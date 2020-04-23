With more than half of company sales already coming digitally, WSM is in a better spot than its competitors.

Image source

Shares of all-things-home retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) are still well down off of their recent highs. This is to be expected given the economic situation we find ourselves in, but with the company’s positioning digitally, offering customers many ways to purchase without having to go to an actual store, I think Williams-Sonoma is better positioned to recover from this crisis than other retailers. Although the stock has already doubled off the lows, I think it offers reasonable value for long-term holders.

Why Williams-Sonoma is different

This crisis has created not only a human tragedy – with millions of people around the world having the virus, and many of them not living through it – but it has also created an economic crisis. With so many businesses shut down temporarily, people are losing their jobs, and creating uncertainty for those businesses that remain.

There is nothing Williams-Sonoma or anyone else can do about that, but what I think helps Williams-Sonoma is that it is well-positioned in its categories by way of its impressive digital footprint. When the economy reopens, people may or may not be willing to go to stores to shop. After all, opening the economy is one thing; whether people will actually show up or not remains to be seen. Regardless, I think Williams-Sonoma will be fine.

Image source

Williams-Sonoma is one of the top 25 online retailers in North America already, garnering more than half of its total revenue from its digital channels. Its e-commerce comparable sales growth has soared for years as the company has continued to invest in its digital platforms.

Williams-Sonoma is uniquely positioned because it sees itself as a digital company with physical stores as a way to advertise its brands and provide distribution points for product. Other home goods retailers are completely the opposite; their philosophy focuses on the stores with digital presence as a compulsory exercise to try and stay competitive. In a world where it is at least somewhat likely foot traffic at stores will suffer long after the economy is reopened, I think this is a huge advantage for Williams-Sonoma.

The West Elm brand remains a competitive advantage and growth driver as the company’s leader in the digital space.

Image source

West Elm is a cheaper price point than the company’s other brands, so it appeals to value shoppers. Its design focus is also on more modern tastes, whereas Pottery Barn, for instance, goes after traditional-minded customers. West Elm was a stroke of genius and continues to lead the way digitally for Williams-Sonoma, something I see continuing for a long time.

The company’s product lines are also well-diversified, with its strategy being to go after each part of the lifecycle of the customer.

Image source

The company’s Pottery Barn brands cover everything from birth to empty-nester status in a bid to capture more revenue per customer over their life time. While Pottery Barn has struggled at times in the past to produce organic growth, the brand name is well-known and, importantly, its diversity doesn’t tie Williams-Sonoma to one type of customer. People in all different stages of life can buy from a Williams-Sonoma brand.

What are the risks?

The risks in this case are pretty obvious. Williams-Sonoma’s product portfolio is highly discretionary in that it sells higher-quality home goods than what you can get at a place like Walmart, Target, or any number of other retailers. Williams-Sonoma is different in that it is upscale, and that’s a nice advantage unless consumer spending takes a very long time to recover. After all, if you need a piece of furniture, and don't know whether you'll have a job a month from now, you aren't going to Pottery Barn.

Furnishings have, predictably, been very weak in recent weeks, and that may continue for some time. With the economy largely shut, spending on things like furniture will suffer immensely, and may take months – or longer – to recover to pre-crisis levels.

Williams-Sonoma needs economic productivity for people to have enough money to shop at its stores. With tens of millions of people becoming suddenly unemployed, that may a problem.

The bottom line

Even with the risks that things may get uglier before they get better, I think Williams-Sonoma is well-positioned if you have a long-term holding period. I cannot say we have seen the worst of the crisis, either from the standpoint of the virus itself, or the financial markets, and risks certainly remain. However, Williams-Sonoma is already a digital-heavy platform in a world where that has become not just important, but critical to success. I also think its branding and diverse product portfolio will help it survive and thrive when this crisis is over.

The valuation looks pretty attractive as well, despite the fact that the stock has already doubled off the lows it set a few weeks ago.

Image source

This year’s earnings don’t matter to me because nobody has any clue what earnings will look like for most companies. We’re in a period of unprecedented uncertainty, so I’m not bothered with what Williams-Sonoma will earn in 2020.

However, looking out into next year, we can see a substantial rebound back to what would be normalized levels in excess of $4 in EPS. That’s what I’m interested in, and I can certainly see how we’d be back to normal enough that Williams-Sonoma could return to normalized earnings for fiscal 2022.

That puts the normalized price-to-earnings ratio on next year’s earnings at 12.7, which is quite reasonable based upon the company’s growth potential, which I think is in the mid-single-digits annually, and in relative terms against Williams-Sonoma’s own trading history.

While I don’t see enormous upside to the PE multiple, I do think that when things get better, we’ll see the stock at 15+ times earnings again.

Williams-Sonoma isn’t the screaming bargain it was a few weeks ago, but if you believe we’re on a path to returning to normal, it is still cheaper than it otherwise would have been. If you want to own Williams-Sonoma, you have the chance to do so now with a 3.7% dividend yield and a very reasonable value proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.