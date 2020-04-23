Comerica Slammed As A Perfect Storm Hits

Today's valuation is likely too low, but Comerica has almost all of the wrong attributes for the current market and operating environment.

Comerica is more than 40% provisioned against its 2017 DFAST severely adverse scenario, but there could be underappreciated vulnerability outside the closely-watched energy loan book.

Banks have had a bad year in 2020, but where most banks were slammed down by the market in March and have since rebounded a little, Comerica (CMA) has stayed flat on its back. It’s tough to find much of anything that’s going right – above-average sensitivity is hitting margins, slowing economic activity is hitting fees, loan growth is not impressive, and credit quality is eroding. Oh, and a prior cost efficiency program has probably taken out the low-hanging fruit there.

I expect further reserve-building from here, and I could easily see the charge-off ratio moving into the 2%’s. While I see Comerica having enough capital to get through this, I think there’s a very good chance that the dividend gets cut along the way. The good news, such as it is, is that I think there’s a wider cushion between Comerica and disaster than the share price reflects. I’m very much concerned that this is a dead money value trap for the near term, but it’s hard for me to see how today’s price won’t look attractive in three years’ time.

A Pretty Poor Performance On All Fronts

Although Comerica’s reported first quarter pre-provision profits were about $0.12 better than the average sell-side estimate going into the quarter, I think that’s at least somewhat misleading. Because Comerica provides a mid-quarter update, analysts had a chance to revise their estimates lower in response to a weak read on performance through the end of February. So while March did end up being stronger than the Street had expected (which is good), Comerica came up about $0.06 short of initial expectations for the first quarter.

Honestly, not much went well in the numbers apart from good expense discipline.

Revenue declined 12% YoY and more than 6% QoQ, one of the worst performances so far in the peer group. Net interest income declined 15% YoY and 6% (again, among the worst), as net interest income declined 73bp YoY and 14bp QoQ due to the bank’s well above asset sensitivity and inadequate hedging. This isn’t a surprise and was part of my bearish thesis back in January. Fee income declined 6% YoY and 11% on a core basis, with card fees down 6% YoY and 5% QoQ.

Operating expenses were down 4% YoY and 7% QoQ on a core basis, and that was a surprisingly good result given my view that the easy cuts have already been made. Pre-provision profits fell 22% YoY and more than 7% QoQ on a core basis. Tangible book value per share did improve 12% YoY and 3% QoQ, though, and the company reduced its share count by about 3% in the quarter.

Credit (And Reserves) Now Front And Center

Every bank I’ve seen report so far has reported substantially higher than expected provisions for the March quarter, but Comerica’s gap relative to sell-side expectations was the largest so far, with a $411 million charge against a $63 million average sell-side estimate. An estimate I’d argue isn’t very useful, as many analysts didn’t even try to update their numbers even when it became obvious that higher provisioning would be on the way.

Comerica built reserves to the tune of $327 million this quarter, bringing the reserve/loan level to 1.7%. The bank has now reserved to over 10% of its energy portfolio (about 4% of the loan book), while reserving 1.3% against its non-energy loan book. Comerica has not gone through the DFAST process since 2017, but is now 42% reserved against its 2017 severely adverse expected losses versus a group average of around one-third.

A key question right now is whether Comerica is being more conservative on its loan book (particularly its energy loans) or whether it holds a materially inferior (lower quality) portfolio. Nearly a quarter of that book is now “criticized” (versus almost 4% for the non-energy book), and there are significant criticized loan balances in the technology and life sciences portfolio as well. Consequently, I think questions about the quality of the book are at least fair at this point. As a partial counterpoint, while net charge-offs jumped (up 52bp QoQ to 0.68%), the ex-energy NCO ratio was just 0.13%.

Still A Lot To Be Concerned About

I don’t think we’ve seen the last shoe drop where Comerica is concerned.

First, Comerica is mostly likely going to see further material declines in net interest margin, with that number likely to fall toward 2.5% (from 3.06% this quarter and 3.2% in Q4’19) through 2021, though further hedging could help some. While Comerica has a good low-cost deposit base, it has minimal deposit pricing leverage today and its loan book is primarily variable-rate. It’s also worth noting that these PPP loans that are coming onto the books in Q2 are going to be booked at low yields, adding to the headwinds.

Comerica is also likely to see further pressure on fees. Card fees and service charges are likely to see further pressure in the near term, though fiduciary income (roughly 20% of fees) should hold up better.

Credit costs are likewise a risk. I believe Comerica, like other banks, is doing the best it can to reserve against a very uncertain economic environment, but I think almost all banks are going to have to make material further additions to their reserves over the next few quarters.

The Outlook

There’s no question that modeling bank earnings now involves dealing with hugely increased uncertainty, and I’m honestly looking more to be in the right zip code rather than the “ballpark.” As the impact of COVID-19 on the economy becomes clearer over the next couple of quarters, it should be easier to dial in the impact to bank earnings and capital, but my 2020 and 2021 core earnings expectations are now vastly lower than before (a 75% cut to my 2020 number, for instance).

Again, I do believe that Comerica will make it through this, but the degree of impairment to long-term earnings is uncertain. Relative to other banks I follow, I see more long-term earnings risk to Comerica, and I’ve increased my near-term discount rates to reflect the greater modeling risk. I do believe Comerica can still generate earnings growth over my explicit forecast horizon and I also believe low-to-mid-teens ROEs can be regained eventually, but the difference between getting there in 2023, 2026, or 2029 is very significant to a discounted earnings valuation methodology.

The Bottom Line

Comerica currently trades at a highly distressed valuation, with the stock trading at about two-thirds of tangible book. I do expect tangible book to decline some, but today’s price factors in a level of long-term earnings impairment that I think is unlikely to happen. Still, Comerica has exactly all of the wrong attributes for the current market environment, so I do see high risk of this stock being a near-term value trap. Sentiment could shift rapidly, and these shares could outperform impressively if/when the market shifts on the fallout from COVID-19, but that’s a more speculative gambling-type call that isn’t really a good foundation for a new position for me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.