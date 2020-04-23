Pure - A Highly Differentiated Storage Vendor At Bargain Basement Levels

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

The Set-up-a crucial part of making portfolio decisions

The last few weeks have seen a strong rally from the depths of despair induced by the Covid-19 panic. Some commentators have made the case that the market has come too far, too fast, or that individual stocks have rebounded without much in the way of operational data to support their moves. This kind of sentiment extends far beyond just the pages of SA; the writer for Briefing.Com has been sounding his alarm bell for the last few hundred points.

I am not going to write about my market views in that whatever I think is neither unique nor of all that much importance. For what little it is worth, I think many observers still want to fight the Fed, never the wisest of long term strategies. And it ought to be obvious to most that the fiscal spigot is turned on full bore with a level of fiscal stimulus far beyond that seen in the financial crisis a dozen years. No budget hawks this time around.

The market is discounting the future and has tended to disregard the ugly present. I think there is a fair measure of validity in that assessment, particularly given the level of quantitative easing that the Fed has introduced into the market. It is just hard for an old monetarist, as this writer is, to disregard such actions and ignore the normal consequences of such aggressive Fed policies. But I will leave that debate to others, interesting as it may be.

I am, of course, concerned about the devastation in the oil patch, and in the hospitality/transportation space. As a former resident of Texas and Oklahoma, I worry about the 2nd and 3rd order effects of sub-$20 oil. (This is not an article about oil pricing or the lack of storage in Cushing, OK-so I will stick to a sub-$20 handle on the price of oil regardless of the daily quotes for WTI) That will be a harder problem to remediate, and yet when people return to work, they will return to burning fuel and taking trips.

This is an article primarily about Pure Storage (PSTG). I have written several articles in the past regarding Pure, and honestly the shares have been a disappointment. The disappointments in the past year were primarily a function of issues with regards to component pricing. And just as those issues started to abate, the Covid-19 crisis emerged to bend the demand curve down.

The basic issue for investors now, given the very compressed valuation, is what kind of influence the current state of the economy might have both on demand for Pure’s solutions, but how that has and will fit into the overall market for infrastructure hardware and software. Infrastructure can mean different things to different people. I might suggest that some of the observability solutions are what I might define as infrastructure-but at this point, the market has differentiated that business component from storage and converged infrastructure.

I would suggest that the relatively weak recovery seen in Pure’s share price has little to do with any specific expectations for company operational performance and quite a lot to do with investor concerns regarding the infrastructure space. The other day, Goldman, Sachs published a note downgrading Apple (OTC:APPL) and double downgrading Nutanix (NTNX) amongst other recommendations. The basis for these downgrade was the results of its proprietary survey of various aspects of demand for IT products and services.

The survey, which has been taken at various times over a 16 year span, said that demand for infrastructure solutions had plunged at a greater rate in March than during the financial crisis. I continue to be mystified as to why it surprises some to hear that March demand for tech products showed very substantial declines. Shutting the economy will probably not be seen as a signal for enterprises to go out and accelerate capital equipment purchases. Just the logistics involved in signing contracts without face to face negotiation, and then delivering products is somewhat daunting, although, Pure, at least has a cloud offering that can be activated without any physical intervention. The fact that the demand decline took pace in a single month…well gee, the economy was closed in a single month. What might have been surprising, would have been if results of the survey were actually different and less negative than those that GS published. The GS report said that its purchases component fell to an index value for of negative 11.8, lower than the value of -8/-9 observed into the financial crisis.

When Pure reported its results at the end of February, the company had forecast fiscal Q 1 revenues of $365 million with gross margins of about 70%. It was also forecasting full year revenues of $1.9 billion with expected gross margins of 70%. Currently the Q1 revenue consensus forecast, as shown on First Call has fallen to $353 million, with a low estimate of $313 million. The full year consensus revenue has now fallen to $1.78 billion with a low estimate of $1.43 billion. My guess is that in a situation such as this, is that investor expectations have probably gone to the lower levels, and that not all analysts have revamped their models in the absence of any guidance from the company. In preparing my valuation table, I chose to use current year revenue estimate of $1.425 billion, down about 13% year on year and actually lower than any published forecast I have seen. That leaves the forward EV/S estimate at below 2, far below average for the company’s likely long-term growth cohort.

