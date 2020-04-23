BlackRock NJ CEF: 14% Discount To NAV And 7.25% Taxable Equivalent Yield

This CEF currently has a tax-free yield of 5.08% (a 7.25% tax equivalent for investors with tax bracket of 30.4% at the state and federal level).

To keep readers on their toes, I am going to go outside of my comfort zone. Given many SA readers' unquenchable thirst for yield, in a historically low interest rate environment, I write to share an idea for income investors. Specifically, the BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ). This investment vehicle now offers a 14% discount to NAV and a 7.25% taxable equivalent yield (assuming a 30.4% federal and state tax brackets).

Source: Fidelity

The discount to NAV on this BlackRock fund is within 1% of its all-time wides to NAV. Pricing hasn't been this extreme since the 2008 financial crash.

I believe MUJ is an attractive fund in the current market environment, given the large discount to NAV and generous yield. This is even more appealing for New Jersey residents, as distributions are tax free at both the federal and state levels. This closed-end fund offers the combination of safety, high tax-free yield, plus the potential for capital gains as its discount to NAV narrows, when markets normalize and uncertainty lifts.

When you have a market dynamic where there are no buyers and a few sellers, you get price dislocations. Given the heightened sense of fear gripping the market since the last week of February, throughout March and into early April, that fear spread its tentacles to vast subsections of the financial market and even touched pockets of the sleepy municipal bond market. MUJ hasn't been immune. The underling bonds held in MUJ have average bond rating of A. Municipal bonds have an average default rate of less than 0.25% and it is even lower for A-rated muni bonds which is the average rating for this fund. There are wide spread fears about municipal finances and New Jersey has been the second most impacted state for Covid-19. This combined with New Jersey's questionable finances pre-crisis may have led to this fear-based selling. However, despite the current environment, NJ will make spending cuts as needed to mitigate some of the negative impacts of Covid-19 after any Federal aid. As a result, the underlying collateral held within this diversified portfolio of NJ municipal bonds should, ultimately, be money good credits.

While the 10-year Treasury is currently yielding roughly 0.63%, and this fund has a 10-year effective duration, MUJ currently yields 5.08% tax-free. For example, if you are in the 30.4% combined federal/state tax bracket, your effective tax equivalent yield would be roughly 7.25%.

Enclosed below is the tax equivalent yield table for New Jersey residents.

Source: Nuveen

By the way, non New Jersey residents can buy this CEF, but the income would be taxable at the state level.

The discount to NAV on this BlackRock fund has only been higher less than 1% of the time during its lifetime, such as during the 2008 crash and during this 2020 meltdown. This gives patient income investors the potential for capital gains. MUJ currently yields approximately 71% more than the Vanguard New Jersey Long-Term Tax-Exempt Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VNJUX), which yields just 2.97%.

With 10-year Treasuries yield only 0.63%, this fund offers a 14% discount to NAV on top of a high tax-free yield. I like this closed-end fund more than its open-end fund equivalent because it is less likely to become a victim of forced selling like we encountered last month in the fixed-income (and equity) markets. Bond funds without a cash cushion were forced to liquidate bonds at unfavorable prices to meet redemptions. Closed-end funds such as MUJ don't have to liquidate bonds to meet redemptions since CEFs are bought and sold by investors. Moreover, there are no specific sales of bonds in its portfolio to meet redemptions. MUJ also has a three-month distribution coverage ratio of 106% as of 2/29/20 (see).

This provides more details on MUJ in terms of performance, key facts, portfolio characteristics, ratings, holdings, exposure breakdown, portfolio managers, and literature. Here is a good blog piece from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on muni bond closed-end funds. MYJ is BlackRock’s other NJ closed-end fund.

BlackRock will repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares of MUJ and other closed-end funds as on Nov. 30, 2019, commencing on Dec. 1, 2019, through Nov. 30, 2020. And it would be opportunistic for BlackRock to initiate a buyback at a time that coincides with a nearly record discount to NAV.

Thinking Outside Of The Box

Perhaps, it makes sense for MYJ and MUJ to merge. In terms of precedent and an action that may foreshadow a bold move like this:

BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust ("Multi-State Municipal Series Trust") approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund ("NYMO"), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the "Merger"). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE's outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Conclusion

BlackRock is highly regarded in the financial world and manages nearly $7 trillion in assets. Given the historically high NAV, again, it is plausible that BlackRock could buy back shares of its closed-end funds such as MUJ and MYJ at some point in 2020.

I would argue that this is a more conservative way to generate tax-free income in a low interest rate world than instruments like Mall REITs and many MLPs. That said, the fund does employ 40.5% leverage, so it has a portfolio of $140 worth of bonds for every $100 invested. This leverage can amplify the NAV to the upside and downside, especially during a period of heightened volatility. Finally, these vehicles are really designed to be buy-and-hold type investments and for income investors. Given the high NAV, you are buying at a high margin of safety. That said, it is possible the NAV could widen, if the bond market gets rocky.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.