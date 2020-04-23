Carnival Could Be Worth $23 Per Share By 2022

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, around half of the world’s population is in lockdown mode. As most people limit their travel and leisure activities, the cruise industry is really in bad shape, with few passengers and little revenue during this lockdown time. Investors are so pessimistic dumping shares of many cruise companies including Carnival Corporation (CCL). Since the beginning of the year, Carnival’s share price has declined from $50.8 per share to only $12.58 per share at the time of writing. At first, we were pessimistic about the company’s future also. However, the more we look into it, the more we are getting excited. When the economy returns, Carnival can deliver shareholders a lot of upside.

Carnival has been successfully raising liquidity

Carnival’s share price has plunged to its 20-year low, wiping out all shareholders' returns since 2000. While the S&P 500 has been down by 11%, Carnival has lost more than 75% of its value in the stock market.

Carnival has employed a reasonable amount of leverage on its balance sheet. As of February 2020, Carnival had around $1 billion in short-term debt, $2.2 billion in the current portion of long-term debt, and $9.74 billion in long-term debt, while its total equity was as much as $24.29 billion. Thus, the financial debt/equity was at a reasonable ratio of 0.57x. Its cash on hand at $1.34 billion more than offsetting the short-term debt. Furthermore, the long-term debt maturities spread out from 2020 to 2031.

Although Carnival is headquartered in the U.S., it is incorporated in Panama, outside the U.S. As a consequence, it is not eligible to receive the support under the CARES Act. However, the company has been actively raising more liquidity from both equity and debt markets. It has successfully raised $6.45 billion including $4 billion of 11.5% first-priority senior secured notes due 2023, $1.95 billion of 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2023, with the conversion price of $10 per share, and $500 million from the sale of 62.5 million shares at $8 per share.

In the equity offering, the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, purchased more than 43.5 million shares, owning 8.2% of the total company. Director Randall J. Weisenburger also invested $10 million to buy 1.25 million shares of the company at $8 per share. It is a pretty big purchase as a director of a company.

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman estimated that Carnival is burning around $500 million a month, or $6 billion for the next twelve months. The cash burn needs to be offset by the revenue from cruise ship operations. If Carnival's cruises do not sail anytime soon, it is sensible for the company to cut costs further, including reducing the number of employees to lessen liquidity pressures. We estimate the cash burn should stay around $3 billion within the next twelve months.

In the fiscal year 2019, Carnival had to pay around $206 million in interest expense. In the next twelve months, apart from the similar interest payments on old debt, Carnival has to incur additional interest expenses of $572 million from new debt, bringing the annual interest expense up to nearly $780 million. Including approximately $2 billion in debt repayment, the total potential liquidity needed for the next twelve months is $5.78 billion, much less than the current cash position of $7.8 billion after its recent capital raise.

We assume that by 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic would be behind us, and everything would be back to normal. By that time, Carnival would generate around 90% of 2019 operating income. As the current trading price is already more than the conversion price of its 5.75% convertible senior notes, we assume that those convertible notes would be fully converted to common shares. As a result, the total number of shares outstanding would increase to 954.9 million shares. In the past five years, the company’s average P/E multiple has been 16x, but we conservatively use an earnings multiple of only 10x.

By 2022, our valuation calculation estimates Carnival's fair value would be around $23.4, an 86% upside from the current trading price.

However, there is a potential risk that investors should pay attention to. It is the unpredictability of COVID-19's negative effects on the economy and the lockdown timing. Nobody knows how long the lockdown will last. The longer the lockdown, the harder it will hit the company's operating performance and its liquidity situation. In that case, Carnival might have to raise more equity, which would further dilute existing shareholders, and/or take on more debt, which would further weaken the company's balance sheet.

Conclusion

With the recent successful capital raise, Carnival has enough liquidity to survive in the next twelve months. Because the company has Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund as a shareholder, not a creditor, we believe Carnival can raise more funding if the short-term situation gets worse. The Public Investment Fund would not let the business fail and go bankrupt. If we can get back to normal by 2022, Carnival could reach $23.41 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.