The issue, therefore, isn’t specifically valuation, but investor perceptions as to how a recovery scenario might play out for Pure, along with many other vendors of physical infrastructure. Pure shares hit a low in the initial Covid-19 panic of just below $8 on March 18th. Although the recover from trough to current of more than 50% looks significant, it has left the shares with a loss of 25% YTD, and of 43% over the past year, far below the average for the tech stock performance-IGV index. The IGV is actually up 1% YTD and is up 10% over the past year.

Pure shares had a difficult time last year as investors were unable to positively evaluate the trend of NAND prices which drove down revenue growth, although not gross margin dollars. Just as that trend started to abate, and reported revenue growth started to resume levels consistent with the past, the impact of the economy on demand for storage spooked investors and has led to the significant downgrade in expectations for both revenues and earnings seen in the trends on the consensus. I think that the negative news about demand for storage has already been factored into the very compressed valuation and share price for Pure. Basically, investors in aggregate and some cohort of analyst have arrived at a conclusion that not only is the current demand situation compressed, but that recovery will be slow and halting, rather like this spring season in New York.

A short history lesson

I think to refute that contention, a bit of history is in order-the conclusions I saw being drawn by GS are unlikely, and indeed as I pointed out to subscribers to my Ticker Target investment service, the GS read-through is attempting to find correlations where none logically exist.

When the financial crisis struck in 2008, it was focused on financial institutions-the entire banking system was at risk of implosion. That was a very serous impact for storage vendors; at the time financial services were in excess of 15% of the user base for storage vendors and were a larger percent of revenue. In particular, the bursting of the housing bubble had an outsize impact on demand for storage because of the volume of mortgage documentation that had to be stored electronically. When the housing market collapsed, away went much of the demand for storage. And with the extremely dire financial condition of many banks and insurance companies, demand for storage was further impacted.

It would take more than 2 years+ for those impacts to start to ease. Sadly for the storage companies, about the time they started to see recovery from the impacts of financial crisis and the debacle in the housing market, they were hit severely by the advent of cloud based storage from Amazon (AMZN), primarily. Just how much storage moved to the cloud from on-prem is difficult to determine precisely, but demand growth was severely truncated.

By early 2016, the storage market started to open up and all of the vendors enjoyed some significant growth. Part of that was the emergence of Flash as the technology of choice for most new applications. Needless to say, this was the background for Pure’s takeoff-it always has had the position of offering leadership technologies in flash and it succeeded in moving beyond selling point solutions to achieving recognition in large enterprises.

Storage can be economically sensitive, and demands can be cyclical. By 2019 the larger mainline storage vendors started to experience macro headwinds in terms of demand growth. It had really took until the turn of 2018-19 for the emergence of hybrid cloud architectures and for storage companies to offer their solutions on the physical platforms of AWS, Azure (MSFT) and GCP (GOOG). Overall, the storage company’s enjoyed significant growth between 2016-18, with cyclical elements hurting demand growth last year. During the 2016-18 period, Pure enjoyed revenue growth in the mid-30% range and that continued until the January 2019 quarter when a variety of events resulted in 28% growth.

Pure continued to grow throughout 2019, albeit at rates in the 20% range. It was able to grow by taking market share from the 4 largest storage vendors including Dell (DELL), NTAP (NTAP), IBM (IBM) and HPE (HPE). In addition, the fact that it has always offered just all-flash storage, and all flash storage has continued to achieve revenue growth despite the cyclical downturn in hybrid and spinning disc arrays. Another element of its growth last year came because Pure started offering some differentiated types that are not available from other storage vendors. I will cover that in detail below. It also offers a broad SaaS consumption model, and it packages some of its arrays in a unique fashion that has yet to be emulated by competitors.

In trying to forecast a recovery scenario from these current depressed times it is, I think, important not to import false analogs or to try to force current conditions to fit within a scenario that was in its own way unique and which is more than a decade past. Use cases have morphed dramatically…as storage got cheaper last year that new price point inevitably spawned a host of new uses for flash storage that couldn’t have existed in the past. I do not know what the elasticity coefficient for storage might be. The fact that I have been looking at that kind of data for more than 50 years now, and still do not have a metric might suggest that quantification is not something to be found at the corner drug store. What I have learned in that period, however, is that with an appropriate lag for development, lower storage prices mean higher storage volumes.

I really think that investors might take a step back from their panic/obsession about how the economy will have a longer term impact on the storage business and try to develop a more nuanced set of assumptions about what the storage market will look like as the economy reopens and as users look to further digital transformations, and look to AI to build new applications that are optimized by use of that technology. It is my contention that the best investment vehicle for investing in these trends is Pure Storage, at a valuation that seemingly ignores its past achievements and future prospects.

