Wall Street-Tweak: Inform Retail Investors Of The Stock Borrow Earnings They Lose Out On.

This invisible revenue stream distorts some of the "business" of issuance and fiduciary incentives for retail clients.

Letting firms pledge investor securities for short selling is lucrative for firms, but bad for investors.

Very rarely I guest lecture in Columbia University's, value investing program as the honored guest of award-winning professor Paul Johnson's. In sep 2014 after releasing The Nature of Value, I presented a lecture on the recent GoPro * IPO and the trainwreck it was likely to become.

Students were surprised when I suggested the IPO which had just risen 50% in a few weeks and was valued at $4bn could be bankrupt in 5-15 years.

Being right on this wasn't difficult as GoPro's strategic advantage footprint, see above and moats were short-lived. They had a lead in retail distribution (2 year edge) and a great product in a short cycle industry (2-3 yr edge). These aren't moats, they are open drawbridges.

The results are below:

The real interesting thing in the class was asking the MBA students, "assuming our short thesis is correct, what could we do about it?" The correct answer was actually "nothing".

Wall street had already extracted the "short" money from the new shareholders of GOPRO and they didn't even know it.

So lets short GoPro in 2015:

Short the shares Buy put options

Option #2, buying puts was prohibitively expensive as the street was aware of the IPO. The skew and Volatility priced into puts was through the roof indicating the very real potential for problems. Selling calls was an option...but reals risks for market insanity to continue to mean it didn't make sense for most investors here.

Shorting the shares was also effectively a non-starter for retail investors. Finding shares to short was nearly impossible. If one could find the shares, they were offered at 60-80% annual lending rates. To put the position on meant the risk of being short very expensive. This high borrow cost made the risk-reward un-interesting.

So who won here?

GoPro as they raised $427m

GoPro's CEO who later paid himself $235m

Investment bankers who likely got 7% of the IPO $30m

Customer's brokers who lent out shares at 60-70%/yr. Estimate on $100m maybe $60-70m...but who knows.

It seems that brokers that there is a potential conflict of interest here. Investment banker have an interest in selling shares to retail if they know short interest will be high. The "hotter" more controversial the IPO, the better for them.

Retail investors are likely unaware that as they were losing money post IPO, their brokers who sold them the shares were making 50-60% rates of return.

Maybe, just maybe stock-borrow proceeds should be allocated to shareowners by default or at least make a rule to publish the forgone returns to the owners.

Most likely Joe and Jane main street would like some of the returns available from lending their securities out or at least to be aware of them. Anyone out there interested in an extra 20-60% return.....

Thoughts?

Many things that are legal aren't necessarily right or just.

*the slide deck was from a follow on presentation in 2015 supporting the original sep. 2014 short thesis, only the price chart was updated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.