AbbVie: Strong Growth Ahead

ABBV maintained a strong pipeline prior to the acquisition, but this will only strengthen as well as diversify the current and future portfolio.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has long been a favorite dividend growth stock of mine and many others. During the current COVID-19 crisis we are living through, it is more important than ever to ensure you maintain a portfolio of high-quality stocks.

High quality is exactly what ABBV has been. The company hit its stride in 2017 into the beginning of 2018 as Humira sales catapulted the stock to its all-time high of $125.86 in January 2018. Today, shares of ABBV are trading around $80, which is roughly a 36% drop from those highs.

At current levels, ABBV is now trading at the same level it was when it announced they were acquiring Allergan (AGN) last June 2019, which resulted in a 20% sell-off in the weeks following the announcement. However, since bottoming out at $62 in August of 2019, investors have started to come around on the idea of the Allergan acquisition, one that I was behind from the start.

AbbVie is primed for strong growth in the years ahead, and I believe the addition of Allergan will only further build upon that.

Source: Allergan.com

Acquiring Allergan Adds Much-Needed Diversification

On June 25, 2019, ABBV announced that they would be acquiring Allergan for $63 billion. This was a much-needed deal for ABBV investors due to the expiring US Humira patent in 2023. A few years back, Humira sales accounted for over 65% of total company sales. Fast-forward to 2019, Humira sales now account for 57% of total sales, as other drugs begin to pay dividends for the company.

Here is a look at the product mix for the company at the conclusion of 2019.

Chart created by author

In 2019, Humira sales experienced their first annual decline, dropping 3.8% from the prior year but still contributing $19.2 billion in annual sales. Humira's international sales dropped roughly 28% on the year, which was within the company's expectations, given the loss of protection.

As the company inches closer to 2023, which is when Humira fully loses its patent protection, they decided that an investment in Allergan would not only bolster their already strong pipeline but also diversify their current portfolio of offerings. Allergan will add additional high-profile drugs, including the likes of Botox, which should help boost further growth in the coming years.

In addition to diversifying the portfolio, the Allergan acquisition will also provide roughly $2 billion in synergies, according to management, in areas such as sales and marketing, as well as R&D costs.

In 2019, ABBV produced operating cash flows of $13.3 billion, roughly in-line with the prior year. Allergan produced operating cash flows of $7.2 billion, which should bring the combined total operating cash flows to $20.5 billion for the new AbbVie company.

A Deep Pipeline Will Ensure Growth Continues Into The Future

Humira has, obviously, been a major strong point of the company over the years, but with the company losing patent protection in the coming years, they will no longer be able to rely on the number one selling drug as much as years past, thus they will have to see their recently released drugs produce and their strong pipeline come to fruition.

The company's hematologic oncology segment has been a bright spot for the company, which has turned into a $5.5 billion product segment. The main drug in this group is Imbruvica, which saw sales rise an average of 37% each of the last three years, contributed $4.7 billion in sales during 2019.

Imbruvica continues to perform quite well and according to management, they are expecting the drug to peak at sales of $7 billion. The two other up and coming drugs management is excited about are Rinvoq and Skyrizi. Both of these drugs are expected to see peak sales of $6.5 billion and $5 billion, respectively.

The company maintains a strong pipeline of drugs going through different phases of testing, and they are hopeful for this pipeline to begin bearing fruit in the coming years. Here is a look at the pipeline, which contains nearly 40 clinical programs in testing.

Source: ABBV R&D Pipeline Presentation

One of the company's main focal points for 2020 is to develop their mid-stage pipeline. According to the company's earnings presentation:

the most advanced programs in the mid- to late-stage pipeline which is expected to be approved by 2022 include navitoclax for myelofibrosis, ABBV-951 for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease and veliparib for the treatment of ovarian cancer and BRCA breast cancer."

Pharmaceutical companies understand the work that is needed to get a program from mid-stage testing to fully approved and launched. We have seen the company fail in recent years with clinicals that had investors excited, only to see programs fail testing and fall off the pipeline. It is important to track pipeline progress throughout the year.

Debt Levels Continue To Inflate

The acquisition of Allergan was no throw in the bucket for the company as it added on $40 billion directly related to acquiring the company and then an additional $20 billion of debt on AGN's balance sheet. This means that when the deal closes, the new combined company will have between $80 billion and $90 billion in total debt.

The debt levels for the company have been a worry for many investors as it relates to the acquisition, but with cash flows surpassing $20 billion annually, the company should be able to dwindle the total debt down in the first few years. In the company merger presentation, they stated their commitment to maintaining and improving their credit rating in addition to "reducing debt by $15 billion to $18 billion before the end of 2021."

Source: ABBV Merger Presentation

Cash Flows Should Spur Further Dividend Increases

Debt is a big concern for investors, rightfully so, but another area of concern is how the pending acquisition will affect the dividend.

Source: FAST Graphs

Since being spun-off from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend an average of 40% per year. The company currently sports a dividend yield of 5.9%, which is well above the company's five-year average yield of 3.9%.

In 2019, the company distributed $6.4 billion in funds related to the dividend.

Source: ABBV 10-K

As I already alluded to above, the new combined company will see operating cash flows exceed $20 billion, which should rise over the first couple of years as synergies begin to take effect. This operating cash flow is expected to contribute towards reducing these debt levels by $15-18 billion in the next two years, which averages out to around roughly $8 billion per year. Dividends to be paid are expected to be in the range of $7-8 billion the next two years, as such, the expected operating cash flows will more than support this. I believe the ABBV dividend is well-supported for increases moving forward.

Investor Takeaway

AbbVie has a lot to be excited about between the Allergan acquisition and the company's strong pipeline of products coming to fruition. Humira still remains the top-selling drug in the world, but we also saw its first annual decrease in sales as European protection is no longer there.

The Allergan acquisition is supposed to be closed by early summer if all goes according to plan, and a lot of my assumptions above are predicated on this deal closing. Keeping a close eye on debt levels will be important for investors as debt will be quite high, but the new combined company will produce strong operating cash flows for the foreseeable future, which should lead to further growth and dividend increases for investors.

Source: FAST Graphs

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Author's Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.