As most readers will know, IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced its results Monday evening while I was preparing this article. I do not propose to evaluate IBM’s results in this article-it deserves and will get separate treatment. Obviously, they were disappointing, although not unsurprising elements, in the report that are weighing on the shares.

But I will mention that the company reported some unexpected positive results in its storage area. I would be hesitant to entirely read through the specifics of IBM’s storage demand as a commentary on the state of overall storage industry demand, or demand for Pure’s specific products. IBM is in the midst of a "Z" mainframe cycle that often generates storage demand as a concomitant piece of new mainframe installations. But I do think that the ability of IBM to close storage deals at the end of the quarter is a positive sign that the storage business has not dried up and blown away. I am not expecting some great growth story from Pure when it reports results this quarter, but I am hopeful that the results will prove “better than feared” and that the recovery period for storage will see a swifter cadence of growth than most are currently expecting.

Evaluating Pure Storage on the cusp of the virus afflicted economy

Pure reported its results on the cusp of the economic impacts of Covid-19. At the end of February it has seen no impact on its business from the effects of the virus on the economy. But it described the situation as fluid and told auditors that its forecast did not have include any potential impact from the effect of Covid-19 on the economy. Rather than bemoaning the fact that Pure is going to report at least two, and possibly three quarters of non-existent growth and perhaps somewhat pressured margins, I think it makes better sense to look at how the company was tracking before the disaster of the Covid-19 pandemic overtook the overall economy.

Generally, of course, I like to look forward and not backward, but these are such extraordinary times, that I think it makes better sense to take a careful look at the trends seen before the advent of the virus and try to evaluate if they will emerge after the next 2-3 quarters. Whether or not one believes all brokerage prognostications, today’s forecast from MS calls for a Q2 trough followed by Q3 stability and a resumption of growth thereafter. The metes and bounds of the trough are not easy to forecast, and what will be the first green shoot to emerge in Q3 is obviously a bit indiscernible here in April…but my analysis of Pure’s outlook, and indeed the way I have structured my portfolio and the model portfolio I provide to subscribers is based on that kind of schedule for a recovery.

Just to recapitulate Pure’s results for the past quarter; revenues rose by 17%, gross margins reached 72.1% GAAP and the non-GAAP operating margins were 12%. Free cash flow for the year was $101.7 million, or a free cash flow margin of 6%. The cash flow growth was driven by the reduction in the GAAP net loss and a strong deferred revenue increase. Stock based comp expense was essentially unchanged in the quarter and the year compared to earlier periods.

Pure has been a leader in making storage available to users on a SaaS basis. Pure-as-a-Service showed particularly strong results last quarter with a concentration of wins in the financial services vertical. Subscription service revenue grew 41% last quarter and is now 24% of total reported revenues. The increasing component of revenues coming from subscription, rather than from product sales, has the effect of decreasing the reported increase in revenues while enhancing the total revenue that will be realized from both a single customer and in aggregate over time. It is, I think, important to note that Pure’s subscription business is and will remain at relative levels far greater than seen for the other significant storage vendors. This is an underappreciated difference that enhances the investment case for the shares. Overall, the company leads with its subscription offering, Pure-as-a service in terms of its new customer acquisition. I think that is a significant advantage in the current economic climate where potential customers are looking for better performance, but are unwilling to make major capital commitments.

Pure’s gross margins are not fully appreciated by investors in terms of their indication of product differentiation. For example, non-GAAP product gross margins at NetApp were reported at 45% last quarter. Product gross margins for Pure on a non-GAAP basis were almost 73%. I think when looking at EV/S ratios, the fact that Pure has such a substantial advantage in gross margins, further highlights the value of the business. (I don’t compare Dell gross margins since essentially that metric for Dell is most greatly influenced by PC and server margins more than storage margins. Reported non-GAAP gross margins for Dell, for those interested, were a bit greater than 32%.) Pure acquired 500 new customers in its January quarter, an all-time record. Some of that success had to do with the FlashArray/C which I discuss in detail below. At the time before the economy tanked from the impacts of the shutdown, users were coming to Pure based on its product differentiation. When the market reopens, I expect that trend to resume.

What the differentiation that enables Pure to surpass its rivals in growth and profitability?

