Herman Miller: Good Business With A Margin Of Safety

Herman Miller (MLHR) is a cyclical business. The company benefitted from a strong economy and the changing landscape in the corporate workspace, where cubicles are going away, and open spaces are coming in.

There is still uncertainty about the social impacts of the Coronavirus. Will workplaces continue the trend of open spaces? or will the cubicle, which provides a personal space to the worker, will make a comeback? It is still too early to know what is going to happen, but we believe Herman Miller is well-positioned to address both issues. If the trend goes back to more confined workplaces, Herman Miller has a lot of expertise in that area, after all, the company along with designer Robert Propst working at the time with the company, created the cubicle in the '60s.

The company is a good business based on its return measures, which have averaged in the low 20’s. Margins have also seen an improvement. The business has been able to reinvest about 25% of its profits back into the business to support its growth.

We believe their shares should be value based on an EV/Sales multiple. Doing so we get a valuation range between $34 to $40 a share. At recent prices, shares in Herman Miller are undervalued and provide a nice margin of safety.

Quick Overview

Herman Miller is a designing and manufacturing company with a long operating history. The company started operations in the early part of the 20th century. Their product innovation comes from working closely with designers and their research departments. This puts them upfront in always-changing consumer behaviors. Most notably, Herman Miller has been the beneficiary of the recent shift in corporate workplaces, where office pods are being replaced by open spaces, where executives can share a desk with underlings, and where work can happen on a sofa.

Herman Miller started as an office furniture maker. Today, they are in almost every part of the consumer chain. From the office to healthcare facilities, schools, homes, and even into the gaming community with a recent partnership with Logitech, designing a gaming chair for the e-sport market. If the partnership becomes successful, Herman Miller can become an important player in this growing niche market.

Gaming fans are demanding and specific about what they want. And because they spend more, companies are more willing to build products that live up to those desires. – venturebeat.com

They use a variety of distribution channels to bring their product to market. These include independent and owned contract furniture dealers, direct contract sales (mostly related to sales to the U.S federal government), retail studios and E-commerce.

Last year, around 69% of sales were made to or through independent dealers. These independent dealers would concentrate on the sale of Herman Miller products, but they are not exclusive relationships. Last year, they ended up with 700 contract dealers in their distribution channel.

Their retail footprint expanded with their acquisition of Design Within Reach and their equity interest in HAY. These retail stores are not targeted to the “walk-in” customer. Most of the sales generated by these retail stores come from selling accounts with interior designers, architects and so on. They are less dependent on walk-in traffic. At the end of 2019, the company had 38 retail studios.

Recent Trends

Sales for their fiscal 2019, ending in May, was $2.6B. For their last reported quarter, sales came in at $665M, up 7.5% year-over-year. The 10-year revenue CAGR has been 4.6%.

It should come to no surprise to investors that revenue growth rates are coming to a halt. Analysts have already revised sales expectations downward due to the impact of the Coronavirus on the economy. The consensus now points to sales of $2.3B in 2022, down 11% in a two-year period from the recent $2.6B.

Given the circumstances, like every other company reporting earnings, Herman Miller did not provide any future guidance during their last conference call held in March. The company also suspended its dividend payment and has recently withdrawn $265M from its credit revolver to boost liquidity. The company ended its third quarter with $110M in cash. Total debt was $275M, with $50M due on 2021 and the rest in 2022. The total borrowing capacity of their revolving credit is $400M. Within their credit agreement, the company can increase the revolving facility by another $200M subject to approval by the participating banks. At this point, we estimate they have $60M left to borrow under their credit facility. This should give enough liquidity to sustain operations. The covenants within their credit agreement include a maximum debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 3.5 to 1 and an interest coverage ratio of greater than 4.0 to 1. With a leverage ratio of almost 1 and an interest coverage ratio of greater than 10 times, the company is in compliance with their covenants by a wide margin, which reduces any financial risk.

