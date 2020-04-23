Sunny Optical Technology Group: Keep Your Eyes On This Company

2019 revenue is way above expectations. 2020 expected to deliver the same as well.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Zhong Liang Han as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

With 5G networks expected to soon be the norm all around the world, companies producing complementary goods stand to benefit from it. Sunny Optical Technology Group (SNPTF, SOTGY) is one of them. Coming off a solid performance in 2019, the firm is on track for another outperformance in 2020. Despite the setback from COVID-19, their healthy margin coupled with their strong presence in China and Asia will help them to rebound strongly during the recovery phase. Therefore investors should consider adding this growth counter at a much lower and attractive valuation.

Company Overview

As this stock is not featured frequently, many are probably unfamiliar with the company.

Sunny Optical Technology Group is a leading company in integrated optical device manufacturers and an optical imaging system solution provider. The Company went public in 2007 and is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Net Sales by Category of Products Breakdown

Product Types Description % of Total Revenue Optoelectronic Products Camera modules integrated into phones, 3D optoelectronic products, modules for digital cameras, modules for video surveillance systems 76% Optical Components Spherical and aspherical lenses, prisms, mirrors, lenses 23.2% Optical Instruments Microscopes, optical measuring instruments, intelligent test instruments 1.2%

Source: Sunny Optical Financial Report 2019

Net Sales by Market Breakdown

Source: Sunny Optical Financial Report 2019, Proprietary Chart

There is a YoY 104.64% growth in the Asia region.

Attractive Valuation

Source: Bloomberg, Proprietary Analysis

Affected by the broad selloff in Feb and March, Sunny Optical fell from a peak price of HKD 149.20 in January to HKD 106.40 (As of 3 April). From a YTD perspective, that is a 21.1% decrease. At the current price, P/E ratio is 25.6 which is very reasonable for tech firms. Forward PE is much lower at 22.4 for this coming year.

Based on my internal projection of 17.0% revenue growth in 2020 with COGS and other expenses constant, EPS will increase by 14.19% to 4.74. Using the current P/E of 25.6x, I derive a target price of HKD 121.34.

5G is the Future

In 2019, the roll-out of some 5G services is expected in many countries. This is followed by many major brands like Apple (AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) announcing their new 5G enabled phones and tablets.

These devices will require new camera technology and this is where the company will come in and fill the gap. 5G will require significant investments in hardware with optical modules being a core component. Sunny Optical is a key beneficiary of this transition of the network.

5G network capabilities will enable new functionalities for consumers and enterprises. Among all is the augmented reality (AR). AR will rapidly develop and mature this year, which will lead to a higher demand for better camera specification and this will, in turn, benefits the firm.

Solid Performance in 2019 with More to Come in 2020

Sunny Optical exceeded all expectations in 2019. Their top-line grew by 46.0% with bottom-line growing 60%. This is driven by a gross margin increase to 21.9% in the fourth quarter and strong revenue growth in handset lens and camera modules.

Despite lowered shipment expectations for 2020 over supply chain disruption and demand-side impact led by COVID- 19, revenue is positioned to grow by 17.0% in 2020 and 22.0% in 2021. I also believe that Sunny Optical can continue to gain market share from key customers. Sunny optical entered Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) camera module supply chain in 2018 for mid-end models, suggesting amply room to increase the share allocation in 2019. Additionally, they are in the process of building a business relationship with Apple (AAPL). This will help to further drive their revenue base going forward.

On the supply side, there is spare capacity to cope with additional customers with a plan to increase CAPEX by RMB200m by end-2020 to expand production capacity. Thus the concern over supply chain disruption due to the virus is addressed. The company also seeks to narrow technology gap with leaders and set to gain strength in high-end lens categories which translates to an even higher margin. With the proliferation of triple and periscope camera modules for newer phone models, the product mix of Sunny Optical is further optimized.

China and Asia Leading the Recovery

Source: The Straits Times

Even though we are still some miles away from a vaccine and definitely not near the end of the health crisis yet, China and some Asia countries are flattening their curve with zero or minimal cases in recent weeks. In early April, China lifted the lockdown and relaxed some measures in the epicentre Wuhan. In Korea, they went ahead with the election after stabilizing the situation within the country. Hong Kong and Taiwan are also relatively unharmed by this virus. Notwithstanding a second wave of infections, China and Asia is on, if not towards, the path of recovery. This is in stark contrast to the Europe region and the USA.

This bodes well for Sunny Optical given their core clients are in Asia with close to 95% of total sales within this region as well. Therefore the rebound is within sight and the firm is well-positioned to capitalize on it.

Risks

We are seeing a recovery from the pandemic in China followed by a close-to-full resumption of work. However, we are uncertain if a relaxation of the lockdown will lead to a second or even 3rd and 4th wave of infections. This will be detrimental to the production line already bogged down by the first wave.

With a looming global recession, we might see a slowdown in smartphone demand and potentially slower-than-expected adoption for 5G and better camera. This does not bode well for the firm.

Price competition in this industry is also intensifying over the years. Thus it is imperative for Sunny Optical to maintain its competitive edge in order to retain market share.

There is no sign of idiosyncratic risk at the moment.

Conclusion

My rating on Sunny Optical Technology Group (2382 HK) is Buy. With a current trading price of HKD 106.40 and a target price of HKD 121.34, upside return is 14.04%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.