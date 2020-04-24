The Boeing Cash Cow
by: Dhierin Bechai
Summary
Dreamliner deliveries for Q1 were at lowest levels in years, which likely will affect deferred production balance reductions.
Rate reductions and production adjustments could further cloud the unit margin trajectory.
Production is still profitable.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be reporting its Q1 earnings on the 29th of April before the opening bell. On that day, the company also will detail the deferred production balance of the Boeing 787.