The Sherwin-Williams Company: A Premium Paint Job

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is, by revenue, the leading manufacturer of coatings and paint in the world. Sherwin-Williams trades at a premium, however, and despite the undeniable quality of the underlying company, it is not enough to justify its premium.

Founded in 1886, the Cleveland, Ohio-based Sherwin-Williams Company has grown to become the dominant player in the paint manufacturing and distribution sector, operating approximately 4,900 stores and outlets, and boasting a market capitalization of $45.22 billion as of 04/22/2020. Its dominance relative to its peers is clear by comparing the 2019 revenue figures among the global coatings and paint manufacturers.

Company Revenue ($) Sherwin-Williams 17.95 billion PPG Industries (PPG) 15.82 billion AkzoNobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY) 10.52 billion Nippon Paint (OTCPK:NPCPF) 5.94 billion RPM International (RPM) 5.56 billion Axalta (AXTA) 4.3 billion Diamond Vogel 4.59 billion BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 4.02 billion Kansai Paint (OTCPK:KSANF) 3.86 billion Asian Paints (OTCPK:ASNQY) 2.62 billion

Figures collated from Statista.

Sherwin-Williams has been consistently profitable for many years, and the revenue and net income figures it has reported over the past five years testify to its profitability, as does its 13.55% operating margin. The dip in net income in 2018 can be explained by the $8.9 billion acquisition of Valspar Corporation (VAL) in 2017.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 11.34 billion 1.05 billion 2016 11.86 billion 1.13 billion 2017 14.98 billion 1.77 billion 2018 17.53 billion 1.11 billion 2019 17.95 billion 1.54 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on the Sherwin-Williams Company's investor relations page.

The Valspar acquisition also impacted Sherwin-Williams' long-term finances, as long-term debt of $9.42 billion currently outpaces the firm's net worth of $4.13 billion, but Sherwin-Williams is profitable enough to service this debt. Furthermore, the Valspar acquisition contributes brands such as Valspar, Devine Color, and Cabot Stain to the Sherwin-Williams brand portfolio, which contains household names such as the flagship Sherwin-Williams brand itself, Thompson's Waterseal, Purdy, Krylon, and Dupil-Color.

By revenue, Sherwin-Williams is the leading player among coatings and paint manufacturers. Image provided by PR Newswire.

These well-known brands entrench Sherwin-Williams' dominant position within a slow-changing sector - after all, technological innovation is going to have little disruptive effect on coatings and paint. This permits established firms within the sector freedom to not only continue being profitable, but to be able to further consolidate their positions by buying up smaller firms and thus increase both their store count and their brand portfolio - two benefits that the Valspar acquisition conferred upon Sherwin-Williams.

Shareholders should therefore continue to enjoy the benefits of holding Sherwin-Williams, as they have up to this point - the 39.25% return on equity is one example of how shareholders have derived benefit from this stock. More telling is the forty-one year record of consecutively rising dividends, a record which makes Sherwin-Williams one of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). With a payout ratio of 25.01% and free cash flow of $2.36 billion, there is little reason to doubt that this dividend streak will continue.

That is true even in the current economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. Sherwin-Williams has stated that the company's supply chain has experienced "minimal" disruption as a consequence of the outbreak, and Moody's (MCO) expect the firm to maintain resilience in the current economic climate. Sherwin-Williams' short-term finances give grounds for confidence in this regard, as they are in better shape than the long-term finances: its total current liabilities of $4.52 billion are offset by its total current assets of $4.63 billion, cash-on-hand worth $161.8 million, and total accounts receivable of $2.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams also anticipates growth of 2-5% from last year, and earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be 9.99%. All told, the company is well-placed to weather the storm.

That being said, while Sherwin-Williams the business is in good shape overall, that does not necessarily mean that Sherwin-Williams the stock is worth buying now. It is to the question of valuation that we must now turn.

At close of market on 04/21/2020, the Sherwin-Williams Company traded at $484.90 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/21/2020, the Sherwin-Williams Company traded at a share price of $484.90 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, based on earnings-per-share of $16.48. The current P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 28.15, but the current dividend yield of 1.11% is also higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 0.94%. In light of this mixed picture, it would be best to get an estimate of what fair value for the Sherwin-Williams Company is.

To determine fair value, I will divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.96 (29.43 / 15 = 1.96) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $247.40 (484.90 / 1.96 = 247.40). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.05 (29.43 / 28.15 = 1.05) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $461.81 (484.90 / 1.05 = 461.81).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.85 (0.94 / 1.11 = 0.85) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $570.47 (484.90 / 0.85 = 570.47). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $426.56 (247.40 + 461.81 + 570.47 / 3 = 426.56). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 12% at present.

In summary, while Sherwin-Williams is an excellent company with a market-leading position in its sector, and is strong enough to get through the current economic malaise that the coronavirus outbreak has inflicted, it would be best to wait for a pullback before putting money to work here. The stock is certainly a hold, but it is not a present a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.