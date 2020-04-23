MannKind Is Compliant With MidCap's March Covenant But Will Face Challenges In The Future

When MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) and MidCap negotiated their loan agreement covenants were initially met; however, within months MannKind had to re-negotiate because Afrezza's 12-month trailing revenue fell below agreed-upon terms. While Afrezza is currently compliant, it is unlikely to meet requirements for the third tranche of $25 million this year raising cash concerns. Until the cash uncertainty is resolved, I consider shares a hold.

According to my modeling, MannKind’s Afrezza exceeded the minimum trailing 12-month net revenue requirement of $26,290,000 to remain compliant with MidCap's tranche 1 and 2 loan covenants. Afrezza's trailing 12-month net revenue was greater than $28,000,000 before taking into consideration new Brazil orders.

In the near term, at least through June, Afrezza should be able to remain compliant with tranches 1 and 2. However, if MannKind is considering drawing the third tranche of $25 million, the trailing net revenue increases substantially. For instance, at the end of July, to remain compliant for tranches 1 and 2, trailing net revenue must exceed $29 million.

In addition, to qualify for the third tranche, the trailing 12-month net revenue must exceed $36 million starting in July and that United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is making progress with Treprostinil Technosphere, or TreT. The exact wording of the TreT requirements was published in an 8-K on December 18, 2019:

United Therapeutics has received positive clinical data on the Phase 1b BREEZE trial and (y) Agent has received evidence satisfactory to it (in its discretion) that United Therapeutics definitively intends promptly to file or has filed Treprostinil Technosphere for approval by Food and Drug Administration of the United States of America for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

According to clinicaltrials.gov website, the Phase 1b BREEZE trial is still recruiting with an estimated primary completion date of May 2020, and completion date of August 2020. May is fast approaching and with the trial still recruiting, I am concerned results could be delayed. If that scenario plays out, MannKind may not be eligible to draw the third tranche of $25 million even if Afrezza exceeds the trailing 12-month net revenue minimum requirement of $36 million.

Afrezza

I have updated my last spreadsheets to include the last week in the first quarter of 2020. During the first quarter, U.S. Afrezza scripts decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter:

During the first quarter, Afrezza net revenue also decreased slightly quarter-over-quarter:

MannKind loses money with each U.S. Afrezza script sold because of high selling expenses. While script and net revenue trends are increasing, they are not increasing sufficiently to ward off cash flow concerns.

Bill McCullough of VDex Diabetes

I had the opportunity to speak with VDex founder Bill McCullough. In my conversation, I was pleased to hear that with VDex’s protocol and counseling, patients are able to decrease elevated A1C levels to non-diabetic levels. These decreased A1Cs are significant enough to convince insurers to cover approximately half of VDex’s Afrezza scripts written because insurers understand the long-term consequences of elevated A1Cs.

While that may not seem significant to some, I would put it on par or below MannKind’s approval rate. To understand why, one has to understand most diabetics' doctors don’t have the time to coach patients on the proper use of Afrezza, particularly with regards to correction doses. For most physicians, the first worry using insulin is hypoglycemia; the thought of correction doses is out of the question for most physicians. VDex’s physicians have been taught of the rapid in-and-out attributes of Afrezza, easing their concerns of patients developing hypoglycemia. In fact, it is the combination of significantly decreased A1C levels and few if any hypoglycemia events that convinces insurers to pay for the script. VDex currently has a small number of clinics. If in the future VDex expands significantly, VDex could be significant contributor for Afrezza scripts.

As I understand, there is virtually no communication between MannKind and VDex because of possible FDA marketing rules. While I understand CEO Castagna’s reluctance to get involved with VDex, an open channel of communication should be established to provide information to sales reps that could be transmitted to physicians. This could result in a greater number of diabetics achieving non-diabetic A1Cs with very low probability of hypoglycemia.

What investors need to consider

Afrezza is now entering its fourth marketing year since MannKind launched Afrezza. Despite various marketing strategies, Afrezza sales are significantly below the numbers required to achieve cash flow break-even. CEO Castagna either wants to go-it-alone or no partners are willing to step up. If it is the former, Castagna should re-evaluate that strategy; if it is the latter, that indicates no one believes Afrezza can be profitable.

Afrezza satisfied the end of March MidCap Afrezza trailing 12-month net revenue for tranches 1 and 2, and it will likely satisfy the MidCap requirements for the next few months. However, if MannKind finds itself in a cash crunch, the third tranche of $25 million appears out of reach unless Brazil places a multimillion-dollar order.

Part of the requirement for the third tranche is assurance TreT is making satisfactory progress in the Phase 1b BREEZE trial that is currently on going. Readers need to be aware TreT treats a severe lung condition. With the coronavirus outbreak it is possible the BREEZE trial could take longer to complete. If that scenario played out, MannKind may never be able to draw the $25 million this year.

Bill McCullough’s VDex protocols are significantly reducing A1Cs with low probability of hypoglycemia. MannKind’s sales rep should learn about VDex’s protocols to enlighten doctors and nurses. I understand there is some friction between Castagna and McCullough, perhaps both can set aside their differences and form a collaboration that doesn’t violate FDA rules. If that played out, it would be a win-win for MannKind, VDex and diabetics.

At the next shareholders' meeting, a vote will be taken to authorize the increase of shares from 280 million to 400 million; this is virtually guaranteed to pass. With share price near all-time lows, if Afrezza scripts don’t increase significantly or a partner materializes, shares will be sold to finance operations likely sending the share price down.

Small biotechnology companies that are short on cash have punished most investors. MannKind has incurred $3 billion in losses since inception with losses continuing for the foreseeable future. If you are an investor or are contemplating investing, make it a small part of your portfolio until MannKind provides greater financial clarity.

