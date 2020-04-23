How I'm Managing My Portfolio These Days

My plan is to own the highest-quality companies I can find and reinvest dividends into more shares at the best prices then available.

The reality of the situation is that the global economy (and probably the stock market) are likely to be in for a very long slog. Not weeks or months. I'm worried about YEARS. As I think ahead about how to navigate my way through the approaching desert, my plan is to focus on five key investment strategies:

(1) Diversify holdings, diversify across industries, and diversify across asset types.

(2) Concentrate on owning businesses that sell necessary products and services that don't cost their customers too much. Yes, people need to have a place to live, but they won't necessarily pay their rent because the cost is usually very high relative to their overall earnings (or lack thereof). I can't imagine people buying a lot of new cars anytime soon, and doubt businesses will open up their wallets for anything other than cost-cutting technologies. On the other hand, nobody thinks twice about flushing their toilet or how much they'll end up paying the water utility every time they do. If you like to eat Tootsie Rolls, you will do so regardless of your employment status. Smokers always find a way to buy a pack of their favorite cigarettes, so I own Altria (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). And you'd think people would be eating more Oreos and drinking more Scotch to help stave off the gloom of a severe recession, which is one reason why I own Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO).

(3) Concentrate on owning only companies with prime or medium investment grade credit ratings, or companies that carry no debt.

(4) Collect whatever dividends I can, save as much money as I can, and reinvest into more shares so that I can generate compound growth in my portfolio.

(5) Own enough cash and short-term bonds to last for a few years in case my companies cut dividends to a level that's below my personal spending needs.

In terms of what not to do, I'd put market timing at the very top of the list. There is no shortage of analysts, attention-grabbing billionaires and other self-anointed experts out there offering any number of explanations and predictions for what will happen next and why. Some will claim that they foresaw the current market meltdown, and many will have investment products or services they'd like to sell me. I'm just going to skip all that and concentrate on things that I actually can control, such as my personal spending as willingness to patiently own the highest quality companies I can find. Oh, sure, I expect my portfolio to drop for a while, but I equally expect to keep a steady hand on my investment plan and try not to panic if stock prices swoon another 30%. Just in case, I hold a sliver of far-out-of-the-money put options on the S&P 500 so that something in my portfolio will be flashing green if the stock market reels back into fire, blood, death and chaos. The puts would also provide me with a pool of liquidity that I could invest at bargain basement prices if the market truly tanks.

Okay, let's face it. The puts are straight-up market timing. The key to any good strategy is flexibility - including the flexibility of doing what you don't feel comfortable doing and even doing some things that are not part of your master plan.

What worries me more than a jarring market crash is the prospect of the market just grinding lower and lower in an agonizing multi-month-long slog to the bottom. Hopefully, in that case, I can use the lower stock prices to get particularly good deals on my reinvestment dollars and potentially shore up portfolio income as dividends get cut - which leads me to the second item on my "not to do" list.

Chasing yield. No thank you.

There are any number of exceptionally high-yielding stocks available on the market these days - many of which are in the real estate or oil and gas industries. I suspect dividend cuts could easily transform a high-yielding stock today into a far lower-priced yet dramatically lower-yielding (or zero-yielding) stock over the foreseen future. I have no doubt that there are bargains in the energy and real estate sectors, but I am steering clear because the risks are too high for my taste. I am far more interested in capital preservation than I am in finding ways to exploit market irrationality and gloom, and if I miss out on the opportunity of a lifetime, fine.

I will continue to hold REITs - although I don't plan to add many more shares. As far as the REITs I own, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) has become one of my largest holdings by default, simply because the price has remained relatively high compared to other REITs. The reason why is because DEA only rents properties to the US Federal Government which has the means to always pays its bills. I have trimmed back or entirely sold off shares of medical REITs as well as residential and mini-storage REITs. My largest holdings for retail and office focused REITs - Realty Income (NYSE:O) and Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) -have prime investment grade ratings and exceptionally diversified properties and property types. I don't expect that this industry is set to thrive, but I'll continue to hold exposure here for the sake of diversification. That said, quality always comes before diversification, and if there are rounds of credit rating cuts, I will rethink which REITs I am willing to own.

For industrials, I have over-allocated into defense contractors - Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX). I don't imagine world governments will stop buying missiles and fighter jets, and I'd like to buy more RTX if the opportunity strikes.

For financials, I am putting more emphasis on asset managers which stand to gain from market dislocations. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) are two top holdings, and Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is one stock I would like to buy more of as my dividend savings start to build up.

Utilities have been hard hit during the economic shutdown - businesses aren't keeping the lights on and some customers will struggle to pay their bills. Much of my allocation to utilities is concentrated in water ((NYSE:WTRG), (NYSE:AWK) and (NYSE:AWR)) and private trash collection ((NYSE:WM) and (NYSE:RSG)). These businesses are not immune from the economic consequences of a recession, but seem to be doing well enough for now. Unfortunately, the stocks typically trade on the expensive side for my tastes, but I'll use any weakness in the share prices as an opportunity to consider adding to my positions.

As far as the consumer stocks, I have substantially pruned Disney (NYSE:DIS), which seems uniquely positioned to suffer as a result of park closures. It is an iconic company but will not escape the Covid-19 crisis unscathed. My primary interests in this area are Tootsie Roll (NYSE:TR), WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC), Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW). The first two of these stocks are notoriously and stubbornly expensive, whereas both UL and SHW are now priced at levels I am fairly comfortable with. In fact, I plan to add more shares to my Unilever position today - the falling stock price in Unilever strongly motivates me to want more shares.

My current portfolio allocations are as follows:

My industry and asset class exposure is thus:

So far this April, two companies in the portfolio have cut dividends but twenty four are now qualified as "Dividend Survivors" (five of these are companies that have raised dividends and nineteen have maintained dividends). The rest have made no announcements about the dividend one way or the other. So far, of the companies that have made any dividend announcements, that's slightly better than a 92% dividend survival rate. We may be in the early phases of the Covid-19 economic fallout, but at the moment the portfolio companies are doing admirably well with their dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor and nothing in this article is investment advice or can be relied upon for any reason other than the reader's desire to waste his or her own time on the internet. Only for entertainment purposes can this article be read. I am long every position in the attached chart (any one or more of which can and sometimes does change), and have no other financial positions besides those.