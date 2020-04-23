Negative Oil Price And An 80% Upside Potential For DHT Holdings

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, half of the world’s population is currently in lockdown mode. Few cars are on the streets, and few airplanes are in the sky, nobody goes on cruise ships. The global lockdown has led to a significant decline in global oil demand. Even with the recent agreement on production cut among OPEC+ countries, we do not think it is enough. Yesterday, the WTI Futures dipped into negative territory to as low as -$40 per barrel for the first time in history. As oil is flooding the world, people are desperate to find places to store oil, pushing oil tankers’ spot rates through the roof. Oil tanker companies, including DHT Holdings (DHT) would benefit from this uptrend.

Negative oil price as no one accepts physical oil delivery

Many investors freak out due to negative May WTI oil futures prices. Oil futures traders and ETFs such as USO (USO), who do not take physical oil delivery, are closing their positions, dumping those future positions on the market, regardless of the price. However, it does not represent the overall oil market. It is just a matter of contract expiration and contract rollover.

With low global demand and excess supply, excess crude oil needs some place to be stored. As a consequence, the demand for renting oil tankers to store oil skyrockets, driving up tankers’ charter rates. The charter rates of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), which can store up to 2 million barrels of oil, have more than doubled to as much as $350,000 per day. Due to the tremendous demand for oil storage with limited tankers, the charter rates will keep going up.

DHT’s management prefers earnings stability

DHT has 27 vessels in total. By March 2020, only four of those vessels were time charters, and the other 23 vessels were operating on the spot market, benefiting from the increasing rates.

The four time-chartered vessels are in long-term contracts, which will expire between June 2021 and November 2022. Those contracts based on a profit-sharing mechanism, which not only protects the company with fixed base rates of $31,500 per day but also gives DHT potential upside when market rates exceed the fixed base rates.

At the beginning of April 2020, DHT used several oldest vessels to time charter at much higher fixed rates for one year. Six vessels include two vessels built in 2004, three vessels built in 2006-2008, and one vessel built in 2016. The average rate is $67,300 per day, generating an additional EBITDA of around $121 million during the contracted period.

In 2019, DHT’s average operating expenditure was already quite low, at only $7,900 per day. With these recent time charter agreements, DHT has effectively lowered the cash break-even levels to only $2,600 after deducting all cash costs, including daily operating expenditure, interest, debt repayment, general & admin, and maintenance capital expenditure.

Many people might wonder why DHT entered the time charter agreements while it can charge much higher rates in the spot market. It seems that DHT prefers stable lower rates rather than uncertain higher rates. When global oil demand recovers, along with the OPEC+ production cut, the oil price might increase, leading to much lower spot rates for oil tankers. Nobody knows how long these extremely high rates can sustain. Therefore, locking in the rates for at least one year is a wise decision.

What might worry investors is DHT’s high debt level. However, we think it is manageable. As of December 2019, it had $851 million in interest-bearing debt, while its stockholders’ equity was a bit higher, at $932 million. The financial debt/EBITDA ratio is currently 3.75x, much lower than its highest debt/EBITDA level of 9.8x in 2018.

The fluctuation of the financial debt/EBITDA ratio was attributable to its EBITDA volatility over the years. While DHT’s debt has increased only 30% from $662.5 million in 2016 to $851 million in 2019, its EBITDA has fluctuated in the range of $85 million to nearly $245 million.

Most of its interest-bearing debts are credit facilities with floating rates. However, DHT has hedged most of its credit facilities’ floating rates by entering interest rate swap contracts. As a result, DHT is protected in the situation of interest rate volatility.

DHT has an 80% upside potential

It is expected that DHT can generate up to $636 million in revenue and $495 million in EBITDA in 2020. If we apply an average 5-year EV/EBITDA valuation of 9.4x, DHT should be valued at more than $4.65 billion, or $20 by the end of the year. If DHT is valued at only 7x EBITDA multiple, DHT should be worth around $15 per share, a nearly 80% upside from the current price.

