Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep-Dive Analysis

As WBA continues to flat-line due to margin pressures, it is becoming an increasingly attractive value play.

Investment Thesis

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) continues to flat-line as pressures on margins and low sales growth continue to negatively impact share price. However, at current valuations, WBA is becoming increasingly attractive as a value play with a broadly defensible moat.

Company Background

Founded in 1901, Walgreens Boots Alliance remains the world retail leader in pharmaceutical products, complemented by a range of cosmetics (including own brands), personal care, and other consumer goods and services from opticians to photo services. The group employs 287,000 employees, has a market cap of $38.58bn on revenues of $138.58bn (FY 2019), and profits of $3.98bn (FY 2019).

Key Supporting Drivers

The Cost Reduction Program

Seemingly, under a permanent cost reduction program, WBA initiated the latest program in December 2018 with projected savings of circa $1.8bn annually by fiscal 2022 up from the initial target of $1.5bn. Over a year on and improvements are starting to feed through to the tune of a 0.7% decrease as compared to FY 2018 results for aggregated selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. This is relatively upbeat news and shows the group is on track to deliver this program above and beyond initial expectations. However, these changes are neither painless nor cheap as the breakdown below illustrates:

Source: (WBA, 2019)

FY 2019 results provide a cost basis of $477m for transformational cost management expenses, and this is inclusive of executing store closures of 200 US and 200 UK locations. Furthermore, the widespread nature of this program will involve improvements across a variety of divisions from IT capabilities to optimisation activities and "global smart spending" in addition to upgrading and reducing store locations mentioned above.

The bulk of the $1.9-2.4bn (circa $1.6bn) in the breakdown above will relate to exit and disposal activities, specifically with lease agreements, terminations, and asset impairments as a source of pain for the group. Yet, this does make sense for re-positioning the company for long-term success and, in the author's opinion, is a case of short-term pain for long-term gain. It is simply bad business sense to keep economically unsuccessful operations running, and so net, this remains a positive outcome.

The Potential for Higher Margins

As the graph below illustrates, net margins continue to fall and, at the time of writing, sit at 2.52%, down from 3.96% at the end of 2018. This represents a serious degradation compared to historic averages and would be considered a chief reason for the stock price declines seen through early 2020.

Source: (Macrotrends, 2020)

However, a small turn around and margin improvement would equally lead to substantially improved profitability. A return to 2018 margins of circa 3.62% (annualised) would see net income rise from $3.98bn to $5.02bn representing a 26% increase in aggregate profitability. In theory, this is highly achievable should management execute successfully moving forward (caveats from COVID-19 aside). Finally, it is worth noting the DCF model below does not include an improvement in net margins. However, should improvements in margins materialise to the 3.62% mentioned above, this would have a substantial positive effect on the company's 10-year value generation figure to the tune of around $9bn.

Generic Pipeline Expanding - Increased Margin Potential

As noted in the latest quarterly investor conference, the generic drug pipeline continues to increase adding a modest but, ultimately, negative impact on sales but supporting higher margins across the pharma segment. This is expected to continue through 2020 with the additions of Aptivus, Pomalyst, Egrifta, Vascepa, and Vivitrol to name but a few. For those interested in FY 2020 releases of generic pharmaceuticals, Healthgrades provides the full list here (Healthgrades, 2020). Typical cost reductions for wholesale purchases of generics run at around an 85% reduction while retail prices typically fall slightly less at circa 75-80% providing a slight crutch for retail margins.

Neighbourhood Health Destinations

For this particular author, the concept of moving from the traditional retail environment to that of local health destinations is highly attractive and indeed a key driver of the business's survival given the state of retail in recent years. Retailers who have remained successful have adapted and integrated an experiences-based approach, and this could well be the key for the experiences-based offering WBA can provide to entice customers through the door, while simultaneously increasing average spends per head.

WBA already operates optician services in typically dedicated retail outlets throughout the UK, and there may be opportunities to fit more of these within the larger stores increasing footfall and thus drive spending from customers who would not normally consider WBA a shop to visit and browse.

At present, approximately 30% of these optical practices are located in Boots stores with the remaining being standalone practices.

Further training of retail staff (including pharmacists) has been underway over the past few years, and the continuance of this to provide an alternative to those who perhaps do not need a G.P appointment could drive ancillary sales of pharmaceuticals. In the author's opinion, this is the best chance the group has of adapting its core offering in what is becoming an increasingly tough and competitive environment, seen most significantly across high-street type locations in recent years.

