Prospects For A 'U-Shaped' Recovery Have Hit Emerson Hard

These shares have some appeal if Emerson can manage a little better than 2% revenue growth over the next decade with modest improvements in FCF margins.

Emerson is taking more costs out of the business and is still leveraged to trends like increased digitalization in process industries, as well as new opportunities in biopharma and food/beverage.

Emerson Electric (EMR) was already looking at a slowdown before Covid-19 swept around the world, but now the company is looking at a much sharper downturn as automation projects, particularly in petrochemicals, get pushed further. Management is doing what they’ve done in the past, using the downturn as an opportunity to streamline and take out costs, but the Street seems to really dislike the uncertainty as to Emerson’s recovery path in 2021 and beyond.

I don’t think Emerson will see a 2009-style recovery, but I do think many of these projects will eventually get done, and I think Emerson can benefit from other trends and drivers like increased automation in industries like food/beverage and healthcare/biopharma and increased digitalization of process industries. If Emerson can manage long-term growth of around 2%, these shares look priced to give investors a solid risk-adjusted return.

On Balance, An Okay Quarter In A Challenging Environment

Emerson came in more than 3% light on revenue, which isn’t so bad given the sharp decline in many markets in March. While Emerson beat on an EPS basis, some investors may quibble with earnings quality, as segment earnings were only a little better than expected, though I’d argue reduced expenses at the corporate line is still a positive.

Revenue dropped 7% in organic terms, with an 8% drop in the Automation Solutions business. Without any other peer reports to look at, it’s hard to put that result in context, but I can’t say it was surprising to see oil/gas was weak or that life sciences was strong (stronger food/beverage was a little surprising, but that’s a hugely idiosyncratic market). The CRS business was down about 5%, with weakness in both Climate and Tools/Home, the former not being surprising in the context of Lennox’s (LII) recent report.

Gross margin declined just 10bp, but I would expect this line-item to get much worse in the next quarter and remain below this quarter’s level until late into fiscal 2021. Operating and segment earnings are complicated by various charges and items; Emerson’s earnings reports are some of the messiest among the companies I follow. Looking only at the adjusted non-GAAP results, operating income rose 4%, with margin expanding 160bp, while segment profits declined 6% with a 50bp margin expansion. Looking at the segments, AS saw a 7% adjusted decline, with margin expanding 50bp, while CRS saw a 5% decline and 40bp of margin expansion.

Orders Don’t Give Much Insight Now

Emerson’s orders held up well this quarter, declining 1% with a small drop in AS, but I would expect significant declines in the coming quarters. Around 20% of Emerson’s business is in the oil/gas sector, and another 10% in the petrochemical/chemical sector, and there’s no way that companies like Exxon (XOM) are going to cut capex by 20% to 25% or more and that doesn’t flow back to Emerson in the form of delayed/canceled projects.

Exactly how this all shakes out is a big unknown now. I give Emerson a lot of credit for not only attempting guidance for the rest of the year, but also going into a pretty detailed presentation of their underlying assumptions.

At the risk of oversimplifying things, Emerson is in a different position than it was coming out of the global financial crisis a decade ago. The company has significantly reduced its exposure to greenfield (or KOB1) projects in favor of more KOB2 and KOB3 (upgrade, modernization, optimization and maintenance) work. That should make for a shallower decline, but also a less robust recovery, with LNG projects still a significant potential swing factor. On the negative side, Emerson’s higher mix of instrumentation will probably lead to steeper declines than peers like Honeywell (HON) and maybe Rockwell (ROK).

End-market changes also factor into this discussion. I don’t know whether we’re going to see significant reshoring in process industries, but it’s at least plausible that that could happen in areas like pharmaceutical ingredients and other healthcare niches. I do know, though, that there will continue to be an ongoing shift toward digitalization in process industries, and Emerson has an under-appreciated digitalization business within the automation operations.

Longer-Term Strategic Changes Will Wait

Some investors were a little disappointed back in February when management made it clear at their investor day that there were no immediate plans to break up the company. About 10% of the company’s sales are under review, though, and given the level of detail management offered on the tools business, maybe that’s being showcased for a possible sale.

Management was already underway with a cost structuring effort (like I said, Emerson has a history of using downturns to strip out costs), and they increased their cost-out target for 2020 by $65M (to $280M out of a $425M target). More significant efforts, like using M&A to reduce its net exposure to the oil/gas complex, will likely have to wait.

Long term, though, I don’t think the automation business and CRS make all that much sense together. The CRS business generates good margins, and I think Emerson would find willing buyers for the major constituents.

The Outlook

I don’t expect Emerson to be a relative outperformer over the next six to eight quarters; I think Honeywell will outperform in process automation (ABB (ABB) as well, maybe), and I think climate companies like Trane (TT) and Johnson Controls (JCI) will outperform in that segment. That, in turn, may well explain at least some of the company’s underperformance relative to the industrial sector on a year-to-date and trailing 12-month basis.

Just how much demand destruction there has been (versus deferrals) is a key unknown. I expect a double-digit decline in revenue in 2020 and I see a risk of another modest decline in 2021. I see a recovery after that, but my growth rate for the next decade drops from almost 4% to a little over 2%. I do think management will hit its margin targets, though, and I think mid-teens FCF margins are still attainable, which would leverage that 2%-plus revenue growth into better than 4% FCF growth.

Discounting back those cash flows, I believe Emerson is now priced for a high single-digit to low double-digit return, which looks pretty respectable now. The shares also do look undervalued on a margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, but given the abnormally high modeling uncertainties over the next four to eight quarters, I’m not as eager to rely on that approach (the “garbage in, garbage out” problem).

The Bottom Line

I want to see the results from companies like Honeywell, Rockwell, Trane, and so on before picking favorites, but I expect Emerson to settle on the “buy” side of the spectrum. It probably won’t emerge as the most undervalued option, but I think the combination of quality and opportunity are at least decent now for investors with a long-term horizon and an ability to stomach above-average uncertainty in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.