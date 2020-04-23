Halliburton: The North American Horror Story Is Yet To Hit

HAL Sees More Turns Ahead

As the crude oil price crashes and upstream companies' capex budget freezes, the short-term prospect for Halliburton (HAL) looks underwhelming. Despite the surmounting challenges, the company produced a resilient performance in North America in Q1, which outperformed its larger peer Schlumberger (SLB). Its focus is on cutting costs significantly and freeing up the balance sheet from near-term debt repayment obligations. It also plans to compensate some of its losses in North America with a steady show in some of its international operations.

So, Halliburton, by lowering capex, should generate positive FCF, which would become necessary to deleverage the balance sheet. Its balance sheet is more leveraged than SLB, which can spell concerns in the current scenario. I think it is quite likely that the company's Q2 performance will deteriorate as the severity of the North American downturn reflects on its results. Based on its earnings capacity and quality, Halliburton will survive the downturn. Once the trough is over, its top line and margin should improve sharply from their current level. But in the short-term, investors should refrain from making new investments.

North America Market Strategies

Since the pandemic arrived, the energy market has seen a disjoint as demand took a free fall, while supply far exceeded total demand. According to some estimates, crude oil demand can fall by 30% in 2020. Of late, OPEC, Russia, and other key energy producers have made a renewed effort to balance the gap by committing to reduce supply. However, it is less than sufficient. The crude oil price has continued to plummet. Such is the gravity of the situation that it has declined by more than 70% year-to-date. The reality even took Halliburton's management by surprise, as they had to revise down their earlier outlook. Even in an optimistic case, the management now expects the COV-19 effect to follow through 2020.

The effect has had a more dramatic impact in North America than in international markets. According to HAL's estimates, their North American upstream customers have slashed the 2020 E&P budget by 50%. The precipitation rate has accelerated in the past month, as evidenced by a 24% fall in the rig count in the region. However, it does not concede the price has fallen below the cash breakeven level at the wellhead, although expects pricing to remain depressed throughout the year, which can adversely impact margin in all the U.S. Basins. Consequently, the company retired 22% of the available fracturing horsepower by the end of 2019, which will allow it to maintain the balance between equipment supply and the anticipated demand in 2020. I think the service industry can augment the working fleets, when necessary, by cannibalizing idle equipment for parts and new sideline pumps. You can read more about its strategies in my previous article here.

International Market Strategies

The international markets were relatively insulated from the COVID-19 effect in Q1, although this can change in Q2. As more and more countries quarantine their population, operational disruptions and supply chain issues will evidently arise. On top of that, some of HAL's international customers started reducing capex and deferring exploration and appraisal activity. They are also looking to reduce costs in some of the significant projects. The company expects international capex to fall by 10% in 2020 compared to the previous year. Geographically, the OPEC countries in the Middle East will be least affected because of their low breakeven production cost. Offshore Africa and Latin America, however, may see double-digit declines.

As upstream capex moves south, Halliburton is keen to see pricing improve. It makes pricing decisions based on its returns expectations. The company sees its oilfield equipment pricing at historic lows given the oversupply in the industry. In response to the downturn, it restructured its North America organization, rationalized facilities, completed the previous cost reductions, and started leveraging fixed costs through the service delivery improvement. At the international level, pricing was beginning to improve before the current crisis hit the market. To reduce capital outlay and improve margin, it will focus on technology-centric solutions like integrated completions offering and the iCruise rotary steerable system.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

Let us discuss the company's cost out measure in detail. In Q4, it started a $300 million annualized cost savings and service delivery improvement strategy through personnel reductions and real estate rationalization. It aims to reduce annualized overhead costs by another $1 billion. In that regard, it looks to reduce capex by $800 million. On top of the restructuring efforts, it will redesign the fracturing services process to lower unit costs and improve margins. It will also cut its technology budget by 20% in 2020. The company has suspended salary hikes for the employees for the year. It will look for additional headcount reductions in the rest of the year. However, some of these initiatives may result in additional one-time costs of up to $200 million.

In Q1 2020, HAL recognized $1.1 billion (pre-tax) impairments charges, primarily related to pressure pumping equipment and severance and other costs. Also, following the deteriorated business outlook, it recorded a $310 million expense related to deferred tax assets. As a result of these charges, it recorded a $1.07 loss per share in Q1 2020. In comparison, it recorded $1.88 loss per share in Q4 2019. Investors may note that the company recognized $2.2 billion of impairments charges (pre-tax) associated with pressure pumping and legacy drilling equipment in Q4.

What Do The Industry Indicators Suggest?

Source

The key U.S. unconventional Basins, on average, the U.S. saw a 4.5% rise in tight oil production despite a 41% fall in the rig count. According to the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report, however, the U.S. shale oil production is due for a slowdown (4.6% decline, on average) by May 2020.