Pension Benefits Remain in Good Shape

The total periodic pension costs (TPPC) currently runs at a minor deficit of $46m for FY 2019, which is above FY 2018's deficit of $11m and FY 2017's surplus of $33m. Overall, this is a minor change for the group and poses no significant risks to profitability moving forward.

Furthermore, defined benefits continue to fall amounting to $8.29bn at the end of FY 2019, down from $8.88bn for FY 2018. Plan assets increased during the year, primarily driven by a return on assets generating $1.33bn aggregating to an end of year value of $9.13bn, a solid (if not repeatable) performance. It is worth noting additional benefit obligations were not material for the 2018 and 2019 period, and this is likely to remain the case moving forward. WBA continues to keep pension obligations in check, with a notable move to restrict access to its final salary pension scheme from its UK-based Boots operation.

Assumptions made in terms of the discount rates used (1.8%) and long-term returns from plan assets (3.1%) are in the author's opinion fair and justified given the low interest rate environment, which due to COVID-19 is likely to remain at close to historic lows well into the future.

Defined contribution obligations continue to pose a material cost to WBA of $239m for FY 2019 but remain broadly inline with industry averages and, again in the author's opinion, is not of noteworthy concern for investors moving forward. The other contractual contributions arising from the "Alliance Healthcare & Boots Retirement Savings Plan" is $124m for FY 2019 and is included within the consolidated earnings statement. Finally, is it worth noting the group's post-retirement healthcare plan which after federal subsidies will cost $8m and does not pose a material headwind moving forward.

Overall, no real surprises are to be found in the group's pension obligations, which is another tick in the box for investors seeking to evaluate the company's ongoing commitments in this area. Moving forward, WBA will likely continue to contribute relatively minor sums to the fund ranging between $30m and $100m annually, which barring major adverse factors will keep the fund both healthy and sustainable through the 2020s and beyond.

Own-Branded Goods

The introduction of own-branded goods such as the No 7 range provides the opportunity to lower costs while simultaneously improving margins dramatically. Specifically, the No 7 range is both diverse and comprehensive, ranging from skincare to beauty tools and accessories allowing the group to compete across a wide range of its product offering in this segment. In the author's opinion, it is branded well and commands a luxury price tag supporting further margin improvements. Anecdotally, online reviews across the range are widely positive, indicative of a continued positive perception despite the relatively high price points the products sit at. Other brands the group has launched include Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, Botanics, Sleek MakeUP, and YourGoodSkin.

These lines complement the existing product portfolio and allow the group to provide omni-channel delivery of own branded lines alongside prescription transactions. This is done through online, in-store, and increasingly through mobile.

AmerisourceBergen

WBA holds circa 27% of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) at a value of $4.95bn at the time of writing, and ABC remains the primary supplier of both generic and branded pharmaceuticals to WBA. The stock has held up well since the COVID-19 crisis hit, but overall profitability is down $27m from 2018 to $164m for FY 2019. This is relatively poor given the valuation ABC trades at but is continuing to provide a vital supply link of pharmaceuticals that allows WBA to run a smooth operation.

In the author's opinion, this remains a stable unexciting segment of WBA's portfolio, with the underlying stock being relatively overpriced considering its long-term prospects and profitability.

Source: (WBA, 2020)

Financial Analysis

DCF Model:

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenues $136.58 $140.68 $144.90 $149.24 $153.72 Operating Profits $5.23 $5.39 $5.55 $5.71 $5.89 Interest &Tax at 16% $1.11 $1.19 $1.22 $1.26 $1.30 Actualised Free Cash $4.13 $4.20 $4.33 $4.46 $4.59 Discounted Cash Flow $3.98 $4.12 $4.20 $4.28 $4.37

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 Revenues $158.33 $163.08 $167.98 $173.02 $174.75 Operating Profits $6.06 $6.24 $6.43 $6.63 $6.69 Interest &Tax at 16% $1.33 $1.37 $1.42 $1.46 $1.47 Actualised Free Cash $4.73 $4.87 $5.02 $5.17 $5.22 Discounted Cash Flow $4.46 $4.54 $4.63 $4.72 $4.72

10 Year Present Value $44.03bn Assumptions: Discount Rate 1% Growth Rate 3% Tax Rate 16%

Key Metrics & Fundamentals FY2019 Market Cap $38.58bn Revenue $136.86bn Profit $3.98bn Net Assets $24.15bn

Source: (Authors calculations & WBA Annual Report)

Firstly, caveats for the DCF outlined above include no margin improvements from current levels which in the author's opinion, is somewhat conservative.

