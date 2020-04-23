Visa Will Not Be Acquired By Berkshire Hathaway

Visa (V) has been mentioned as a potential takeover target for Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Due to the tremendous 10-year bull market that ended last month, Berkshire Hathaway could not find productive uses for its cash in recent years and thus it has now accumulated an excessive cash hoard of $128.0 billion. As a result, there has been speculation that Berkshire Hathaway will take advantage of the recent sell-off, which was triggered by coronavirus, and will try to perform a major acquisition. Nevertheless, in this article, I will discuss why Warren Buffett is not likely to pursue the acquisition of Visa.

The effect of coronavirus on Visa

The outbreak of coronavirus has greatly affected the business of Visa. Most countries have imposed social distancing or a total lock-down in order to limit the propagation of the virus. Consequently, consumer spending has plunged, most notably in travel, fuel, restaurants and entertainment. This development will undoubtedly take its toll on the results of Visa.

Visa recently announced a sharp decrease in domestic spending and payment volumes in the second half of March. In the period 1-28/3, U.S. payments volume fell only 4% over last year’s period but the sharp decline occurred in the second half of the month. Therefore, the effect of coronavirus on the results of Visa will become greater in the running quarter.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on the results of Visa, the stock has plunged 25% in about two months. It is the first time in more than a decade that the stock incurs such a large correction. As Warren Buffett is well-known for its focus on the valuation of companies, it is only natural that some investors wonder whether he may become interested in Visa now that the latter has finally incurred a meaningful correction.

Moreover, Buffett has always advised investors to be greedy when others are fearful. The ongoing sell-off is an ideal opportunity for him to finally identify great companies at attractive valuation levels, after several years of inertia due to rich valuation levels.

Furthermore, it is unrealistic to expect coronavirus to condemn the whole world to a permanent recession. Many pharmaceutical companies are doing their best to identify an effective treatment and a vaccine and they will achieve their goal sooner or later. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results so far and may be able to develop a drug as soon as next month. In addition, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) may be able to produce a vaccine early next year. As soon as the coronavirus crisis subsides, Visa will return to its reliable, multi-year growth trajectory. It is also worth noting that the growth trajectory of Visa is so strong that analysts expect the company to post essentially flat earnings per share in this fiscal year (ending in September).

Why Visa could be a great fit for Berkshire Hathaway

Visa is the global leader in digital payments. It is present in more than 200 countries and operates in an essential duopoly, as the vast majority of global electronic payments are processed by Visa and Mastercard (MA). Visa also has unparalleled brand strength. Consumers demand to pay merchants via Visa cards and thus they essentially force merchants to accept these cards. As a result, merchants have to pay a fee to Visa in most of their transactions. If they refuse to cooperate with Visa, they run the risk of losing a significant portion of their customers. This is one of the strongest competitive advantages a company can hope for. Buffett is well-known for his focus on companies that have a strong competitive advantage and operate in businesses with weak competition. Therefore, Visa is a great fit for the portfolio of the Oracle.

Moreover, Visa has grown at a breathtaking pace for several years. The company has essentially quintupled its earnings per share in the last nine years and its IPO has been one of the most successful in history. Since its IPO in 2008, Visa has rallied more than 14-fold, from $11 in 2008 to $160 now.

Even better, Visa still has exciting growth prospects ahead, as there is plenty of room for future growth. The main growth driver is the secular shift from cash to a cashless society. While digital payments have already prevailed in most developed countries, there is still ample room for growth of digital payments. It was only in 2017 that global digital payments exceeded cash transactions for the first time in history and there is still $17 trillion of payments done in cash and checks every year.

Moreover, China and India, which have a population of almost 1.4 billion people each, represent immense growth opportunities for Visa, as they are in the early phases of shifting to a cashless economy. China opened its doors to foreign payment processing firms only five years ago so Visa has plenty of room to grow in this country in the years ahead.

Furthermore, Visa needs to spend minimal amounts on capital expenses in order to maintain its dominant position. As a result, the company enjoys excessive free cash flows. To be sure, capital expenses have amounted to less than 10% of cash flows from operations in every single year in the last decade. As a result, Visa has posted strong free cash flows every year.

Overall, Visa has a dominant position in an essential duopoly, it has an exceptional growth record and ample room to keep growing for years. In addition, it enjoys excessive free cash flows, which are available for shareholder distributions in the form of dividends and share repurchases. All these exceptional features of Visa are key investing criteria for Buffett and hence Visa could be a great fit for Berkshire Hathaway.

Valuation

Despite its recent 25% correction, Visa is still trading at a markedly rich valuation level. More precisely, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. On the one hand, thanks to its aforementioned virtues, Visa has always traded with a rich premium. On the other hand, over the past 10 years, Visa has spent only 2% of the time trading over a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 30. It is thus evident that the stock is currently trading at an exceptionally rich valuation level, even when compared to its historic norm.

Even worse, Berkshire Hathaway would have to pay a meaningful premium on top of the current stock price in order to acquire Visa. The minimum takeover premium for such an exceptional company would be 30%. If Berkshire Hathaway paid such a premium, it would essentially acquire Visa at an all-time high stock price and at an exceptionally rich valuation level. As the recent sell-off has led many companies to attractive or reasonable valuation levels, Buffett would certainly refuse to spend all the cash pile of Berkshire and take on some debt to acquire Visa at a nosebleed valuation level.

Final thoughts

Thanks to the outbreak of coronavirus, investors expect Berkshire Hathaway to spend a significant portion of its cash hoard to acquire a company. Visa has a series of key features, which render it a great fit for the investing criteria of Buffett. However, despite its recent correction, the stock is still trading at an abnormally rich valuation level and the Oracle would have to pay a premium on top of the current stock price. As Buffett is always laser-focused on valuation, he is not likely to acquire Visa.

