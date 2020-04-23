Coeur Mining: Digging Into The Q1 Results

We're finally entering into the Q1 earnings season for the precious metals miners in what should be one of the best quarters for these companies in several years. The first company to report earnings is Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), an out-of-favor silver miner that's struggled to keep up with its benchmark, the Silver Miners Index (SIL). Unfortunately, despite a much higher gold (GLD) price and a revenue split weighted towards gold, the company posted yet another net loss in Q1, and Coeur remains one of the few miners posting net losses despite a massive tailwind from gold's strength. Given the COVID-19 cautionary measures in Mexico, the company's flagship Palmarejo Mine remains shut for the time being, which will likely contribute to a weak Q2 as well. Based on the company's continued underperformance vs. its peers, I see the stock as an Avoid, in favor of miners expected to generate double-digit earnings growth in FY-2020.

If there were ever a quarter where Coeur Mining might turn a substantial profit, this would be it, but the company came up short again in Q1. Despite a gold price that spent all of Q1 above $1,500/oz, Coeur d'Alene posted an adjusted net loss of roughly $1 million for Q1, a massive deviation from a sector where many companies are posting record earnings. As noted in the Wednesday earnings release, the company produced 85,000 ounces of gold in Q1 and 2.7 million ounces of silver, with the stand-out operation in Q1 being Palmarejo in Mexico. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 related cautionary measures, Palmarejo was shut down on March 31st for a month at minimum, which had led to the company pulling guidance. Given that this is the company's highest-margin mine, this is a moderate hit to its bottom line and was enough for Coeur to suspend guidance for FY-2020 of 340,000 ounces of gold production. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

Overall, Coeur had a solid quarter at Palmarejo in Q1, with 31,500 ounces of gold production at costs of $645/oz, and 1.9 million ounces of silver production at costs of $8.37/oz. While the company's gold production costs were up slightly from the $622/oz in Q4, this was offset by the decrease in costs for silver from $8.72/oz to $8.37/oz, and an 11% jump in gold production sequentially (31,500 ounces vs. 27,900 ounces). The company saw a massive improvement in gold recovery rates, with a 670 basis point jump sequentially, as gold recoveries came in at 91.6%. This is the best quarter for gold recoveries in over a year thanks to grinding, blending, and flotation optimization initiatives. Unfortunately, as noted above, Coeur will benefit much less from its most robust operation in Q2 as it was likely to see 30% lower production and higher costs due to the minimum one-month shutdown.

Moving over to Rochester, costs came in quite high for the quarter for gold and silver at $1,359/oz and $14.38/oz respectively. Coeur's gold production in Q1 from Rochester was 5,900 ounces, with an additional 632,000 ounces of silver produced, a significant drop of 28% year-over-year. However, it was expected that Q1 would be weak due to the restocking of metal inventory and placement of lower-grade material in Q1. The good news is that the company trounced its target of 34,000 tonnes per day in the quarter for the new crushing circuit, as we saw 37,700 tonnes per day processed. Thus far, there's been no impact on mine operations in Nevada, so Rochester's FY-2020 production should not be affected, even if non-essential shutdowns do continue through May.

At the company's Alaska mine, Kensington, gold production in Q1 came in at 32,000 ounces thanks to a slight increase in grades from 0.20 ounces per tonne gold to 0.21 ounces per tonne gold. Meanwhile, costs came in at $928/oz, down 5% year-over-year, a respectable figure considering that the industry average for gold miners is $980/oz. Meanwhile, at Coeur's Wharf Mine in South Dakota, adverse weather conditions made for an underwhelming quarter, with costs up 15% year-over-year to $1,090/oz due to lower production. The company expects production to improve going forward as it's hired a third-party contractor to supplement crusher performance, which was affected in Q1.

Overall, it was not a bad quarter for Coeur Mining across its operations, outside of weaker-than-anticipated quarterly performance from Wharf. However, Silvertip continues to be a thorn in the side of Coeur Mining as the British Columbia mine cost the company $6.3 million in Q1 alone. These one-time costs were related to the shutdown of mining activities in February, with $3.7 million related to severance and contractual obligations, and $2.6 million related to ongoing carrying costs. Looking ahead, carrying costs are expected to continue at a rate of $4.5 million per quarter while the mine is under voluntary suspension, which stemmed from difficulties achieving profitability.

One might assume that Coeur would cut its losses at Silvertip, but instead, we will see five drill rigs on the property exploring step-out targets later this year. While it's certainly not easy to give up on an asset that's seen considerable investment, it's certainly not ideal for shareholders to see profits continue to be reinvested into a project that just saw a $250 million impairment. It's anyone's guess what the future holds for Silvertip as we'll have to wait on an updated Feasibility Study due out later this year. Still, I would argue it makes more sense to invest in exploration at operations that are performing until we see significant free cash flow and debt paid down, rather than throwing good money after bad in British Columbia. Let's take a look at how this translated to the company's bottom line below:

As we can see from the chart, Coeur Mining has posted net losses per share in five of the past seven years and was one of the few miners to post net losses last year despite a 20% rise in the gold price. For Q1 2020, the company posted a net loss of $0.01 per share, and estimates are currently sitting at a net loss of $0.04 per share for FY-2020. Therefore, analysts are projecting yet another year without positive earnings per share for the company. This makes the company extremely unattractive compared to its peers, as most gold and silver miners are posting double-digit earnings growth for FY-2020, as evidenced by the FY-2020 projected earnings growth rate of 24% for the Gold Miners Index (GDX). Some investors might argue that Coeur Mining is a silver miner and shouldn't be compared to gold miners. However, as of the most recent report, more than half of its revenue is coming from gold. Therefore, the company should have no trouble posting positive annual EPS at a minimum, but this is still not the case for FY-2019 or FY-2020.

Fortunately, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel, as analysts have FY-2020 and FY-2021 annual EPS estimates sitting at $0.23 and $0.23, respectively. While this would mark a multi-year high in earnings per share for the company if it can hit these forecasts, the bar is set quite low for a multi-year high when annual EPS has been mostly negative the past decade. Besides, even if Coeur manages to post an annual EPS figure of $0.23 for FY-2021, this places the company at a two-year forward earnings multiple of 19. In a market where gold miners like Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) that are paying quarterly dividends can be purchased for 13x FY-2020 earnings, there's little to like about a stock trading at 19x FY-2021 earnings. Based on this, there's little to like here about Coeur Mining on a relative basis to peers in both the gold and silver sectors.

While a stronger gold price might finally be able to nudge Coeur Mining towards profitability, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid given its dismal long-term performance, projected continued net losses in FY-2020, and unattractive technical picture. It is certainly possible that the stock could make a run at the $6.20 level at some point this year if the gold price strength continues, but I would view any rallies above the $5.60 level as selling opportunities. A bounce to this area would merely represent a bear market rally in a multi-decade downtrend for the stock, and it's typically wise to be a seller into these types of rallies. In summary, I see several better opportunities out there, and I believe Coeur Mining will continue to underperform the top-tier gold and silver miners going forward.