Margins generally continue to experience downward pressure, but there remains scope for improvements moving forward. Notably, even slight margin improvements would provide substantial and material increases in profitability for the group due to the large revenue base of over 136bn dollars.

Source: (Macrotrends, 2020)

Secondly, interest and taxation charges are likely to be materially lower to the tune of potentially a few hundred basis points moving forward providing a modest uplift to future results. Aggregated FY2019 taxation rates came in at circa 13%, down from 16.7% during 2018.

Thirdly, P/B values at the time of writing are just south of 2x indicating forward outlook to be pessimistic and margins to remain at relatively low levels compared to historic results. This also means WBA is a value play at current valuations and provides significant upside should modest margin improvements be made post COVID-19.

Revenue growth remains stable as the key driver (prescriptions) continues to grow, backed up by macro growth, and the ever-growing need for prescriptions globally.

However, should the company stabilise earnings at the current level, then the long-term upside remains fairly solid. With a 10-year PV north of $44bn, investors should beat the aggregate market by well over 3% per year during this time horizon. If the above model proves conservative, the upside would be substantially higher while feeding into both value creation and a substantially higher share price supported by either margin improvements or successful revenue growth.

Source: (Statista, 2020)

As the chart above illustrates, revenues are forecast to grow by 5.8% 2019-2020, 6.7% 2020-2021, and 7.2% through 2021-2022. This supportive macro environment, in theory, allows WBA to grow sales of its pharmaceutical segment (which for FY2019 accounted for 74% of aggregate sales) by mid to high single digits should it execute successfully in the years ahead. However, this remains to be seen and the DCF model above factors in a lower aggregated growth rate of 3%.

As previously noted, this may be taken as a conservative estimate in part due to consensus estimates of WBAs own historic growth trajectory, and the possible move of pharmaceutical volume to shift from retail to direct mail order. This move would essentially cut WBA out as the middleman between producer and end consumer as insurance companies seek to reduce costs associated with distribution.

Furthermore, it is worth pointing out that net debt at the end of FY2019 stands at circa $17bn. This remains a burden on the group and should condition worsen, the currently generous dividend of 4.15% could be cut or abolished in order to reduce debt and support a stronger balance sheet. However, the dividend at the time of writing remains intact indicating that internal consensus is that COVID-19 poses only a short-term headwind and that overall group performance moving forward is capable of both servicing the dividend and remaining financially stable.

This is somewhat supported by anecdotal evidence, as a pharmacist, this retail giant has continued to trade due to being granted special licences issued by governments around the world, owing to the group's status as a vital public service. This reduces short-term risk while supporting cash flow through what is broadly an extremely difficult time for the retail sector.

Previously considered a defensive industry in terms of the current pandemic, Q2 2020 results released in early April indicated a relatively strong performance through the initial outbreak up until March which saw subdued performance thereafter. If we are being frank, this came as a surprise to the wider investment community which held the broad consensus that retail activity would remain firm for the group as consumers opted to stock up on both medication and miscellaneous items such as surgical gloves, face masks, and so on throughout the crisis.

Key Investor Risks

Medicare Headwinds Under Trump

Trump continues to have a tendency to undo much of the former administration's work under Obama, and Medicare is no exception. As both proposals and enactments through federal and state governments with regards to reducing the financial support given to Medicaid (specifically with regards to Medicare Part D) continue, this represents a growing risk to WBA.

The reasoning generally provided by states and regulators is the cost of budget deficits, which due to COVID-19 are running at an all-time high, potentially adding further weight to this argument moving forward.

CEO Stefano Pessina's Succession

Stefano Pessina remains a key force within WBA, having spent his career in the world of pharmacy retail since 1977 when he became the successor and owner of Alliance Santé, an Italian-based wholesale operation. Since then, Pessina drove the business towards international acclaim, merging with UniChem in 1996 and the British-based Boots Group in 2006. Alliance Boots was taken private in 2007 with a reported $22bn valuation, cementing his success and legacy within this sector.

