Bank Of America's Stock Is Not As Cheap As It Looks

Bank of America's (BAC) stock has fallen sharply since reporting its quarterly results, and it looks like the stock may continue to fall in the weeks ahead. The stock is at best fairly valued on a price to tangible book value, while earnings are expected to drop dramatically.

Options traders had been betting the stock would fall following results. As of April 22, they were still betting that stock would fall. With an elevated valuation and earnings not expected to recover until after 2022, the stock may struggle to find a path higher for the foreseeable future.

Outlook Looks Gloom

Following results, consensus analysts' estimates for earnings have fallen to $1.59 per share in 2020 from a prior forecast of $2.25 per share on April 13. Earnings estimates for 2021 have also declined to $2.31 from $2.49 per share. This is down sharply from 2019 earnings of $2.93 per share.

The sharp decline in earnings and the price has led to a significant contraction in the bank's earnings multiple for 2021 to 9.6. It sounds cheap, and it is relative to where the stock was in December 2019 at 11.8. But historically, the stock is trading around the middle of its historical range.

Additionally, the stock is trading at a price to tangible book value of around 1.12. Again, this is cheap relative to where the stock was trading in December 2019 when it was about 1.81. However, reviewing this key valuation metric since 2012, one could argue that the bank's valuation is now in line with its historical trends and likely fairly valued at best at the current stock price.

Betting Shares Drop Further

Options traders are making big bets that the stock continues to decline. On April 22, the open interest for the May 15 $22 puts and calls rose by around 47,900 and 42,200, respectively. The puts were traded on the ASK and bought for approximately $1.65 per contract. Meanwhile, the calls traded on the bid and were sold for around 1.35 per contract. Overall, it cost the trader about $0.30 to create this spread transaction. It means that as long as Bank of America stock falls below $21.70 by the expiration date, the trader stands to make a profit. The stock was trading around $22.30 on April 23.

Trending Lower

The stock has been trending lower in recent weeks since peaking around $25 ahead of its quarterly results. It finds itself in an interesting spot, which could result in the stock breaking in either direction, with the creation of a symmetrical triangle. Should the stock break the lower trendline, it is likely to drop towards $19.60. Should the stock rise above the upper trend line, it is likely to rally towards $24.25.

However, it seems that momentum is leaving the stock based on the relative strength index, and that means the stock is more likely to fall than to rise.

Risks

The clear risk is that the economic situation is currently deteriorating very quickly. With jobless claims rising sharply once again on April 23, and that is likely to weigh on the bank's current loans and future loan growth, one reason they have likely raised the loan loss provision. However, should the economy begin to recover quickly or does not prove to be as steep as the market may currently be pricing into the stock, then shares could quickly snap back and move higher in anticipation of faster revenue and earnings growth.

In this current economic landscape, along with the stock's valuation, it seems fair to think that the equity is likely fully valued at current levels. Obvious risks and challenges are suggesting a further decline may come before the next meaningful rally.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction. I use videos and written commentaries to get the story out. Additionally, I have started to create educational videos to help people catch on to my approach. Hope to see you soon -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.