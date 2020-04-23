Northern Oil & Gas: Looking Shaky With Partial Hedging, Record Debt And Weak Liquidity

The first and most obviously is their poor history of free cash flow and high leverage, which are likely to worsen during this oil price crash.

Whilst this may seem attractive to contrarian investors, there are very significant risks lurking under the surface when analyzing their financial performance and position.

Introduction

The recent oil price crash has naturally caused the share prices of many companies operating in the sector to endure significant losses, such as Northern Oil & Gas (NOG). Even though their share price has fallen significantly in recent months, they are sitting in a shaky financial position and thus contrarian investors would likely be better served looking elsewhere.

Cash Flows And Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years.

Image Source: Author.

Since the beginning of 2019, they have only generated free cash flow during one year, which was oddly enough in 2016 during the last oil price crash. This was primarily due to massive capital expenditure reductions that were unsustainable in the medium to long term. Across all seven years, their free cash flow totaled negative $1.058b, which does not paint a desirable picture for a company that listed thirteen years ago. Given that there has been no evidence of their free cash flow trending in a positive direction, when combined with the general capital intensity of their industry, this indicates that thus far, they are on an unsustainable long-term path.

When looking towards 2020, there may actually be scope for minimal free cash flow, due to their guidance for massive capital expenditure reductions, with it decreasing to only approximately $200m. Theoretically, if they were able to produce the same operating cash flow as 2019, their free cash flow would reach approximately $115m, however, there are a couple of reasons that this desirable future is virtually assured not to eventuate.

The first and most obvious reason being that oil prices are at historically low levels, even trading at negative prices in recent days. Whilst they hedged approximately 75% of their estimated oil production for 2020, the remaining 25% will create a very significant drag on their earnings along with their gas production, which is also down in price year on year. See the table included below.

Image Source: Author.

Date Source: Index Mundi (WTI Oil Prices) & (Henry Hub Natural Gas Prices).

Since 25% of their estimated oil production that is unhedged is essentially assured to be loss-making thus far in 2020, as recent negative prices made it less than worthless, the absolute best scenario would be if this production was all curtailed. The remainder of their 75% estimated oil production is hedged at $58 per barrel, which is virtually equal to the average WTI oil price from 2019. See the table above. If this eventuated, the best outcome for this scenario would be for their operating cash flow to only decrease equally by 25% compared to 2019. When combined with their capital expenditure guidance of approximately $200m, this would result in approximately $36m of free cash flow for 2020.

Although generating free cash flow of $36m still sounds attractive given that their current market capitalization as of the time of writing is only approximately $273m, which represents roughly a 12% free cash flow yield, it should be remembered that this is the absolute best scenario. It should also be remembered that even if this free cash flow is generated, it was primarily due to massive capital expenditure reductions. Due to the high capital intensity and constantly declining production that their industry faces, such significant reductions are unlikely to be sustainable in the long term and possibly even the medium term. If this level of spending was maintained, it would likely result in a parasitic victory, whereby their free cash flow comes at the expense of stagnated production growth, or quite likely shrinking production.

Image Source: Author.

Given their constantly negative free cash flow, it should come as no surprise that their net debt has continued increasing and sat at $1.102b at the end of 2019, which is a staggering 168.40% higher than at the end of 2013. Whilst they have since issued preferred shares to reduce their Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2023 to $341m, this only reduces their net debt by 4.63%, which hardly moves the needle in the grand scheme. Aside from having record high net debt, it is also concerning to see their cash balance sits at almost nothing, which as subsequently discussed indicates that their liquidity is weak.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has rarely ever been positive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The two graphs included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years.

Image Source: Author.

It quickly becomes apparent after reviewing these financial metrics that although they have done a remarkable job lowering their leverage since the end of 2017, they still entered this downturn with a highly leveraged financial position. Whilst management has a tendency to talk up their strong financial position on their presentation slides, these numbers clearly tell a different story, as a gearing ratio of 66.36% and interest coverage of only 2.75 can hardly be considered a sign of financial strength. Even though their net debt-to-EBITDA and operating cash flow of 2.75 and 3.50 respectively are modestly better, they are nonetheless still not considered strong for a small oil and gas company.

Image Source: Author.

Although their high leverage is concerning, the fact that they entered this turbulent time with weak liquidity is even more concerning, with all three of the liquidity ratios examined supporting this assertion. To make their situation even worse, their credit facility, to which they are completely reliant upon for liquidity and thus to remain a going concern, has already been significantly drawn down. Whilst it has a borrowing base of $800m, at the end of 2019 this only had $220m available, which is less than their free cash flow of negative $255m during 2019.

To make matters even worse, on 1st January 2021, they have $65m of their unsecured VEN Bakken Notes maturing. Whilst slide five of their fourth quarter 2019 results presentation states that these are not maturing until 2022, their 2019 10-K SEC Filing that was released at the same time tells a different story, as quoted below.

“… Fifty percent (50%) of the original principal amount of the Unsecured VEN Bakken Note is required to be repaid by the Company on or before January 1, 2021, and the remaining unpaid principal amount is required to be repaid by the Company on or before July 1, 2022…”

- Northern Oil & Gas 2019 10-K SEC Filing (previously linked).

Given the challenging outlook for their free cash flow during 2020 and the apparent upcoming debt maturity, their remaining $220m credit facility will likely be stretched towards its limits. It may be possible for them to refinance this debt, however, this is a very risky assumption to hold given the gloomy outlook for their industry.

Conclusion

Their partial oil hedges and massive capital expenditure reductions may be adequate to save them from bankruptcy during this historic oil price crash, however, they are still sitting on shaky ground and thus too risky of an investment for the majority of investors. Even if looking past everything discussed throughout this analysis, they are still a small company operating in a highly volatile industry known for wasting capital, which is hardly a ringing endorsement for a potential medium to long-term investment. Given their weak liquidity and high leverage, I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Northern Oil & Gas’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.