The sharp fall in U.S. liquid fuel demand is primarily owing to a reduction in personal travel in the summer driving season. However, it is unlikely that the medium-to-long-term energy growth in energy will melt away by the current crisis. In its Annual Energy Outlook, the EIA expects the fossil fuel energy production will rise by 2050, as exhibited in the graph above. Natural gas is expected to account for the majority of the growth. Leading oilfield services companies like Halliburton will benefit from higher production, even if the mix changes in the coming years.

Analyzing Recent Performance

The Q1 performance threw some surprising figures for Halliburton. Most notable was its performance in North America. Amidst the slowdown scare all around, the region saw revenues increasing by 5.4% sequentially. While the onshore business led to increased artificial lift activity and specialty chemical sales, the offshore side saw higher stimulation activity in the Gulf of Mexico, which resulted in the revenue jump. It could not escape the industry-level decline in the onshore activity, which reflected in lower sales of pressure pumping, well construction, and completion tool sales.

Latin America was weakest (13.7% sequential decline) among the geographies due to a decline in stimulation and fluids activity. In the Middle East/Asia, although the quarter-over-quarter performance was poor, the region witnessed year-over-year revenue rise as various product line sales increased in the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Analyzing Segment-wise Performance

From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, Halliburton's Drilling and Evaluation (or D&E) segment revenues decreased by 2.7%, while the segment operating margin remained unchanged. Although pricing was weak in North America during the quarter, higher demand for drilling-related services in the North Sea and Asia offset the fall.

The Completion and Production (C&P) division, on the other hand, saw revenue fall (3.1% down) in Q1 compared to the previous quarter. The segment operating margin, too, deteriorated by 110 basis points in Q1 as pressure pumping activity and reduced completion tool sales kept the margin depressed.

Dividend And Dividend Yield

Halliburton pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 quarterly per share, which amounts to a 9.4% dividend yield. In comparison, Schlumberger (SLB) has recently lowered its dividend by 75%, following which the forward dividend yield now stands at 3.4%.

Capex To Fall in 2020

HAL's free cash flow (or FCF) turned positive in Q1 2020 compared to a negative CFO a year ago. In the past year, cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned positive, despite the revenue fall in Q1 2020. Improvement in working capital led to the CFO rise. A higher CFO and lower capex resulted in the remarkable turnaround in FCF in Q1 2020. In FY2020, HAL expects to reduce capex by 47% from FY2019 to ~$800 million. I think lower capex will mitigate much of the pressure on CFO, leading to a steady FCF in FY2020.

HAL’s debt-to-equity is 1.4x, which is higher than Schlumberger's (SLB) (1.0x), TecnipFMC’s (FTI) (0.57x ), and Baker Hughes’s (BKR) (0.19x). However, it repaid $500 million in debt during Q1 and extended $1.0 billion of its debt maturity up to 2030.

So, Halliburton's high leverage may come in the way of its future dividend payment. The company does not intend to increase leverage to maintain the dividend. As we have seen Schlumberger reducing its dividend recently, HAL, too, may consider a similar approach to reduce the strain on its cash flow and balance sheet.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Halliburton is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.1x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.6x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 10.1x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past average.

Halliburton's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is steeper than peers, which typically results in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (SLB, BHGE, and FTI) average of 5.4x. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 12 sell-side analysts rated HAL a "buy" in April 2020 (includes "Very bullish"), while 17 recommended a "hold." Only one recommended a "sell (includes "very bearish.") The consensus target price is $10.35, which at the current price, yields ~36% returns.

What's The Take On HAL?

After the crude oil futures price stooped into the negative territory on fear of a production glut and storage concerns on April 21, the energy market is at one of its historic lows. In anticipation of the downturn, HAL had reduced its pressure pumping capacity in North America. Also, the company's diversification away from North America has lessened risks and should put a premium on its stock market price.

I think it is quite likely that the company's Q2 performance will deteriorate as the severity of the North American downturn reflects on its results. So, Halliburton aims to reduce costs by $1 billion by the end of 2020 by restructuring management structure and pruning capex. Lower capex should also help generate positive FCF, which would become necessary to deleverage the balance sheet. Although it has reduced the debt size, further deleveraging will be necessary when the economic recession sets in and hit the capital market. Not surprisingly, oilfield services leaders like Halliburton and Schlumberger are cleaning up balance sheets and cash flows to survive the catastrophic situation.

However, the investors should keep in mind that when the crisis is over, the energy market will get to its new normal, and the demand for oilfield services will rise. I think Halliburton and the companies that will survive will see top-line and margin improve sharply from their current level. But for now, investors might want to let the storm pass.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.