratios are good drivers of currencies in the long run; we previously saw that despite the massive increase of the Fed's balance sheet relative to the ECB between 2010 and 2015, the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) traded lower against the greenback (figure 5, left). Second, the yen is not that much an undervalued currency when we look at the PPP "fair" value metrics computed by Eurostat-OECD. PPP prices in a fair value of USDJPY at 103.40, not far from the current spot rate of 107.60.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters, OECD-Eurostat, RR calculations

Outlook on FXY

Overall, we think that we could see some FXY weakness in the coming weeks as the equity recovery continues despite the poor fundamentals. Price volatility should ease if the positive momentum continues, which should be negative for FXY against most of its popular crosses (i.e. USD, EUR or GBP). Hence, FXY could retest the 85 level in the near to medium term (3 months), which is the low we saw on March 23rd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FXY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.