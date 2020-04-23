Inovalis: A Canadian REIT Trading At Attractive Valuation Compared To European Peers

Amounts in dollar are Canadian dollars. The REIT trades under ticker INO.UN on the Toronto stock exchange, which is more liquid than the OTC listing in the USA under ticker IVREF.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:IVREF) listed on Canada's Toronto stock exchange in 2013. The Canadian investor base is not familiar with the REIT's assets, being office properties in faraway France and Germany. I think the shareholders traditionally focus more on dividends, called "distributions" in Canada, than the actual fundamentals. This Seeking Alpha article from 2018 for example only uses Canadian REITs as peers. A total of five analysts are covering the REIT, but none is a European analyst. The REIT's most recent presentation from 2018 uses only Canadian REITs as peers, too (p.25).

Source: TradingView

To illustrate why it matters to have the main assets, liabilities, and income in one currency and being traded in another currency, I have compared the unit price in Canadian dollars (CAD) to the unit price, translated to euros (EUR). The EUR/CAD currency fluctuations cause the unit price in euro and Canadian dollars to diverge (see chart). Overall, the REIT priced in CAD performed better (-37%) than the fundamentals in EUR (-45%) would have warranted. The performance is not as horrendous as it looks because the REIT paid a constant monthly distribution of $0.06875 per unit since inception in 2013 or $0.825 per unit on a yearly basis.

In 2015, I initiated a successful investment in Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF) (see my article), which traded at a discount to companies in Europe, holding comparable euro-denominated properties. A similar case can be made for Inovalis. Although the REIT's Canadian structure and external management warrant some discount.

External management is a weakness, even lead to material weakness in internal controls

Inovalis is externally managed by Inovalis SA. The management agreement has a term of three years ending April 1, 2021. It will be renewed automatically if AFFO per unit increases by at least 15% in 2020 compared to 2017. AFFO per unit was $0.87 for 2017 and $0.87 for 2020. With the full impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 results, it is unlikely for the REIT to achieve the increase in AFFO. Internalization of management can only occur upon the earlier conditions of the market capitalization reaching C$750M by April 1, 2023.

The REIT has to pay the following fees:

0.5% annual asset management fee based on assets under management.

10% of the first year annual rent for lease renewals by existing tenants.

20% of the first year annual rent for leases signed by a new tenant.

5% of all hard construction costs excluding work done on behalf of tenants are maintenance capex.

1.0% of the purchase price of any property acquired.

3.0% of the gross revenue of the REIT's properties payable quarterly.

Source: Annual information form - English

The total management fees for 2019 were $5.8M (see table above). Compared to a current diluted market capitalization of $210M that represents a yearly drag of 2.8%. Although those fees are not wholly additional costs, a discount due to being externally managed is warranted. The external manager paid, for example, $0.4M for an internal CFO out of the above fees. All senior management is not employed by the REIT but by Inovalis SA. There are no minimum unitholding guidelines for officers. For 2019, the top four officers earned less than $1M combined, which is significantly less than the asset management fee of $3.1M. The external manager Inovalis SA owns just 7.1% of the REIT on a fully-exchanged basis (the external manager owns exchangeable securities - see p. 40).

The incentives between management and unitholders are not aligned. A takeover could crystallize the discount to NAV. A merger could increase the asset base and increase margins due to economies of scale. Both actions could increase value for unitholders. But they are unlikely to happen with an external management that would lose the recurring fee income in these cases.

In this regard, it is questionable whether the proposed poison pill (Source: Management information circular - English, p.14) is in the best interest of unitholders. ISS, a company that advises shareholders on how to vote their proxies, has become more lenient on such measures in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, ISS sees a maximum duration of the poison pill of one year as justified. The REIT's proposed poison pill would have a duration of three years. This is an indication of a conflict of interest between management and unitholders.

Instead of making a bid more difficult, the board of trustees should better look at strategic alternatives to increase the value for unitholders. As you can see (see table below), two independent trustees hold above $0.5M in units, which aligns their interests with unitholders. The majority, on the other hand, has no meaningful investment in units given the annual retainer of $30,000 plus potentially up to $20,000 in deferred units.

Source: Management information circular - English

The board of trustees is not ignorant of the currently low unit price. The Distribution Reinvestment and Unit Purchase Plan (DRIP) was suspended because "it is not in the best interests of the Trust or its unitholders to issue units at current prices." The REIT has also initiated a normal course issuer bid to buy back units. Buying back units at the current discount to NAV would increase the NAV per unit and also save the cash, otherwise paid to the units not held by the REIT. Because buying back units shrinks the REIT's balance sheet and lowers the fee income for management, it is indicative of somehow balancing the interests.

The external management does, in their own opinion, not deliver a fully effective disclosure controls and procedures (p.33). The REIT had to restate the 2018 financials due to uncertainty about the withholding tax according to the double taxation treatment between France and Luxembourg. Adjusting the withholding tax rate from 15% to 25% increased deferred tax expense by $5.6M. It would be one thing to keep things tight and save unitholders' money, but the fees being paid should be sufficient to avoid such weaknesses.

