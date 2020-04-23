Mall REITs: Swimming In A Brisk Upstream Current

The mall ecosystem has been disrupted, and it is simply too expensive for many interior tenants to generate healthy store level EBITDA given the high occupancy costs.

Given the threat of dozens of bankruptcies and perhaps over 10,000 store closures (in all of U.S. retail), landlords no longer have pricing power.

I currently track 32 publicly traded companies that control over 40,000 stores in the U.S. I expect a half a dozen of these companies to go bankrupt in 2020.

On Monday, April 20th, I wrote a piece: Jason Mudrick Was Right About The Secular Decline Of Malls. Despite my viewpoint that U.S. shopping malls are in secular decline, something I finally realized in Q2 2019, I tried to offer a balanced article and make fair arguments. To reiterate and be crystal clear, I'm short-term neutral on the stock prices of all Mall REITs simply because they have fallen so dramatically in price. It is way too late for anyone to short these companies. These stocks could very well experience a fierce dead-cat bounce, again, given how oversold they are as well as the negative sentiment. That said, I don't subscribe to any of the bullish arguments waged by the Mall REIT bulls. I don't see a viable pathway to a sustainable fundamental recovery in this space.

In terms of the bottom three, it is very likely that WPG, CBL, and even PEI file Chapter 11. I'm not sure about Macerich (NYSE:MAC). Simon (NYSE:SPG) and Brookfield (NASDAQ:BPY) should be survivors, but I'm not ready to buy their stocks, as their fundamentals should deteriorate in 2020 and beyond.

One of the greatest features of Seeking Alpha is the lively commentary section. After reading and actively engaging with the SA audience, I realized that readers yearned for more data to fully understand my bearish viewpoint on the sector.

To that end, I took the extra time and wrote this piece in order to fill in the quantitative gaps highlighted by readership.

Before we think about 2020, I want to share this Business Insider article, written by Hayley Peterson, in late December 2019.

Per Hayley's article, 9,300 retail stores closed in 2019. Since we are discussing Mall REITs, I want to highlight the following stores:

Gymboree (805)

Dressbarn (650)

Charlotte Russe (520)

Destination Maternity (258)

Avenue (222)

Forever 21 (178)

Sears (175)

More interestingly, I've invested three to four hours (I lost track of time) creating this tracking sheet. I think this will be a good starting point for investors to get a baseline of store counts. Please note my tracking list isn't comprehensive to the entire retail or mall store base. There are hundreds of small privately held companies and plenty of other publicly traded companies not on this list.

Moreover, I am not tracking the best-in-class names like a Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) as these companies aren't vulnerable and will probably selectively add new doors. In fact, the list mostly captures the publicly traded companies that are:

Financially weak and/or mall based retailers

Companies that have a good chance of going bankrupt

A few larger companies already optimizing their store fleet (that have well-capitalized balance sheets - like Gap (NYSE:GPS))

As you can see, this list only encompasses 32 publicly traded retailers. And yet, these parent companies had over 40,000 stores as of Q1 2020 (or late 2019 depending on the available data).

As I noted in the Mudrick piece, the linchpin of my thesis and something I haven't seen articulate here on SA is that investors need to think like CFOs of retail companies. Store optimization and a laser focus on 4-wall EBITDA, the trajectory of same-store sales, and rent-to-EBITDA ratios were already hot topics that ranked high up on the list of CFOs' top priorities back in 2019.

Fast forward to late April 2020, given the nuclear winter that will last (probably last) through at least 2020, due to crushing power of Amazon (AMZN) and Covid-19, there is a good chance that a handful of these 32 companies will file bankruptcy. And when a company files bankruptcy, all of its money-losing stores have their leases rejected and then thrown out by a bankruptcy judge.

As I noted in the Mudrick piece, malls are delicate ecosystems designed to be 95% (or more) occupied, buzzing with foot traffic, and destination centers for people. That is why in the old paradigm, the interior tenants paid very expensive rents per square foot. Also, when it comes to malls, there are the common area maintenance costs, utilities, and taxes. It is very expensive to do business in a mall. So if foot traffic is down, that can dramatically impact your comps, inventory turns, gross margins, which in turns hurts your overall store level EBITDA.

On the investment front, these headwinds are way too stiff and the weather forecasts look downright depressing if you are a landlord. Simply point, I expect record U.S. store closures and bankruptcies in 2020. Therefore, nearly all of the bargaining power has shifted from landlords to tenants. The days of yore, when landlords could pressure retailers to keep 50 malls open (within their portfolio) under threat that they would be shut out of the five centers, where the retailer actually makes great money, are over.

Finally, look past the glossy slides and perennially bullish articles that are mostly hope pasted and rear-view mirror focused.

Again, I hope for readers' sake, there is a fierce dead-cat bounce. However, don't look a gift horse in the mouth; sell that rally if/when it occurs.

And remember, I am not short nor have I ever been short any of these stocks. That said, I would have been retired had I aggressively bought way out of the money long-dated puts back in Q2 2019 (coulda, shoulda, woulda). In fact, I actually own a very modest amount of Tanger at $11 per share (sized at 2% of my portfolio). I picked Tanger due to its relatively lower leverage, its 10-year average lease term, and its relatively lower-cost leases, at least compared to A malls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also long ASNA, CHS, RTW, and GPS.