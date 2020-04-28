We Are Buying The REIT Armageddon

Now is time to buy while the market is fearful.

We conclude that in no case does a price to pre-recession FFO ratio below 10 make any sense at all.

After connecting cap rates and price to FFO with discounted cash flow analysis, we evaluate various cases.

We explore the notion that this bear market is rationally pricing in bad times.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake for High Yield Landlord

Any time the price of any security falls, one tends to see statements like “the market is discounting many years of reduced earnings.” These pronouncements show up in media articles, in chat rooms, and in comment strings.

Yet most of these statements are false. Just as the word “exponentially,” which means “growing explosively,” has been dumbed down to mean “growing steadily,” the word “discounted” has been dumbed down to mean something like “reacting with disappointment regarding.”

Here we visit discounting from its literal meaning in the value of cash flows. We find that markets like the recent one often discount something much closer to Armageddon than to any reasonable account of the future.

We note here that beyond the value of the cash flows a REIT will throw off, it must have a balance sheet and debt management that enable it to come through challenging periods. We do not discuss balance sheets in this article.

As we are focused on (equity) REITs, we draw our examples from this space. The considerations discussed here are general ones and can be applied much more broadly.

Cap Rates and Price to FFO

We begin by discussing two metrics that are often found in articles on REITs. The first metric one often sees is the concept of a “capitalization rate” or “cap rate.”

The cap rate is Net Operating Income (“NOI”) divided by the property value. NOI does not include any Depreciation & Amortization (D&A), as this makes sense for REITs.

Figure 1 shows the cap rates for all equity REITs and for several sectors. One can see that this has been in the range of 5% to 6% in recent years, except for the more risky lodging and resort sector.

What matters for our story is Funds From Operations (“FFO”). Ignoring details that are usually small, FFO is NOI less interest expenses and overhead. It thus represents the cash thrown off by the operation of the REIT.

Figure 1. REIT cap rates. Source: NAREIT T-Tracker

FFO is often about 70% of NOI. Dividend payouts are typically 70% to 80% of FFO, with the remainder going to capital expenditures for maintenance and self-funded growth investments.

Blue-chip, investment-grade REITs often pay out a somewhat smaller fraction of FFO, providing more money for growth investments and increasing the security of their dividend payments.

It would make sense to adjust FFO for maintenance capex and use the result in comparing prices for REITs. However, for reasons unknown to us, FFO has become the reference for REIT prices. Figure 2 shows the ratio of Price to FFO for all listed US equity REITs. One can see that this ratio has been near 17 on average over the last decade.

The price to FFO ratio is not precisely the inverse of the cap rate, but is not far from it. In March of 2020, the prices of many REITs dropped 50%, and some dropped more.

Some say this large drop makes sense because income will be lost. Others claim that the reaction is far too large. In what follows, we ask what it would take for the market reaction to make sense.

Figure 2. Price to FFO for all equity REITs. Source: NAREIT T-Tracker.

Discounted Cash Flows

For this we turn to a more careful discussion of the justification for a given REIT stock price. The economic value of any asset is the discounted value of the earnings that asset can generate. Let’s unpack this in two steps. Skip to the next section at any time if the details here get too tedious.

For a firm such as a REIT, the earnings that matter are those that cover investment in growth and returns to stockholders (via dividends or buybacks). This is FFO less maintenance capex for REITs.

We will ignore maintenance capex, because we are concerned about much larger variations in price than its fraction of FFO. To apply the results here to a specific REIT, one could multiply our results below by the fraction of FFO that's not maintenance capex.

Discounted cash flow finds the Net Present Value (“NPV”) of a sequence of payments by accounting for the time value of money. A discount rate (“DR”) is applied to the calculation, reflecting the decrease in the value of payments in the future. We further discuss discount rates below.

Similarly, we designate the FFO in year number n as FFOn. With this definition, the P/FFO of the sequence of payments from year 1 to year Y is:

Here the “…” represents all the terms in the sum not shown, from year 4 to year (Y -1).

In the formula forNPV, TVrepresents the Terminal Value. For bonds this is easy. It's the final repayment of the face value of the bond.

For a business, including a REIT, one has choices to make about TV. One common approach is to assume that FFO grows “forever” with some growth rate, which we will designate “GR.” This may be reflective of the long-term economy. In this case, one obtains:

An alternative approach is to decide that the future is so uncertain that after some number of years the terminal value is zero.

What Discount Rate?

The discount rate applied to a calculation of NPV is often not discussed. Yet it obviously matters. As you vary it from 2% to 12%, the corresponding NPV can vary by a factor of several.

For the management of a REIT, the sensible discount rate to use is often the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (“WACC”). It includes the interest paid on the debt and the dividends paid on the stocks in a sensible average.

We don’t want to discuss the WACC in detail here. For typical large-cap REITs in normal times it will be about 4%-5%, give or take.

On the assumption that one would issue debt and equity so as to keep leverage constant, the WACC reflects the cost of investing in additional properties. This makes it one way to measure whether a specific new investment is worthwhile.

In contrast, you as an individual may demand whatever time value of money you choose. If your goal is to obtain some total return on your investment, then that return is a good choice of discount rate.

You do need to be careful, though. Demanding a very high discount rate can lead you to buy things that are cheap for good reason.

Price to FFO

We convert NPV to a ratio of Price to FFO (“P/FFO”), obtained by dividing the NPV by a reference value of FFO, designated FFOo.

