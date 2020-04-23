Rhizome Partners Q1 2020 Investor Letter

Summary

Rhizome Partners LP (the “Fund”), a Delaware limited partnership, aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation while limiting the risk of loss.

During the first quarter of 2020, Class B investors of Rhizome Partners experienced a loss of 14.0% versus 19.6% for the S&P 500.

With a 1.5% allocation in Puts, we generated a windfall equal to roughly 16.5% of our partners’ capital.

Part of the anti‐fragility of our portfolio is that we have avoided investing in companies with large fixed costs of operation such as airlines, restaurants, cruise ships, auto manufacturers and dealerships.