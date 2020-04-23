Prosegur Cash: A Study On The Future Usage Of Paper Cash

Introduction

When I review my habits that have most changed in recent weeks as the lockdown has befallen the majority of the Western World, it must be the elimination of the usage of cash in my daily life that wins. When I am out shopping now whether buying a loaf of bread at the local market, or a full trolley of goods at the hypermarket, I only pay by card whilst wearing my rubber blue gloves. This made me wonder: how are the cash-in-transit (CIT) businesses doing? The answer: Pretty badly.

A few years back, I reviewed their economics, and I was surprised by their high return on tangible assets. On paper, historically they qualify as being great businesses. Scale advantages through route density economics, and consolidation have made the majority of important markets concentrated, with a few global players holding significant share. Such players include Brink's (NYSE:BCO), Loomis (OTCPK:LOIMF), and GardaWorld Security. Of particular note was the IPO of Prosegur Cash (OTCPK:PGUCY) from Prosegur (OTC:PGCSF) in 2017, allowing the market to have a pure-play CIT business to purchase. In the end, I did not bite due to the valuation of the stock. It now trades 60% below that IPO price.

The Potential Opportunity

I was attracted to the industry because there is a misconception of cash already being in structural decline, whereas the core CIT market is still growing 4-5% globally, especially in emerging markets such as Latin America. This is where 2/3 of Prosegur Cash's business is, as is typical of many Spanish businesses that go abroad. There was also a curious characteristic this business had that I found particularly attractive. Many Latin America countries have histories of recurring bouts of inflation; well, this often leads to more paper money being used, hence more demand for CIT business. Hence there is an element of being a quasi inflation hedge, something useful to have if considering to make an investment in this region. I also feel more comfortable personally if the business has a base in Western Europe, a region I better understand in terms of accounting, legal system, business culture and other cultural nuances.

As I reviewed the industry, I liked the simplicity of the economics. The industry is mature, hence has already evolved to an oligopolistic market structure in many regions, assisted by switching costs being very high, visible through client retention rates often > 90%, hence acquisition is the easiest way to get a competitor's book of clients. Consolidation is also incentivised through the high fixed costs that allow scale advantages to materialise. Ultimately a higher density network of clients leads to lower marginal cost per customer drop/pick up - meaning that profitability correlates highly with market share. Note also that outsourcing the handling of your money to another firm implies reputation for a high level of service and security is critical. Hence brand goes a long way in this business. Small players with no brand and low market share stand no chance. Barriers to entry are very high.

Organic growth is tethered to nominal GDP with a tailwind in Latin America from higher penetration of outsourcing and an elevated security requirement. Tuck-in acquisitions are a normal part of "capex" in this industry for the reasons mentioned above to assist growth, and hence increase market share.

The Current Situation

Hence you can see the economics for the larger CIT businesses seem quite attractive for a mature, GDP growth business, and historically very resilient. However, like any business, it also has its sore points. Prosegur Cash has had issues with the decline in emerging market currencies in recent years, which has affected the consolidated numbers presented in EUR. Hence the lack of top-line growth whilst the business has been investing in growth. Time has suggested such macro variables historically mean revert. The question becomes what time frame do you have as an investor for this variable to dilute in importance. There have also been issues with hyperinflation in Argentina (the team has experienced this several times over the last few decades hence seem capable to handle its affects), and labour and tax disputes in Brazil. However, these risk factors pale in comparison to the one Covid-19 may potentially bring along.

This could be a game changer because whilst Prosegur Cash has (1) manageable supply and competition issues, (2) is not overly leveraged, (3) does not get involved in large acquisitions that introduce large execution risk, a fact supported by having an owner operator that has shown a preference for profits over revenues, (4) does not have large customer concentration, (5) has geographic diversification, (6) is not particularly hurt by technological disruption so far in a rapid and direct way in its markets, and (7) regulation often is beneficial due to increasing fixed costs increasing the barriers to entry, COVID -19 has suddenly reduced demand for cash on hand in many economies in a very drastic manner, hence the operating leverage from high fixed costs now work in reverse. The question also arises whether this shock change is likely to lead to permanent consumer behaviour change in the usage of cash. In developed markets, the answer is more likely to be yes due to the many options available, and potentially to a large degree of change. In emerging markets, where a larger proportion of people do not hold bank accounts, and receive salaries in cash, the question becomes to what degree will there be change. It is worth noting Prosegur Cash has been divesting its Western exposure over the years, with its French division being sold in 2019.

I think this question should be answered initially in reverse. What does the stock price indicate expectations are for the business? Then we can compare this to our own expectations to decide if the stock may offer a potential attractive return, or is not worth considering further.

Table 1: Selection of Morningstar Data of Prosegur Cash Financials in EUR during 2015-2019. Estimates by HV during 2020-2030 of evolution of a selection of financial variables assuming a 6% decline in sales per annum and a continuous decline in operating cash flow margin during that period as sales decline.

Playing with the above numbers, you can find the scenario where the free cash flow generated during the period 2020-2030 is equal to the current market cap. One such scenario that meets this condition is when sales decline by 6% p.a. every year during the 2020 to 2030 period, operating cash flow margins decline from 17% to 10% during that period. If you felt the business is more stable than that scenario, then likely the stock price currently offers value. Please note this sum is not discounted (you can chose that rate), but also note we have ignored future free cash flows after the 2030 date. I include in table 1 the data/assumptions used so you can scrutinise as you wish.

Conclusion

Personally, experience has shown me to be wary of businesses that show no top-line growth for many years, as an unexpected issue can become more problematic than it would for a business that can grow out of it, even if that growth rate is only 5% to 7%. Prosegur Cash does have the possibility of experiencing that kind of growth, but it would require an environment where Latin American currencies are either stable or rising; often this is synonymous with an environment where commodity prices are rising, hence global growth is robust. This would also likely indicate an environment where the USD is weakening, not strengthening. Hence the investment has a macroeconomic element. This is especially important for investors who have holding periods regularly below three years.

The currency situation is a periodic issue for this company, hence I am not overly concerned about this factor as a long-term investor. My concern is how COVID-19 can permanently affect the usage of cash in the countries where the company does business. Its focus on emerging countries in Latin America certainly shields it more than if its business was focused on developed countries. However, there is no doubt the risk of this investment has increased over the last few weeks, and as a result, its intrinsic value has declined. The opportunity lies in the possibility the intrinsic value has declined considerably less than its stock price during the last few weeks and in fact over the last couple of years since Argentina's economic situation drifted towards another potential default.

I used a 10-year forecast in table 1 and no terminal value because it seems prudent to assume this business may be a shadow of itself 10 years in the future. However, I can't help thinking many investors would have thought the same thing 10 years earlier. The usage of cash in society has remained stubbornly resilient globally, as has the usage of gold as a "store of value", both are particularly true in emerging markets. Hence we may find the business over the next 10 years will produce results not too dissimilar to the last 10 years. Such a scenario would bring a windfall to shareholders who purchase at the current pricing.

I have initiated a small position to keep track of the business, and write this article to bring awareness of this quirky, unique business, as I have seen no articles published of this stock on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGUCY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.