We start showing an example for constant FFO and zero terminal value. Figure 3 shows the P/FFO for a number of discount rates against the number of years included (Y).

Figure 3. The P/FFO for constant FFO. The curves from top to bottom correspond to discount rates from 4% to 12% at intervals of 2%. The abscissa shows the maximum number of years considered, Y, and the terminal value is taken to be zero. Source: Author calculations.

One can see here how the discount rate connects the value of later earnings to current price. For a discount rate of 10%, the earnings after 20 years contribute little. In contrast, for a discount rate of 4% the earnings beyond 50 years contribute significantly to the present value.

REITs typically are in businesses that should be viable for decades. The best examples, such as Federal Realty Trust (FRT), have been increasing dividends for more than 50 years already.

You may have noticed that the values of P/FFO shown in Figure 3 are not very high. For discount rates that correspond to investor expectations, P/FFO does not get much above 10. The disconnect with Figure 2 is that FFO should grow with time.

Figure 4 is from the same calculation as Figure 3, but now with FFO growing 6% per year. The important result for us is that, for discount rates of 8% to 10% and time periods of 30 to 40 years, one finds P/FFO in the range of 15 to 20 that has been normal for REITs.

Figure 4. The P/FFO for FFO growing at 6% per year. The curves from top to bottom correspond to discount rates from 4% to 12% at intervals of 2%. The abscissa shows the maximum number of years considered, Y, and the terminal value is taken to be zero. Source: Author calculations.

When the growth rate exceeds the discount rate, the curves in Figure 4 become concave upward and one can find much higher valuations. This is the land of growth stocks, though, not of REITs.

Based on the trends seen in Figures 3 and 4, the rest of our calculations will assume a 30-year horizon and no terminal value.

REIT Prices Today

Figure 5 shows a number of REIT stock prices. Using the originally projected FFO for 2020, the P/FFO is shown based on the 52-week high and on the March 2020 lows. These all have investment grade credit ratings.

Some of these REITs, such as Simon Property Group (SPG) and Realty Income (O), are considered to be blue-chip firms by nearly all of the REIT authors on Seeking Alpha. Others, especially EPR Properties (EPR), are strongly controversial.

Figure 5. Values of P/FFO for several investment-grade REITs. The 52-week high and the March 2020 lows are shown. Source: Author calculations.

Yet all but O saw their P/FFO drop into single digits recently and three of them dropped below 5. Here's where we come to our main question. Let’s see what it would take to make sense of this.

What Could Justify Very Low P/FFO?

Some commenters have made assertions that the market has been discounting several years of poor results. Let’s take a look at this. Figure 6 assumes a loss of income of zero, one, two, or three years. This is followed by a return to the initial value of FFO which then grows at 6%.

Figure 6. P/FFO with various amounts of loss income, for a 6% growth rate and 30-year timescale. The curves from top to bottom correspond to zero, one, two, and 3 years of lost income. Source: Author calculations.

What we see here is that even three years of lost income would correspond to less than a 20% decrease in the sensible price of the REIT. So this hypothesis does not make any sense of the low values of P/FFO shown in Figure 5.

All right, let’s make things worse. Some armchair sociologists argue that the trauma of the virus will create permanent changes in human interest in having experiences that require being near other humans.

This seems quite silly to us, but let’s go with it for the moment. Suppose these changes cause various REITs to recover to only 50% of their former FFO (likely because they have to shut down half their properties). Figure 7 shows the results.

Figure 7. The results of Figure 6 are combined with P/FFO with various years of lost income, followed by a recovery to only 50% of pre-virus FFO, with a subsequent 6% growth rate and 30-year total timescale. The curves from top to bottom correspond to zero, one, two, and three years of lost income. Source: Author calculations.

This gets us in the ballpark of W.P Carey (WPC) from Figure 5. The valuation of O would correspond to roughly a 30% permanent loss of FFO. These are net lease firms with large fractions of recession-resistant tenants. This amount of permanent loss of FFO makes no sense to us long term.

However, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), Store Capital (STOR), Simon Property Group (SPG), and EPR Properties declined to even lower values of P/FFO below 6.

What would it take for this to be the result of sensible evaluation?

Figure 8 shows one answer to this. Now we have a set of curves showing P/FFO below 5. Once again, the amount of income in the next three years makes only a moderate difference compared to the change from the upper curves.

The lower curves correspond to a recovery to 50% of the original FFO followed by a decline in FFO of 10% per year. One can find similar results if FFO returns to only 20% of its prior value and there is zero subsequent growth.

Figure 8. The results of Figure 7 are combined with P/FFO with various amounts of loss income, for recovery to only 50% of pre-virus FFO, with a subsequent minus 10% growth rate and 30-year total timescale. The curves from top to bottom correspond to zero, one, two, and 3 years of lost income. Source: Author calculations.

One way or another, when P/FFO was below 10, let alone at 5 or less, the market was pricing in some combination of massive shrinkage of these REITs followed by anemic or negative future growth.

To us this makes no sense. To our minds, these calculations show conclusively that the market has been being every bit as stupid as we thought it was.

We like STOR, SRC, SPG, and EPR at their lows and even at current prices. We now own all of them. Importantly, these firms all also have balance sheets able to withstand some years of poor results. In the long run, we look forward to big profits.

What You Should Do

We think you should join us. Buy these REITs. Take advantage of the present opportunity.

On the other hand, if you disagree, that’s your choice. But then we would suggest you go to gold and buy a cave to go hide in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; STOR; EPR; SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.