Management gave us an idea during their third-quarter call about what to expect from their operating income if sales fall based on the experience they had during the last recession in 2008:

But we've had in the last 20 years two significant downturns, both times taking bold action around cost reduction and we’ve build a cost structure as the business that is naturally, its variable is we can make it. And so that level of de-leveraging is not what we experienced in the last couple of downturns. So I'll go back to the last recession as probably my best reference point. I'm not suggesting that things are going to play out the exact same way, but it's probably the best reference I can give you. And it’s a general rule, with a 10% movement in revenue we saw operating margins move somewhere between 175 and 200 basis points. – Q3 call

The current situation with the last recession is two very different scenarios. Still, if we believe the relationship between revenue and operating profit margin holds true, then a drop in revenues of 10%, as estimated by analysts, should translate into operating margins of 6.7% (the company reported operating margins of 8.7% for 2019). At the lowest point of the last recession, margins were 5.3%.

During the last recession, sales for Herman Miller dropped from a high point of $2B reach in May of 2008, to a low of $1.4B in 2010, for a 35% drop. It took 5 years for Herman Miller to breach $2B in sales again. A 35% drop due to the Coronavirus and their repercussions to the economy would see Herman Miller barely maintain profitability. However, we believe that such a precipitous drop in sales have a low probability of occurring this time. As shown in the picture below, the company has diversified its product portfolio. They now offer a wide selection of products targeting not only the commercial space, but also the residential space. With their acquisitions, they also added different price points and strengthen their online presence:

If you look at the assortment additions that Debbie and her team are making, the addition of HAY and the price point there; the fact that we have an online presence that we didn't have in the last recession - Q3 call

The company mentioned also that they were having virtual appointments with customers:

the way we've introduced ways for customers to have virtual appointments versus in-person appointments. I think those things kind of have – excuse me – to be in a little bit better position than perhaps we were in our last downturn. - Q3 call

Although we are in uncharted territory, the steps the company has taken to diversify its portfolio have strengthened their position in the marketplace. For these reasons, we believe the company is better positioned to handle current headwinds as compared to the last recession.

Valuation

The quality of the business can be seen by their return on tangible capital. On average, Herman Miller’s return on tangible capital has been 21%. This makes us believe that the company could at least achieve an after-tax return of 16%. Their sales to net tangible asset turnover ratio have been declining over the past years. It went from 6.7 turns in 2013 to 4.4 turns recently. The lower asset turns can be attributed to the company’s decision to venture in other sectors within their market, like for example the residential furnishing market:

Source: Investor presentation

We can safely assume the bigger portfolio brings along more SKUs, which in turn, lowers the company’s inventory turns, reflected also in lower asset turns. The marginally lower level of efficiency has been offset by greater operating margins. Herman Miller’s gross margins have gone from 32.5% in 2010 to a recent 36.2%. Operating margins have increased from 6.6% to 8.7% during the same period.

The high returns on capital the business can generate have allowed Herman Miller to grow its business by reinvesting on average around 25% back into their operations. The reinvestment rate includes acquisitions. That leaves them with 75% of operating profits that can be used to pay down debt, pay dividends and/or buy back stock. Of course, the company won’t return everything back to investors. It has kept a good amount of cash on its balance sheet. Before the Coronavirus, they were paying $0.80 in dividends and had a repurchase authorization program of $264M.

We believe a fair multiple to pay for a business like Herman Miller is somewhere between 1.15 to 1.3 times EV/sales. This is based on the assumption that they can maintain a return on capital greater than 15%, and have the ability to reinvest 25% of profits back into their business. The low end of the multiple relies on an after-tax operating margin of 5.9% and the high-end multiple on a 6.55% after-tax operating margin.

Using the consensus expectation about sales of $2.3B in 2022, we calculate Herman Miller’s intrinsic value range to be between $34 and $40 per share. At a current share price of $19.29, we see shares in Herman Miller as undervalued with a 40% margin of safety.

Takeaway

We believe the market is giving us a good opportunity to acquire shares in a good company at a nice discount to intrinsic value.

The recent weakness in the stock could take another hit if expectations for a higher than an 11% decline in revenues become the new consensus. It is still unknown how the economy is going to be affected once business reopens. The extent of the damage is going to become clearer once the company updates investors at their year-end conference call, which ends in May. By that time, the company is going to have solid data about how the business performed during the months of March and April. It would give investors a better understanding of the cash burn rate.

Overall, we feel this is a good entry point to start a speculative position considering a conservative position size.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.