The Market Does Not Seem Particularly Worried About COVID-19

The most pessimistic analysts fear that the COVID-19 will bring about an economic dislocation comparable to the 1930s, or at least 2008.

More seasoned market observers have been scratching their heads as to why, after the initial hiccough, the recent bear market curbed its losses to the point where those losses, at least to April 22, 2020, look like nothing more than a speed bump. To quote Howard Marks, Chairman of Oaktree Capital on CNBC, from a few days ago,

"We’re only down 15% from the all-time high of Feb. 19... it seems to me the world is more than 15% screwed up."

If COVID-19 is an existential threat to the global economy and markets, one would never know it from the behavior of the indexes such as the Dow. In all fairness, stock price action to April 22, 2020, hasn't been exactly bullish. ("Year to date" figures are from December 31, 2019, to that date.) But neither does it reflect a 2008 level recession, let alone a depression. Instead, this seems to be more reflective of relatively isolated issues with one or more sectors, with the full year 2015 being the nearest comparable.

The COVID-19 crisis was so dramatic that it pushed the other major economic story off the front pages: the collapse of oil prices globally. But looking at the market action instead of the news, one would think that the latter is the main factor causing the market fall, as was the case in 2015. Breaking down the performance of the Dow index in 2020 year to date, and full year 2015, and 2008 by sector, and starting with energy, one can see how this might be the case:

Sector: Energy 2020 YTD 2015 FY 2008 FY Chevron -29.9% -19.8% -20.7% Exxon Mobil -39.7% -15.7% -14.8% Sector Average -34.8% -17.8% -17.8%

For this sector, the current year is the worst by far, than both 2015 and 2008. And it's no wonder, because oil prices fell all the way into negative territory on April 20, 2020, versus one quarter in 2015, and slightly more than one half in 2008, bottoming in the low $40s and low $30s, respectively, in the other years. Both the underlying shock and the weakness of the associated equities go a long way in explaining the year to date fall in the indexes. (Price and index data are sourced from the Dogs of the Dow website, and the sector averages assume equal weights for the stocks in the sector.)

Another hard-hit sector, industrials, is more of a mixed bag:

Sector: Industrials 2020 YTD 2015 FY 2008 FY Boeing -58.4% 11.2% -51.2% Caterpillar -25.1% -25.8% -38.4% Dow/DuPont -41.9% -9.9% -42.6% 3M -11.6% -8.3% -31.8% Raytheon/United Technologies -28.1% -16.5% -30.0% Sector Average -33.1% -9.9% -38.8%

In this group, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and 3M (NYSE:MMM) are doing about as well as in 2015 and much better than in 2008. The two defense contractors, Boeing (BA) and Raytheon/United Technologies (RTX), seem to be on cycles of their own, although their 2020 performances are comparable to those that existed in the recession conditions of 2008 and worse than in 2015. The last comparison between Dow (DOW) (in 2020) and DuPont (NYSE:DD), its predecessor in the index in the other two years, before their merger and spin-off of Dow, is skewed by the fact that Dow is more of a commodity chemical company and, hence, more economy-sensitive.

Another hard-hit sector is financials.

Sector: Financials 2020 YTD 2015 FY 2008 FY American Express -33.7% -25.2% -64.4% Goldman Sachs -22.5% -7.0% -59.2% JPMorgan Chase -35.9% 5.5% -27.1% Travelers (Citigroup in 2008) -25.7% 6.6% -77.2% Visa -11.6% 18.3% n/a Sector Average -26.1% -0.4% -56.7%

American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock is down only slightly more in 2020 than in 2015, and much less than in 2008. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is doing worse than in both 2015 and 2008, which reflects, among other things, greater energy exposure than the other concerns. The other financial stocks are down quite a bit more in 2020 than in 2015, but much less than in 2008. In most cases, the fee-based servicing businesses are doing fine, but the "deal" businesses (lending and investment banking) have taken a hit. Financials tend to get hit harder than most others in a "real" recession like that of 2008. Warren Buffett likes to buy them in such hard times.

Now, we turn to a sector, technology, where the story is very different from the three above.

Sector: Technology 2020 YTD 2015 FY 2008 FY Apple -6.1% -15.5% -33.4% Cisco Systems -12.3% -2.4% -38.9% IBM -11.0% -14.2% -22.1% Intel -0.1% -5.1% -45.0% Microsoft 10.0% 19.4% -45.4% Sector Average -3.9% -3.6% -37.0%

Technology is doing almost as well in 2020, as in 2015, and much better than in 2008. That's because "tech" supports "shelter in place" initiatives such as working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A somewhat similar story may be told by the health sector, which is showing low single-digit percentage losses in 2020, versus low single-digit percentage gains in 2015, but avoiding the huge losses of 2008.

Sector: Health 2020 YTD 2015 FY 2008 FY Johnson & Johnson 4.9% -1.8% -10.3% Merck -12.1% -7.0% -47.7% Pfizer -7.3% 3.6% -22.1% UnitedHealth -5.8% 16.4% -44.2% Sector Average -5.1% 2.8% -31.1%

Likewise, this sector is buoyed by the fact that it is expected to find a vaccine or cure, or at least diagnostics, for COVID-19.

Finally,

Sector: Consumer 2020 YTD 2015 FY 2008 FY Coca-Cola -17.5% 1.8% -26.2% Disney -30.1% 11.6% -29.7% Home Depot -6.5% 26.0% -14.6% McDonald's -5.6% 26.1% 5.6% Nike -12.6% 30.0% -26.2% Procter & Gamble -4.4% -12.8% -15.8% Verizon -5.6% -1.2% -22.4% Walgreens Boots -11.6% 10.0% -20.7% Walmart 11.0% -28.6% 17.9% Sector Average -9.2% 7.0% -14.7%

This is a defensive sector whose reaction to the bear market has been relatively mild. It has apparently suffered somewhat from the COVID-19, but not to the degree that was the case in 2008, when earnings and stock prices were hammered by more traditional concerns. As a group, these stocks rose in 2015, suggesting that this was not among the afflicted sectors at the time.

All in all, it seems that fears of COVID-19 are less important than the fall in oil prices or other factors in driving down stocks this year. This does not seem like a broad-based opportunity to "buy low," but rather a narrow-based chance to "pick and choose."

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, IBM, WBA, XOM. Business relationship disclosure: I am also publishing this article on the site of Value Walk, an affiliation that may compensate me depending on the success on its site.

Additional disclosure: I may reestablish my positions in DOW, MMM, or PFE at any time.