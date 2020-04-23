Cosco Shipping Ports: Downside Risks Remain Despite Cheapness

However, market consensus' revenue and earnings estimates for the company seem a tad too optimistic, which implies downside risks if trade demand is weaker-than-expected.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports has an estimated $1.1 billion of cash on the company's books, and there is upside for shareholders if it can acquire quality assets at bargain prices.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports' overall throughput declined -5.7% YoY to 23,796,300 TEU in 3M2020, but most of its port terminals in Mainland China have seen a recovery in March 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Hong Kong-listed Mainland China port operator COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (OTCPK:CSPKF) (OTC:CSPKY) [1199:HK].

COSCO SHIPPING Ports' overall throughput declined -5.7% YoY to 23,796,300 TEU in 3M2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but most of its port terminals in Mainland China have seen a recovery in March 2020. Furthermore, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has an estimated $1.1 billion of cash on the company's books taking into account cash proceeds from recent disposals, and there is upside for shareholders if it can acquire quality assets at bargain prices leveraging on its strong financial position.

I also acknowledge that the stock's valuations are cheap. COSCO SHIPPING Ports trades at 0.32 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 0.64 times and 0.85 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 5.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 10.5 times and 10.7 times respectively. COSCO SHIPPING Ports also offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 7.5%.

Nevertheless, I think that a "Neutral" rating for COSCO SHIPPING Ports is warranted, as market consensus' revenue and earnings estimates for the company seem a tad too optimistic, which implies downside risks. If global trade demand and utilization rates for manufacturing plants turn out to be lower-than-expected, COSCO SHIPPING Ports' throughput, revenue and earnings for FY2020 could possibly disappoint and potentially lead to another round of valuation de-rating for the stock.

Readers are advised to trade in COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1199:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.8 million, and market capitalization is above $1.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited is a leading port operator which operated 36 port terminals and 197 container berths, with an annual handling capacity of 113 million TEU as of December 31, 2019. The company is 48.84% owned by COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CICOF) (OTCPK:CICOY) [1919:HK], which in turn is 46.22% owned by state-owned enterprise China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited. COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited became a pure-play port operator in 2016 after it divested its container leasing business.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports' Domestic And Overseas Portfolio

Source: COSCO SHIPPING Ports' FY2019 Financial Results Presentation Slides

Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Throughput Growth

COSCO SHIPPING Ports' overall throughput declined -5.7% YoY to 23,796,300 TEU in the first three months of FY2020, with a -9.0% YoY decrease in throughput for the company's port terminals in Greater China partially offset by a +2.8% YoY throughout growth for its overseas port terminals.

Market consensus expects COSCO SHIPPING Ports' revenue and earnings per share to decrease by -2% YoY and -6% YoY to $1,006.7 million and $0.09258 respectively in FY2020. This implies that the rate of decline in throughput growth for COSCO SHIPPING Ports on a full-year basis might not be as severe as earlier feared.

Most of COSCO SHIPPING Ports' port terminals in Mainland China have seen a recovery in March 2020.

For example, the company's port terminals in the Bohai Rim region have seen a significant reversal from a -10.5% YoY throughput decline in February 2020 to a +12.1% YoY throughput growth in March 2020. COSCO SHIPPING Ports' port terminals in Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta saw their YoY throughput decline narrow last month. The company's port terminals in Pearl River Delta witnessed their YoY throughput decline go from -22.8% in February 2020 to -5.8% in March 2020, while the throughput decline for COSCO SHIPPING Ports' port terminals in Yangtze River Delta was -32.0% in March 2020 compared with a -43.4% decline in February 2020.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020, COSCO SHIPPING Ports noted that "things are turning around already" for the company's port terminals in Mainland China, as the company sees "gradual resumption of production at our factories and facilities" in the country.

On the flip side, the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak has yet to be fully factored into COSCO SHIPPING Ports' throughput numbers for its overseas port terminals. The company's overseas port terminals have already seen throughput growth reverse from a +5.3% YoY growth in February 2020 to -2.4% YoY decrease in March 2020.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports highlighted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020 that it expects a "drop of 3% to 5%" in throughput for its overseas port terminals for FY2020 on a full-year basis.

Nevertheless, there could be downside risks to COSCO SHIPPING Ports' throughput, revenue and earnings for FY2020, if global trade demand and utilization rates for manufacturing plants turn out to be lower-than-expected as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disposals Strengthened Financial Position With Potential Upside From Capital Recycling Strategy

COSCO SHIPPING Ports' net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing (excluding lease liabilities) was a manageable 34.0% as of December 31, 2019, but the company's current financial position is stronger than what headline number suggests.

The company had a cash balance of $957 million (including $30 million in restricted bank deposits) as of end-FY2019. However, this does not include cash proceeds of $250.85 million which COSCO SHIPPING Ports received in February 2020 from the divestment of its equity interests in Yangzhou Yuanyang Terminal and Zhangjiagang Terminal. Furthermore, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has expressed its intention to divest its stakes in Taicang Terminal and Jiangsu Petrochemical Terminal in FY2020. Notably, the four port terminals mentioned above contribute in aggregate less than 3% of the company's FY2019 net profit, which suggests that the loss of earnings as a result of divestment will be minimal.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports explained at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020 that the company chooses to dispose of port terminals which it deems to have limited potential for yield enhancement. This suggests that the company is actively optimizing its portfolio to do away with inferior assets, and not simply selling assets in a bid to raise cash.

More importantly, COSCO SHIPPING Ports also noted at the recent earnings call that "there could be unique opportunities presented in the market" given the current market environment, and it stressed that "we have to be very much prepared so that when the time is right, we will grasp such opportunities."

It is clear that COSCO SHIPPING Ports has a capital recycling strategy in place. There is upside for the company's shareholders, if COSCO SHIPPING Ports can pick up quality assets at distressed prices by leveraging on its strong financial position. COSCO SHIPPING Ports has not simply been just selling assets, it has acquired stakes in a number of ports in the past few years as well. Some of the recent acquisitions include buying a 70% equity interest in Wuhan Yangluo Terminal, a 51% equity interest in Nantong Tonghai Terminal and a 60% Stake in Chancay Terminal among others.

Valuation

COSCO SHIPPING Ports trades at 0.32 times P/B based on its share price of HK$3.87 as of April 22, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.64 times and 0.85 times respectively. COSCO SHIPPING Ports' current P/B multiple is even lower than its prior historical trough P/B multiple of 0.36 times registered during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports is valued by the market at 5.1 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 5.4 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. In contrast, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 10.5 times and 10.7 times respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, COSCO SHIPPING Ports traded as low as 2.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 3.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 7.7% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 7.5%. The company proposed a final dividend of $0.02028 per share for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to $0.03928 for FY2019. This implies a -7.2% YoY decline in absolute terms, but COSCO SHIPPING Ports has maintained its dividend payout ratio at 40% for FY2019 which is the same level as FY2018.

Notably, COSCO SHIPPING Ports highlighted at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020 that "our strong cash flow is going to ensure that the dividend payout for 2020 will be sustained" and "against the low interest rate environment, our dividend yield is still on the higher side." Furthermore, market consensus expects COSCO SHIPPING Ports' dividends per share to only decline slightly by -3% YoY to $0.03792 in FY2020. In other words, COSCO SHIPPING Ports is very likely to maintain its 40% dividend payout ratio this year, and remain as an attractive yield play for investors.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for COSCO SHIPPING Ports are weaker-than-expected global trade demand due to the current coronavirus outbreak, a weakening of the company's financial position, a failure to realize value for shareholders with the company's capital recycling strategy, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.