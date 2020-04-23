European Banks: Our Champion Picks

Because of their robust shape and track record for sound management, we think that KBC, Intesa and Credit Agricole are worth considering.

We also want to focus on businesses that are responsibly managing their reserves so that when dividends come back online, they'll be in sound shape to pay them.

It's not an easy time to assess the banking sector in this unprecedented time. Banks are managing risk in extensive portfolios of insurance and loans across industries, that to differing degrees, are contending with the numerous effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Now more than ever, we are scouting the banking industry to both screen for businesses that may present a safe store of value and to get a read on the economy for which banks are a barometer. We think we've found three interesting banking picks for investors' European bank exposures in the current environment that may present opportunity over the medium-to-long term: KBC Group (OTCPK:KBCSF), Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF) and Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF). Below we present an overview of these top picks and our framework for arriving at them.

The State of Banking

It goes without saying that interest rate is expected to be at very low levels with all the liquidity provided by the central banks around the world. Retail banking income as well as insurance asset management income will be under substantial pressure, with low net interest margins persisting. Decline in near-term GDP will most likely exceed the hit experienced during the 2007/2008 financial crisis. Moreover, a higher cost of risk is expected and all together these movements, to which banking is highly correlated, is going to be the main driver of lower earnings in the coming quarter.

The ECB has also made the emergency decision of postponing the bank stress test for this year and is delaying dividend payment in order to promote capital preservation and deal with rising NPLs and UPLs. During the financial crisis, banks were the epicenter of the problem. In this market environment, with credit and liquidity support, we think that banks can offer great value under the right conditions.

Cherry Picking

Although there are peculiarities in all the banks proposed as we'll show later, we cherry-picked these companies on the following shared criteria:

We looked for retail-oriented businesses with dominant market position and lower exposure to the investment banking division, which we know from our private equity activities is likely to suffer in this period. Strong fundamentals with a focus on cost/income ratio as a barometer for business efficiency, critical as retail banking becomes increasingly commoditised. As income investors, we want a sustainable dividend yield and commitment to shareholder remuneration. We believe in the integrated bank-insurance-asset management business model because this is the only way for these businesses to manage in a persistently low-interest rate environment. Cross-selling opportunities and these hedged business models are very important for these businesses to add value and generate a margin of safety beyond the net interest margin. We want quality businesses, which in this environment relies critically upon a superior CET1 ratio among its peers.

So which European banks fit the bill?

Our Picks

KBC - The Belgian Pick

The company has a very good track record delivering solid results mainly supported by fixed-rate mortgage. They were able to reduce their credit cost ratio over the latest year because of the fact that they've secured a loan portfolio at fixed rates higher than the perpetually falling current rates. KBC also aims to be one of the better capitalized financial institutions in the market. At the end of 2019, the common equity ratio amounted to 15.7% based on the Danish Compromise, a significantly higher buffer than its peer group in the Belgium market. Between the quality of their balance sheet and their high-rate mortgage portfolio, KBC is a local champion.

Intesa Sanpaolo - Pick From Italy

The company implements a great cross-selling strategy, aiming to become the top insurance company in Italy, improving its point-of-sale model with tobacco shop ATMs and increasing its position in transaction services. They also have an amazing real estate portfolio of prime locations for their branches which they are currently in the process of optimising, putting a high liquidation value floor on the market cap.

They managed to lower their UTP/NPL portfolio effectively from post-crisis highs. It goes without saying that Italy is not Intesa San Paolo and vice versa, even though Intesa receives that sort of discount. Intesa focuses its operations in Northern Italy where unemployment is the lowest and GDP is growing. It's essentially its own country. Their partnerships with NEXI and Sisal Pay are also a plus in this unprecedented time.

The market is discounting Italy on a relative basis the same way since the financial crisis and the Eurozone crisis. However looking at the data, the two graphs below show how the Italian SMEs are in a much better financial position than they were pre-2007 crisis (Cerved Report 2019):

D/E Ratio from 2007 to 2018

Cash Flow Evolution

Overall, Intesa proved solid economic performance over the year and achieved a common equity ratio amounting to 14.1%, a sufficient capital buffer in an environment more favourable than the precedent crisis.

Credit Agricole - French Pick

This is our preferred pick over BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), which has an ugly asset in Bank West, and Société Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF), which has a pretty big focus on IB and keeps racking up legal penalties. Société Generale also has a meaningful stake in ALD SA (OTC:ALLDF), which will be performing very poorly now. Credit Agricole has lower earnings volatility from the fact that they are not focusing on the IB division. On a sum-of-the-parts basis, the company could be explored for undervaluation (considering their Assurances business and Amundi acquisition). Retail acquisition located in strategic regions in Italy works much better than BNL's, owing to a very efficient inorganic growth strategy in regional banking markets like Emilia Romagna, rather than a lousy national-level M&A campaign. They also have a good CET1 ratio at 15.9%.

Risks And Concluding Remarks

Clearly, the banking sector is sensitive to economic conditions which are likely to deteriorate. Thankfully, the ECB have received relatively unified support in their commitment to provide liquidity. We think that these three picks are more resistant than most to the range of economic scenarios that could come out of the coronavirus situation, and for those of you looking for a European banking exposure, these stocks are a robust and fundamentally sound set to start with. When dividends come back online for European banks, these are likely to be able to pay at the high rates they once promised and to weather the coronavirus storm.