To sum it up, the external management structure leads to conflicts of interest and extra costs.

The portfolio

Inovalis is invested in fourteen properties (see table below) and two property developments (the Ingolstadt project and the Rueil project). Eight are held through partnerships with the REIT's ownership ranging from 6% to 94.9% (JV portfolio). Six are entirely owned by the REIT (IP portfolio).

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.12)

As you can see, the French office properties are located in the attractive Paris area. They make up 66% of the REIT's portfolio value.

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.9)

The remaining properties are located in economically relatively strong regions of Germany (see map below).

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.11)

The tenant base is relatively concentrated compared to larger peers. The top five tenants occupy about 48% of the weighted areas. This figure includes the REIT's interest in properties held in joint ventures. The high concentration on larger companies is a plus, as bankruptcy is higher for smaller companies. All lease contracts have rental indexation based on indexes like e.g. the Consumer price index. That is a good position to be in. The consumer prices could rise despite an expected drop in GDP if supply chains are disrupted and costs rise.

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.13)

The lease maturity profile is well staggered. The average remaining lease term including the JV portfolio is 4.5 years and 4.0 including early termination rights.

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.14)

This gives the REIT ample room to sit out any near-term COVID-19 induced demand shocks as long as no major tenant declares bankruptcy, rent collection provides enough cash flow to avoid distress. Per April 16, 2020, the REIT expects to collect 90% of the Q2 rents in France and 98% of the April rents in Germany. Up to April 17, 2020, rent delays and cancellation represent 10% of quarterly net operating income (NOI) and about 3% of annual NOI. Both the German and French government plan relaxations of their lockdowns starting May 3 and May 11 respectively. This could further reduce the impact on rent collections. It is important to avoid any financial distress to come out of the crisis with the equity intact. As long as the cash flow is stable, I do not even see much cause to drastically mark down their property values. Of course, office space is not as stable as residential properties but 95% of the April rents in Germany and 70% of the envisaged Q2 rent for the French portfolio are already collected and the initial lockdown rules will be relaxed.

Luckily, the REIT has improved liquidity and its capital position.

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.26)

Weighted average interest rate of 2.0% resulted in a high interest coverage ratio of 4.0x for 2019, which leaves room for deterioration without the danger of missing a payment. The average term to maturity per year end was a comfortable 5.3 years (see maturity profile). The debt-to-book value net of cash is comfortably low at 39%. Just $30M of debt comes due in 2020.

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.26)

The REIT profited from postponing all Q2 loan payments in France, which the REIT expects to pay back at maturity over in even installments over either the rest of the loan period or over the next two years per their press release. In Germany, all interest payments had to be made because only companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can elect to postpone interest payments. There were no meaningful rent deferrals in Germany and, therefore, the REIT cannot defer interest payments.

The good financial position of the REIT resulted from a $51.5M public equity offering in December 2019 at $10.65 per unit. This was well-timed. In addition, in December 2019, the REIT closed the sale of the Vanves property for net proceeds of $136M net of lease cancellation costs. The sale was at a 6% cap rate and realized a gain over the $114M purchase price. Part of the money from the equity offering and asset sale was used in December to buy the remaining 75% of the Arcueil property, it did not already own, at a 7.7% cap rate. The Arcueil property is leased to the REIT's largest tenant Orange and the acquisition increased tenant concentration. The Arcueil property alone represents about 22% of the REIT's portfolio value.

Cash flow analysis

Net income is not a reliable measure to value a REIT like Inovalis. Mainly because the change in fair value of the properties is not recurring and non-cash. The non-GAAP measures FFO and AFFO provide better insight into the operational performance of the REIT. The most important adjustments are usually to eliminate the effect of property revaluations and the corresponding effect on deferred taxes. You can see the REIT's reconciliation below.

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.39)

You can see the REIT had to subtract fair value gains on properties of $31M from net income. The effect of the promissory notes and exchangeable units is eliminated because both instruments are convertible into units. The promissory notes can be repaid by the REIT with units at the conversion price due to put/call agreements with the single investor. This caused the value of the promissory note to fluctuate with the unit price.

Source: Annual information form - English, p.18

With the conversion prices above the unit prices and the interest rate below the distribution yield, it makes sense to treat the promissory note on an as-converted basis, and I agree with the FFO adjustments. One accounting specialty is the adjustment for property taxes under IFRIC 21. The property tax for the French properties is fully expensed in Q1. Therefore, the Q4 2019 numbers had to be adjusted down. Removing the minority interest of 82 from FFO is my only adjustment to the reported figure for 2019.