By 2014, Walgreens owned 100% of the empire Pessina had created and, in doing so, created the Walgreens Boots Alliance we see today.

Clearly, Pessina has enjoyed great success in his business life, and becoming the CEO of WBA was widely seen as a positive move forward by the wider investment community. Today, Pessina remains the largest single shareholder of WBA, owning 16% of aggregate stock in the firm. Broadly speaking, investors support the CEO having skin in the game and Pessina continues to hold his stock. It is his money on the line as much as anyone else and his continued holdings provide reassurance that decisions he makes today align with interests of shareholders.

However, at 78 years old, the notion of succession planning is starting to manifest itself in a tangible way. With no heir apparent waiting in the sidelines, this poses a risk to investors that replacing such a seasoned and experienced force in pharma retail will be neither easy nor assure the continued success of the group. In the author's opinion, Pessina remains a key asset in driving WBA from its current state and transitioning the firm successfully into the modern retail environment.

Mail-Order, Amazon, and The Decline Towards Irrelevance

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been considering the pharmaceutical retail space for quite some time, possibly a few years, but this so far has remained in the realms of speculation and no concrete action has thus far emerged. However, with its recent push into food retail via Whole Foods, it is becoming clear Amazon's ambitions are unlikely to stop at the grocery segment.

Pharmaceutical retail, typically, retains a small footprint in terms of floor space at companies such as WBA, while typically bringing in between 65% and 80% of overall store revenues, albeit at a lower margin compared to WBA's complementary product offerings in cosmetics, wellness, and so on.

The data collection opportunities here for a company such as Amazon may add further temptations. Adding another layer of prescription data to match with users would add further meaningful insights into individual customers and allow further personalisation to occur.

Another key threat is the pharmaceutical producers themselves, who are increasingly looking at ways to cut out the middle man (retailers) and ship direct to consumer, reducing costs and taking back control of supply lines, as mentioned above.

Competition Consolidation in Recent Years

As noted in the recent investor call and highlighted repeatedly in the previous annual report, consolidation internationally in retail pharmaceuticals continues to add pressure onto WBA in the form of margins. Additionally, further consolidation among generic drug manufacturers in addition to the increased number of branded drugs going generic over the next year is highly likely to add further pressure on gross revenues across the industry.

With margins already at a low base compared to historical results, further declines here represent a material risk to long-term value generation within the group and is likely a key reason for the declines in share prices from circa $60 per share to the circa $44 per share seen today. In the author's opinion, margins are likely to remain stable at current levels despite this, as explained in the key driver's section above.

Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales

Source: (WBA, 2019)

Overall, LFL sales paint a mixed picture. Pharmacy sales are up 4%, while prescriptions remain broadly flat, down 10 basis points. 30-day prescriptions are seeing the lowest growth in rate in recent times but far more troubling is comparable retail sales being down a further 240 basis points, in line with declines seen through 2018.

In theory, the closure of the least desirable locations will provide a boost for LFL retail sales through 2020 (discounting the effects of COVID-19); however, a further downward trajectory through 2021 would be indicative of serious structural problems ahead. This decline is partly explained through the introduction of further generic products accounting for 80 basis points of declines through 2019.

Looking at the full international sales for 2019 indicates a deeper reduction and decline of 6.8%, primarily driven by adverse currency movements within Sterling, Euros and the Mexican Peso against the dollar.

Conclusion

While short term results materially deteriorate, long term prospects of the retail sectors WBA operate in (notably pharma and cosmetics) continue to grow globally by mid to high single digits annually. Should WBA be able to grow at a similar pace the upside, even at lower margins, remains substantial and indicate today's price to be something of a bargain.

Continued diversification into own branded product lines shows further scope for margin improvements, while a growing digital presence provides at least some assurance WBA is not idle in adapting to the retail realities of the modern age.

In the author's opinion, the biggest threat to WBA is Amazon who has both the clout and ability to dramatically siphon WBAs customer base who in reality have little loyalty to where either branded or generic pharmaceuticals come from. Additionally, Amazon has been competing in the cosmetics and wellness space for some time, and so driving away pharma sales could have a crippling effect on WBAs outlook in the years ahead.

That said, fundamental value creation remains attractive at the price point seen today, and in the author's opinion is likely to return excellent results over the decade ahead.

To get real-time updates on my latest articles, follow me right here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.