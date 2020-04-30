Fortunes Are Made During Times Of Crisis

The best opportunities are not where you might think.

We expect a similar outcome for a number of REITs coming out of the coronavirus crisis. Those who buy today could make a fortune.

Coming out of the great financial crisis, REITs nearly tripled in just 24 months.

The best time to invest is when it looks like the world is ending. That's when prices are deeply discounted and fortunes are made.

During a bull market, most stocks are priced at a fair valuation and therefore, they also generate fair returns, in the 6%-12% range.

However, during times of crisis, stock prices can significantly deviate from fair value due to panic, which then leads to enormous returns as things normalize.

To give you a good example: In 2008-2009, the REIT market collapsed due to greatly exaggerated fears. Just like in all previous crises, the world did not come to an end, and after an initial adjustment period, we gradually returned to normal.

It only took 24 months for REITs to nearly triple in value following the crisis:

Those who bought during the times of crisis made a fortune. Tripling your money in a Two-year holding period is truly spectacular and it was only made possible because the market prices were disconnected from true underlying values.

REITs were priced at single-digit cash flow multiples.

REIT dividend yields offered an enormous spread over Treasuries.

REITs were deeply discounted relative to estimates of NAV.

How Does All of This Apply to Today?

We are once again hit with a crisis, but this time, it's not a financial crisis, but a pandemic-induced economic shutdown.

Both are crises but their impact is different:

In 2008-2009, all REITs dropped to bargain territory because REITs were over-leveraged and suddenly did not have access to refinancing anymore. It caused a liquidity crunch, forcing REITs to cut dividends and raise equity at the worst time. The performance of the properties remained fairly strong with NOI only dropping a little bit. The real issue was liquidity.

Now fast forward to 2020, and the pandemic is having the opposite effect. It's heavily impacting the NOI of properties due to missed rent payments in the short term, but because balance sheets are today stronger than ever before, the market is not concerned about refinancing.

As a result, we are not seeing a massive drop across the entire REIT sector as in 2008-2009. Instead, we are seeing some sectors being trashed while others continue to show resilience.

Where Are the Opportunities?

The least-affected REIT sub-sectors have only experienced a small drop in market values. This includes mostly data centers, cell towers, industrial and storage REITs. We don’t see great bargains here.

On the other hand, the most-affected REIT sub-sectors have dropped as if there was no tomorrow. This includes mostly retail, net lease, and hospitality REITs.

Many of these REITs are now priced again at 2008-2009 valuations or even lower. They are absolutely hated by the market and investors are fleeing them due to poor expected results.

These are the best opportunities today.

It may sound counter intuitive to invest in the most-affected REITs, but their valuations have dropped so much that they have become deeply undervalued and now offer the opportunity to make a fortune in the aftermath of the crisis.

Short-Term Pain for Long-Term Gain

People are currently sitting at home in quarantine, not traveling and not spending money. Therefore, it's clear that 2020 results will be horrendous for hotel, mall, shopping center, and net lease REITs.

From riskiest to safest:

Hotel REITs are the worst affected because they don’t enjoy long-term leases and many properties have had to close down to contain costs.

are the worst affected because they don’t enjoy long-term leases and many properties have had to close down to contain costs. Mall REITs are doing a little better because despite being closed down, the rents remain due. Many tenants won’t pay now, but some will, and others will pay later.

are doing a little better because despite being closed down, the rents remain due. Many tenants won’t pay now, but some will, and others will pay later. Shopping centers REITs are doing somewhat better than malls because they are often anchored by a grocery store and also include a lot of other essential services.

are doing somewhat better than malls because they are often anchored by a grocery store and also include a lot of other essential services. Finally, net lease REITs enjoy superior protection from very long leases. Just like malls and shopping centers, there will be some unpaid rents, but so far, about ~65% of rents remain paid and all the rest must be paid in the future.

Each sub-sector is affected, some more than others. However, what's important to understand is that we are talking about temporary pain.

The economy will not remain shut down forever. We are talking about months, not years. In fact, many European and Asian countries already are gradually returning to normal.

People wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines to slow the spread. Some anti-viral drugs already are in use. Better ones are being developed. And a vaccine could be ready as early as January, according to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

The point here is that there's light at the end of the tunnel. These REITs will suffer poor results in 2020, and possibly even 2021. However, their valuations have become so deeply discounted that even despite suffering in the short run, they are likely to offer enormous reward in the aftermath of the crisis.

Consider the two following examples:

Example 1: Mall REITs

In 2008-2009, mall REITs were left for dead. GGP had filed for bankruptcy and other mall REITs were expected to follow. Mall REITs were overleveraged and forced to raise equity at the worst time. Yet, Macerich (MAC) returned a 7x multiple within one year following the crisis:

Data by YCharts

Today, MAC is again priced for dead and investors are saying the same things: Malls are dead. In reality, over the past 10 years, MAC has greatly improved the quality of its portfolio by selling weaker assets and redeveloping remaining ones. In the process, it nearly doubled its average sales per square foot, despite the increased competition from Amazon (AMZN). MAC also improved its balance sheet, leaving it today with over $700 million of liquidity to face this temporary crisis.

Therefore, MAC has much better assets and a stronger balance sheet than in 2008-2009. Yet, it's priced at an even lower valuation with a 90% discount to NAV. The near-term pain will be significant, but if it merely survives, which we believe it will, then the company has the potential to triple in the coming years.

source

Example 2: Hotel REITs

In 2008-2009, Host Hotels (HST) sold off heavily due to an anticipated drop in travel and concerns about its liquidity situation. Many claimed that it won’t survive and that “this time is different.” Yet, it only took two years for the company to 5x investor’s money:

Data by YCharts

Today, again many hotel REITs are exceptionally cheap by historical standards. Everyone is saying that “this time is different” and that they cannot survive. Surely, there will be a lot of near-term pain, but on the other hand, I'm quite confident that people will still want to travel when this crisis is over. Many of these hotel REITs now trade at up to 80% discounts to NAV despite having the liquidity to survive the temporary shortfall in cash flow.

In many ways, hotel REITs offer a similar contrarian opportunity as cruise ships, but unlike ships, well-located hotels tend to appreciate over time and we are much more confident about the recovery of travel than the recovery of cruising.

source

Bottom Line

Everybody always says that you should do the opposite of the crowd and invest when there's blood on the streets to make a fortune.

Yet, when offered the opportunity, very few end up taking it as investors start to rationalize why “this time is different.”

Today, you are essentially given a second chance to invest in REITs at similar valuations as in 2008-2009. In hindsight, we know that those who invested when others were fleeing made real fortunes.

Today, with some of these REITs, you again have the opportunity to make a fortune if you play your cards right. Don’t miss out on the REIT recovery just as you did in 2008-2009.

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now!

Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real estate at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile! We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 1,500 members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We have limited spots at a 28% discount. Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.