I realize that not everyone likes to read about products-but Pure is a company whose success is a function of its differentiated technology. The first question I am often asked about Pure is: Isn’t all storage flash these days. Well, yes and no. Actually, the market for All-Flash-Arrays is just now about equal to the market for hybrid storage in terms of shipment data, and in terms of installed capacity, the non-flash market is still larger than all-flash. That is one reason why the CAGR for flash remains so high, with an estimate linked here of 24% growth through 2026. Global All-Flash Array Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2026.

The second question I am often asked is why Pure chooses to price at levels that enable such high gross margins? Doesn’t that retard growth and market share gains? The company has said no on many occasions. It maintains it doesn’t lose on price. I am not in a position to gainsay its contentions although clearly given how competitive this space is, and the huge gap in gross margins, I might be pardoned for being a bit dubious. The fact is that Pure is able to command premium prices for its hardware because of the performance of its arrays, their form factors, and the fact that their AI capabilities mean that Pure’s storage efficiency is probably higher at this point by some measurable difference when compared to the competition. Here is the latest specific answer to the issue of Pure’s sky-high gross margins and how the company is able to maintain the price premium that leads to these very high gross margins:

“As you know we can use gross margin in two ways: one is to fund the business; and the other of course is to fund pricing declines compared to competitors. Our view is that and we look at this literally every week. And our belief is that in fact it's the software value that we provide that is having our customers paying 10% to 20% premium for our product versus our competition. And we don't really believe that we ever lose a deal based on price. I mean we do lose deals. And when we do the price it might be lower than ours but generally it's for other reasons. And so at the minute we feel like we could win we would certainly trade-off price for more wins but we don't believe that that's what we're seeing right now.”

If there is one single reason to own the shares other than their valuation, it is this phenomenon which somehow is not properly appreciated by investors at this point.

I am not too sure about the methodology used by cited market research study-I just haven’t seen data that supports a 25% CAGR for all-flash arrays from the vendors themselves, but basically it suggests that the market opportunity for Pure is huge relative to its current run rate of around $1.5 billion. At this point, Pure is the third largest vendor of flash and it is growing quite a bit more rapidly than the first and second place vendors, Dell, and NetApp. As mentioned, the move to a subscription model is subtracting several hundred basis points from Pure’s reported growth. The 41% growth in subscription revenues probably supports an “apples to apples” growth rate in the mid-twenty percent range. At this point, the company has 7500 total customers, including 44% of the Fortune 2000. The company acquired 1700 customer last year. The rapid growth of the company’s subscription offering will serve to increase the number of customer nameplates.

When analysts look at the market these days there are many sub-categories and nuances. Pure embraced a technology called NVMe (non-volatile memory express) sometime earlier than its competitors and most of its arrays currently use that technology. The company offers what it calls FlashArray/C. The opportunity for that product, is in my opinion, a significant, unheralded opportunity. It is unique in offering flash capabilities for what are Tier 2 use cases-in other words, the product can be used in the back-up and recovery space where as of this writing, it has no flash competition. It has enjoyed very positive reception in the market. The following link describes a 3rd party evaluation of the product. It has been extremely successful since it was introduced last fall. It is the kind of product that allows Pure to offer enterprise users functionality and price/performance that was heretofore not available in the Pure offering. And as the reviewer states, it has a combination of unique features that are not generally available from competitors: Pure Storage FlashArray//C - First Impressions

The company offers FlashBlade, a high performance product that has been controversial since its introduction. I suspect the reason it has been controversial is that it has enjoyed substantial success in displacing Dell’s Isilon object storage. Isilon was acquired by EMC some years ago and since that time it has been a cash cow. FlashBlade has enjoyed a great deal of success in displacing Isilon because of its performance advantages. The following is a Pure commercial, but it is valid in terms of the data presented. FlashBlade Sets the Bar for the Scale-Out Storage Industry | Pure Storage Blog. It might be interesting for some readers to look at the testimonial linked below. I am not sure what “blindingly fast” means in the real world, but this is pretty telling evidence about FlashBlade’s capabilities and why it is replacing legacy infrastructure. Cogo Labs Drives New company Launches with Pure Storage FlashBlade | Pure StorageMo

Pure also has recently offered a new generation of FlashArray/X. Pure basically offers its users what is called Evergreen technology and subscribers get an automatic boost in performance without replacing anything they have bought: Pure Storage Upgrades FlashArray//X, Plans Unified File/Block Storage Capabilities. This offering was introduced on February 27-about 7 weeks ago, and probably not the most auspicious time to start offering a new level of technology. While I have suggested that Pure’s growth in product sales will be below zero this quarter, an offering like this is the kind of solution that might have had a positive impact on improving the growth rate of subscription offerings.