The AFFO adjustments, on the other hand, include an upward adjustment for the management fee being paid in exchangeable units. That is similar to stock compensation in a normal company. I am not comfortable adding it back. Furthermore, to arrive at AFFO from FFO, actual capex net of cash subsidy was subtracted from FFO. As you can see, with $1.8M for 2019 and $5M for 2018, this number fluctuates widely. Theoretically, only the normalized maintenance capex should be subtracted to arrive at recurring cash flow (AFFO). Even if the REIT was to provide this number, it is subject to material judgement and the low number of properties make a statistical model to predict yearly capex needs too unreliable, in my opinion. As a result, I will ignore the reported AFFO figure. The FFO for 2019 of $24M would be my base case.

Source: Audited annual financial statements - English, p.23

Ignoring the impact of COVID-19, adding the Arcueil property at a 7.7% cap rate, and selling the Vanves property at 6% would be FFO accretive. Furthermore, the TRIO property was acquired (see table above).

Source: Author's calculation

Because the REIT expects to collect 90% of the Q2 rents in France, I think it is conservative to use 90% of the 2019 FFO as an estimate for 2020. That is $0.74. This also ignores the depreciation of the Canadian dollar compared to the euro.

Net asset value

Similar to the FFO reconciliation, I think it is best to treat the promissory note and exchangeable securities as units. This brings the total number of units to about 34 million per year end.

Source: Inovalis REIT MD&A December 31, 2019 (p.43)

Per year-end 2019, the total unitholder's equity was $331.944M. Adding back the balance sheet value of the promissory notes of $48M and exchangeable securities of $10M results in equity of $389M. Dividing this figure by the diluted number of units including exchangeable securities and promissory notes results in a net asset value per share of $11.41 (see calculation below).

Source: Author's calculation

It is important to point out the value of the equity on the balance sheet is not based on historical costs of the properties, but the properties are valued by management with the help of independent appraisers. For the French properties, the cap-rate method is used and for the TRIO property, a DCF. The cap rates are based on recent real estate transactions. This means the equity values above approximate net asset value (NAV). Adding back the deferred taxes makes sense from the perspective of holding the properties to generate income. Deferred taxes are only payable and realization of the gain in fair value compared to historical costs. I think the $11.41 per my adjustments is the most meaningful figure.

Source: Audited annual financial statements - English, p.23

Of course, the NAV is sensitive to changes in the applicable discount rates (see table above). An increase of 0.25% would result in a $22M lower value for their properties or a $0.64 hit to the $11.41 NAV per the above calculation.

Peer Group

Inovalis is a Canadian REIT. The property type is 100% office. The location is split into 66% France and 34% Germany by value. I do not think Canadian REITs are good peers, but rather companies with comparable properties in Europe. The best peer, I could find, is the French company Gecina (OTC:GECFF). Gecina's property portfolio comprises of offices (82%), residential (17%), and other (universal registration document, p.66). 63% of their office portfolio is located in Paris and an additional 33% in the Paris region (p.68), which makes their properties comparable to Inovalis's French portfolio. I have used Gecina's reported "recurrent net income" figure as a proxy for FFO.

For the German peer group, I have only considered commercial property companies with at least 45% of the portfolio being office properties. Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) is majority owner of TLG Immobilien (OTC:TLMMF). Alstria (OTC:ALSRF) is a rare German REIT. DIC Asset (OTC:DDCCF) generates part of their FFO by managing external assets and they expect to match their 2019 FFO at the middle of their guidance for 2020 as updated in April.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc (ticker: SERE on the London stock exchange) is an example of a European closed-end fund with a similar external management structure and 32.7% of the portfolio by value allocated to Paris office properties (p.5). SERE's share price on the London stock exchange was translated to euro.

Source: compiled by author, share prices from April 23, 2020

Inovalis is relatively cheap based on market capitalization to 2019 FFO. The discount to NAV is about average.

Conclusion

The restatements for 2018 were only minor and in my opinion one-offs. Although the REIT could improve reporting. For example, calculating EPRA measures would help the retail investor base to quickly get a picture of the underlying performance and make comparisons to European peers easier.

Inovalis is a good option to get exposure to European office real estate. The REIT trades at a discount based on price to FFO. The discount to NAV is attractive on an absolute basis but is just in line with the current pricing of public peers. The approval to buy-back up to 10% of units starting from April 22, 2020, can help strengthen the current uptrend in price and increase NAV per unit. The monthly distribution of $0.06875 per unit would result in an attractive yield of 12% based on a unit price of $6.77. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has so far been limited to slower than contracted rent collection. This can potentially bring the FFO payout ratio above 100%, putting the distribution and buyback at risk. On the other hand, the interest payments of the French portfolio are postponed, too. The question is really what the normalized, long-term FFO looks like. I think the REIT could sustain the current distribution due to liquidity at hand. But I did model no deterioration of the lockdown restrictions. I think a safer bet is residential properties, but the risk-reward is positive for Inovalis, too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO.UN, TLMMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Inovalis on the Toronto stock exchange. I bought at a lower price. It just took me too long to write this up, but I think the price is still attractive. I may sell at any time.