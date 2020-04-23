Fidelity's Acquisition Of FGL: There Is A Downside Potential

I would expect the share price to drop from ~$10 to less than $8, and believe investors are best served to liquidate their positions right now. I will not wait for the acquisition to close.

Remember that the company contacted potential bidders in a go-shop period. If other potential bidders did not want to buy the FGL, they may not do it now.

Given the stated share/cash split, FGL shareholders appear set to receive ~$7.70 per share. On this basis, there is downside potential of 24% in FGL stock.

On February, 7, 2020, Fidelity National announced an agreement to buy FGL Holdings. Shareholders may elect to receive, for each share, either $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of FNF common stock.

FGL Holdings (FGL) signed a merger agreement to be acquired by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) for $12.50 per share. FGL shareholders can choose either a cash option or share exchange option. Investors may not have carefully read the agreement, which includes a proration mechanism. Fidelity will pay approximately 60% in cash and 40% in stock. Fidelity’s own share price has declined, making the total amount of money to be paid equal to $7.7 per share. As a result, there is a downside of 24% in the stock price.

Large Buyer

Founded in 1968, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is a large financial services technology company. The company’s market capitalization is $72 billion. FGL’s market capitalization is $2.11 billion. In my opinion, most investors will accept that Fidelity National has sufficient financial power to acquire FIS. The market has declined, but Fidelity National can still pay for this target.

Small Seller With M&A Expertise

FGL sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the US. The company sold its first product in 1960. It grew through inorganic and organic growth, merging with the St. Paul Companies, and acquiring F&G in 2001. I do believe that investors should be aware of FGL’s previous M&A activity. In my view, when targets have gone through business consolidations, new mergers are more likely. Employees will know how to execute a merger integration with Fidelity National Information.

With regards to the current valuation, FGL Holdings is an interesting target at a price of 1.06x tangible book value, $969 million in cash, and debt of $542 million. In my opinion, FIS will not walk away from the deal. Furthermore, the acquisition of FGL Holdings by a larger operator is not a new idea. In the past six years, several articles have hinted at the acquisition potential.

Recent Information About The Merger

When there are massive market declines, most merger spreads increase because acquirers walk away. Given this fact, I always look for recent information from the management. In this particular case, I found out that FGL’s CEO believes that the acquisition is on track to close. Taking into account the following sentences, I don’t have any reason to believe that the merger will not close:

I Would Not Buy Shares: The Amount To Be Paid Is Lower Than The Share Price

While I don’t have any doubt about the closure of the merger, I believe shareholders should sell their shares based on the expected proceeds to come. FGL’s share price is much higher than what the acquirer is forecast to pay. As shown in the image below, on a per share basis, shareholders have to elect to receive $12.50 or 0.2558 shares of FCF common stock. However, the acquirer will pay a ratio of approximately 60% in cash and 40% in its own shares:

Fidelity National Information Services will issue 24 million shares. As of April 19, 2020, FNF stock price is worth $27.46. Thus, the total value in shares is expected to be $659 million. Regarding the 60% payable in cash, I would expect this to amount to $988.5 million. In total, I believe that the total merger contribution will be close to $1,647 million. Assuming a share count of 213 million shares, FGL shareholders would receive an estimated ~$7.7 per share. As of April 19, 2020, FGL’s shares traded at $10.16, so there is an implied downside of 24%. I think shareholders should liquidate their shares immediately.

Conditions

The merger agreement is subject to several standard conditions, including the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and obtaining the approval form FGL shareholders. I don’t think that the conditions are complicated. I will not wait for the merger to close. Read below some of the most relevant conditions included in the merger agreement:

“((i)) the adoption of the Merger Agreement by ((x)) the holders of two-thirds of the outstanding Ordinary Shares present and voting at the special meeting of the FGL shareholders, (Y) the holders of the majority of the Series A Preferred Shares and (Z) the holders of the majority of the holders of the Series B Cumulative Preferred Shares (collectively, the “FGL Shareholder Approval”)((ii)) the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, ((iii))) the consent or approval by certain other regulatory entities, (iv) the absence of any injunction or applicable law prohibiting consummation of the Mergers and ((v)) the accuracy of the representations and warranties made by FGL, FNF and the Merger Subs (generally subject to a Material Adverse Effect bringdown standard), including the absence of any change, effect, event, occurrence, circumstance or state of facts, from December 31, 2018 to the effective time of the Mergers, that has had or would reasonably be expected to have a Company Material Adverse Effect (as defined in the Merger Agreement) with respect to FGL or a Parent Material Adverse Effect (as defined in the Merger Agreement) with respect to FNF, and (vi) the performance, in all material respects, by each of FGL, FNF and Merger Subs of all of its obligations under the Merger Agreement.” Source: SEC

Risks And Opportunities

Shareholders should sell their shares because they are expected to receive less than $8 instead of $10. I can imagine that some market participants may be interested in short selling FGL Holdings. It is an interesting trading strategy. The downside in the share price is significant, and the upside is quite limited.

So why are investors pricing FGL stock at a premium to the expected takeover price? First, it's possible the offer from FNF will not be expected - I think that's a low likelihood. FGL’s CEO notably believes that the acquisition will most likely close.

Second, it's possible investors are hoping for another bidder. However, I don't think other bidders will show up for several reasons. Remember that the company contacted potential bidders in a go-shop period:

“During the period beginning on the date of the Merger Agreement and continuing through 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on the fortieth day after the date of the Merger Agreement (the “Go-Shop Period”), FGL may initiate, solicit and encourage, whether publicly or otherwise, any alternative acquisition proposals from third parties and provide non-public information to and engage in discussions or negotiations with third parties with respect to alternative acquisition proposals.” Source: SEC

If other potential bidders did not want to buy FGL previously, it's not clear why they would want to do it now. Also, I believe that given the current market volatility, most companies will not be interested in launching acquisition attempts.

Conclusion

I cannot explain why the market did not react by pushing the share price of FGL Holdings down. In any case, I believe the current share price of FGL represents a clear opportunity for short sellers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.