Finally, I ought to mention Cloud Block Store, and I have provided a link here for readers interested in details: Introducing Cloud Block Store for AWS | Pure Storage Blog Cloud block store on AWS is Pure’s answer to competition for storage from the various public cloud vendors. It is aimed at those users who are looking for a hybrid solution and who have been sold on Pure’s software solution but who want to use AWS as their platform. By definition, Pure block store offering is based on subscription consumption models. I think it is early days for this product but it is the kind of evolutionary offering that allows Pure’s customers to migrate partway toward the cloud and it might have a bit more traction in the current environment in which users are probably not looking to make far-reaching cloud transitions. Cloud Block Store for Azure (MSFT) should reach general availability later this year: First Look at the Technical Preview of Pure Storage Cloud Block Store for Microsoft™ Azure

Some thoughts about Pure’s Business Model and how it will manage through the current hard times

As mentioned, the preponderance of analysts believe that Pure will see revenues come well below the company’s guidance that was issued on February 27, and indeed there are estimates that show the company with declining year over year sales in this quarter. It is well to remember that Pure’s forecast for Q1 reflected about 500 basis points of adjustment because of a one-time timing event that lead to higher than planned growth of Q1 fiscal 2020. The current 1st call estimates show Q2 estimated revenues forecast by the consensus to show some typical seasonality with sequential growth of almost 17%. Frankly, 17% sequential growth in this environment sounds impossible. Pure experienced strong business trends in the 1st month of this quarter; although some states and countries are reopening their economies, I think it would be highly improbable to expect positive sequential comparisons until the end of the current summer season.

That said, I was somewhat surprised that Pure continues to hire at a considerable pace. It current help-wanted board for New York for example shows 22 open positions that have been posted in the past couple of weeks and some significant positions in the New York area have been posted in just the last day or two. pure storage help wanted - Google Search. Pure’s development and management is centered in Mountain View, CT. The list of job openings for a company with 3400 employees is quite long, and suggests to me that the company has not materially constrained hiring: Find and Apply for Career, Jobs and Internships | Pure Storage. While I am still more than a bit cautious about how the current quarter and the July quarter will actually play out in terms of revenue attainment, I would be surprised if this company has seen business stop while continuing to hire at such a significant clip.

In the full year guidance that the company gave at the end of February, the CFO has suggested that opex growth, which was 14% on a GAAP basis last quarter, would recede to less than 16%, the forecast growth in revenue, during the current fiscal year. The sequential growth in opex last quarter was less than 6%. The growth on a non-GAAP basis was even less lower as stock based compensation expense has essentially stopped growing.

Overall, the Pure business model, enhanced by its very high gross margins is likely to be much more profitable both now, and in the future compared to its larger competitors. The company will be able to use its higher gross margins to fund research and development expense, to fund sales and marketing cost or to pull levers to enhance growth in periods of slack demand.

My best guess is that while Pure will have to revamp its sales outlook to take account for current economic pain, it will be in a position to maintain some level of profitability and to generate cash for what is perceived to be as a cyclical business. That will be an achievement during these perilous times. It appears as though investors are willing to pay up for companies whose results and guidance are not as bad as feared-see today's price action for Manhattan Assoc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for some confirmation.

Over the past year or so, Pure shares have been battered and have seen significant losses. Some of the issues were self-inflicted, no doubt, and most of the issues related to pricing of NAND, a transition to a subscription model and currently to fears about the impact of the economy on the overall storage business. That is why the shares are now selling at less than 2X EV/S. The issue with NAND pricing is over, and so, too, are the missteps in terms of sales execution and sales capacity that plagued the company in the early part of fiscal 2020. The overall negative cyclicality of storage demand probably peaked in Q4-calendar 2019. I do not know when the peak impact from the economy will be seen in Pure’s demand. My expectation, for what it is worth is that the trough will be seen over the next 90 days, At this point, no one is really in a position to understand the likely shape of the curve relative to the recovery of storage demand-“U” or “V” or some other more exotic shape.

My positive thesis for the shares is that the current price effectively discounts most of the negative expectations that are realistic, and some negative expectations that are not very likely. The company has plenty of liquidity with $1.3 billion of cash and it is starting to build a significant RPO balance as it continues to derive more subscription revenues. I feel its product portfolio is well differentiated from its rivals and it inherently enjoys a far better business model than that of its competitors. I think it is worth the plunge, even knowing that the current quarter, and the one beyond are likely to show negative growth in the midst of this economic crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.